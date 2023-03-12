Human rights in Japan

Political rights in Japan Japan is a parliamentary democracy where all citizens aged 18 and above can vote (投票, tohyo) in elections (選挙, senkyo). This includes Japanese nationals living outside the country. Furthermore, everyone has the right to peaceful petition to remove publicly elected officials. However, foreign nationals cannot vote in elections unless they become Japanese citizens. All Japanese citizens can stand for election to the House of Representatives (lower house) (衆議院, Shugi In) from the age of 25 and the House of Councillors (upper house) (参議院, Sangi In) from the age of 30. Everyone in Japan has the right to join any political group or campaign group as long as it operates within the law (法律, horitsu). Expatica’s guide to Government and politics in Japan Read more Japan scores top marks (40/40) in the Freedom House report for political rights, including the electoral process, political participation and pluralism, and the functioning of government.

Japanese LGBTQ+ rights Japan ranks 44th out of 197 nations on the current LGBT Equality Index. Although homosexuality has been legal in the country since 1881, and there is equality in terms of equal age of consent, gay marriage is still not legal in Japan, and only certain parts of the country offer legal recognition of same-sex partnerships. In addition, conversion therapy is not prohibited, there is no legal recognition of non-binary people, and transgender people only receive legal recognition of their gender after surgery. Furthermore, although the Constitution of Japan outlaws discrimination against individuals due to sex or social status, it doesn't explicitly mention sexual orientation.

Disability rights in Japan Although there is little overt discrimination against those with disabilities, Japan has been slow to adopt targeted disability rights, and barriers continue to exist. However, the country signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2014, and there have been amendments to employment laws in recent years to offer equal opportunities for applicants with disabilities and make workplaces more accessible. Current laws state that large companies with over 100 employees need to recruit a minimum number of registered disabled workers – this recently increased to 2.3%. Speaking sign language (手話, shuwa) (Photo: Ameya Jane/Getty Images) Public buildings in Japan don’t need to be fully accessible by law, but moves have been made to make buildings, transport, and public toilets more convenient for those with disabilities. Special Needs Education (SEN) (特別支援教育, tokubetsu shien kyoiku) exists in Japan in the form of separate schools and SEN provision in mainstream education. Parents of children with severe disabilities have access to welfare benefits, and the public assistance program also provides for those unable to contribute fully to work-based insurance programs due to disability or long-term health issues. According to a 2023 government survey, nearly 90% of people in Japan feel that those with disabilities continue to face discrimination and prejudice.

Anti-racism and anti-discrimination legislation Japan’s Constitution prohibits discrimination against anyone “because of race, creed, sex, social status, or family origin,” (art. 14). Additionally, the country has ratified the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. Beyond this, there is limited legal provision regarding anti-discrimination legislation or protection for minority groups in Japan. The Labor Standards Act further enhances protections from employment-based discrimination for groups covered in the Constitution, while the 2016 Anti-Discrimination Speech Act (ADSA) deals with hate speech towards minorities. However, there is currently minimal punishment for those found guilty of such speech. Some minority groups experience discrimination and prejudice in Japan, including Korean, Chinese, Ainu, Taiwanese, and Ryukyuan people. However, intolerance toward the last three communities may only be from specific sectors of Japanese society instead of the whole population.