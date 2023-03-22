LGBTQ+ rights in Japan

Violence and hate crimes against LGBT+ Over 38% of LGBT+ in Japan have been sexually harassed or assaulted according to a 2020 study. Many more cases likely remain unknown as police and counseling centers sometimes refuse to help and there is a lack of proper support for LGBTQ+ survivors. Photo: Masafumi Nakanishi/Getty Images There are no laws in place to protect the LGBT+ community from violence or hate crimes. Likewise, the 2016 Anti-discrimination Speech Act, often referred to as the Hate Speech Act, only covers migrants and minorities in Japan.

Gender identity in Japan The country doesn’t legally recognize non-binary gender terms, meaning everyone must be categorized as either male or female on official forms. Yokosuka (横須賀) is the only city in Japan to acknowledge additional genders on official documentation. Approximately 1.8% of the Japanese population identifies as transgender or non-binary. Although gender-affirming surgery is available, you must first undergo psychiatric evaluation and sterilization. Other requirements include: Be at least 20 years of age

Have been surgically sterilized

Have no children under the age of 20

Receive a diagnosis of Gender Identity Disorder (GID) from a medical professional Many international organizations have called Japan’s gender identity law archaic and contrary to international human rights law and medical best practices because it involves an irreversible procedure and, by requiring a GID diagnosis, classifies transgender people as mentally ill. Since 2018, surgery costs have become partly funded through public health insurance, although this remains limited. Gender-neutral pronouns in Japan The Japanese language is structured differently from English and most Indo-European languages. There are no gendered pronouns to refer to people in the third person (e.g., “he” or “she”), and limited gendered terms when using first-person language. However, there is evidence of masculine and feminine Japanese language. The culture and language blog Tofugu gives a good overview of using the Japanese language from an LGBT+ or non-binary perspective.

Public attitudes towards LGBTQ+ in Japan When it comes to public acceptance, Japan scores above many neighboring countries in East Asia and the Pacific (though below many others in Europe or North America). According to 2019 research by the nonpartisan fact tank Pew Research Center, 68% of Japanese say homosexuality is socially acceptable (compared to an Asia/Pacific average of 56%). This view is much more prominent among younger age groups. The 2018 Tokyo Rainbow Pride Parade (Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) The 2021 LGBT+ Pride Global Survey by market research and consulting firm IPSOS found that: Around 69% support legal recognition of same-sex unions such as marriage (same as the global average of 69%)

A little less than 70% supports the right for same-sex couples to adopt (compared to the global average of 61%)

Roughly 35% support openness around sexual orientation and 27% are in favor of public displays of affection among LGBT+ people (global averages are 51% and 37% respectively)

Just over half of the population (52%) supports anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination laws (compared to the global average of 55%) This study also discovered that Japanese people generally had much less exposure to, or engagement with, the LGBT+ community than the global average. Although a little outdated, a collaborative study (2016) by IPSOS and the research center Williams Institute on public attitudes toward transgender people ranked Japan 17th out of 23 countries. It found that: Around 53% of the population supported the right of transgender people to adopt

Just under 56% of people supported the ability to legally change a gender

Roughly 46% believed that being transgender is a natural occurrence

Under 52% supported anti-transgender-discrimination laws

LGBT+ scene in Japan Although attitudes are shifting, LGBTQ+ people in rural areas are often forced to live a closeted life. Many are forced to hide their existence for their own safety. In more urban areas, however, the LGBT+ scene is starting to move above ground. Tokyo has by far the best LGBT-friendly districts (e.g., Ni-Chome Shinjuku) where you can party the night away at a gay bar or nightclub. The capital also has annual celebrations, such as Tokyo Pride and the Rainbow Reel Tokyo. Other big cities in Japan offer LGBT-friendly lifestyle opportunities on a smaller scale, including Osaka, Kyoto, and Hiroshima. Websites like Queer In The World and Travel Gay can offer a good overview of LGBT-friendly cities in Japan.