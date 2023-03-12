Labor law in Japan

Foreign workers – your right to work in Japan Expats looking to find a job in Japan must have a valid work visa before they can enter the country. That means you will need to have a job offer and a signed employment contract. Your employer will act as a sponsor to obtain the Certificate of Eligibility (COE – 在留資格認定証明書, zairyu shikaku nintei shomei-sho) that is necessary for the application process. Expatica’s guide to Work visas in Japan Read more There are several types of work visas for a wide range of professions, including artists, performers, researchers, and journalists. These permits can be valid for any period from three months to five years. To take up a permanent position, you must apply for a highly skilled professional working visa. Some countries are also part of the working holiday visa program. This allows travel and work for up to one year in Japan for candidates under the age of 30 (25 years for some countries). Although this program is not appropriate for full-time employment, some expats will use a working holiday visa to enter Japan, find employment, and exchange it for a work visa.

Japanese employment contracts Employment contracts may be both written or verbal in Japan. However, employers must provide a written agreement, known as a hiring notice (労働条件通知書, rodo-joken tsuchi-sho), with the terms of the working relationship. Photo: recep-bg/Getty Images Despite this legal framework, written contracts are very much the norm throughout Japan’s business sector. It’s also recommended to request one to avoid any later issues. Contracts should include the following: Terms of employment

Place of employment and job description

Start and finish time of work with details of overtime, rest periods, days off, leave, and change in shifts

Determination, calculation, and payment of wages

Resignation and exit policies and procedures (including grounds for dismissal) In general, employment contracts are written in Japanese (日本語, Nihon go). However, as the employee must be able to fully understand it, a full translation needs to be provided when appropriate. Contracts are usually signed with a personal seal (印鑑, inkan or 判子, hanko) or a combination of seals and signatures. Trial periods It is very common to set a trial period (試用期間, shiyo kikan) of three to six months for new hires. After that plus a review, the employee usually transitions to regular employment. Fixed-term contracts Fixed-term contracts (有期雇用, yuki koyo) have a maximum duration of three years but are often much shorter (between six months to a year). As a result, they offer fewer rights to employees who can be easily terminated at the end of a contract. To stop the cycle of short contract renewal, Japan brought in rules to improve job security. Under these, after five years of working on a fixed-term contract, employees must receive a permanent contract. In general, fixed-term contracts are becoming more common in Japan and are seen as less stable. These figures are also gendered, with about 49.3% of female workers on fixed-term contracts in 2018, compared to 18% of male workers. In short, they are an advantage to an employer rather than the employee and are used as a form of probation. Open-ended contracts Employees prefer permanent or regular employment (正社員, seishain). It offers more employment rights, including severance pay and access to paid leave. In general, seishain positions offer excellent job security, responsibilities, and career progression. As a permanent employee, dismissal is also incredibly difficult. All of these reasons culminate in it being both the preferred and common form of employment in Japan, but one that is also on the decline. Freelancers in Japan Freelancers and self-employed individuals are generally categorized as sub-contractors (業務委託, gyomu itaku) in Japan. Photo: tdub303/Getty Images While freelancers cannot receive the same benefits as other employees, protections are being introduced regarding pay disputes.

Typical Japanese work hours Japan has some of the longest recorded working hours in the world. A 2016 study by the Japanese government found that a quarter of all companies required employees to work over 80 hours of unpaid overtime per month. While most official office hours are from 09:00 to 17-18:00, many employees stay much later, with some working until as late as 22:00. According to the OECD Better Life Index, 15.7% of employees work an average of 50 hours or more per week. This is much higher than the OECD average of 10%. Shinjuku (新宿) business district in Tokyo, Japan (Photo: Grant Faint/Getty Images) These excessive hours tend to be logged by Japan’s white-collar workers, or salary men (サラリーマン, sarariman). This is in part due to a culture of leaving work only after the supervisor has left as well. With that said, there is a drive to improve work-life balance in the country, particularly among younger workers. Despite this working culture, mandatory working hours are eight hours per day and 40 hours per week. Mandatory vacation days are one day per week or four days per month. Employees are entitled to a 45-minute to one-hour break for every six to eight hours worked, respectively. Overtime should correspond with an increased wage rate of 25% to 75%, depending on the classification. Employers can also offer paid leave instead of this wage increase.

Paid and unpaid leave in Japan Paid time off (PTO) Both full-time and part-time workers are entitled to PTO (有給休暇, yukyu kyuka). The employee’s status and longevity in the company will determine the number of leave days. You must be with a company for at least 6 months before you can claim any vacation days. For regular full-time employees, allocated paid leave works as such: Years employed 0.5 1.5 2.5 3.5 4.5 5.5 6.5+ Vacation days per year 10 11 12 14 16 18 20 You cannot accumulate your annual leave for more than two years. Many companies also set an expiration on paid leave at one year. Ensure you don’t lose any entitled vacation days by checking company policy. To take time off, you should apply for it in advance. Management will then decide whether or not to grant it on the chosen dates. Expatica’s guide to Japan’s public holidays Read more The country has 16 official holidays, and most companies will allow you to take these days off on top of your PTO. Most companies also voluntarily designate a holiday between 29 December and 3 January. Keep in mind that it’s not mandatory to get paid during the official holidays. Sick pay Despite its otherwise good social security system, sick leave does not exist in Japan. As such, employees must cover sick or rest days with vacation days. You should be careful not to reach your PTO limit and forfeit sick days as absent unpaid days. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images It’s general practice to reserve some PTO in case of illness or accident. Other forms of paid leave There are several additional mandatory leaves of absence in Japan, including parental and childcare leave. If you are caring for an ill family member, you can also take up to five days per year of nursing care leave. Like Spain, Japan allows women to take menstrual leave (first introduced in 1947). Despite it being an industrial right, it is often unpaid and unused in practice. Unpaid leave As far as Japan’s labor laws are concerned, companies and employers are only obligated to pay salaries during PTO. All other kinds of leave, including a wide range of non-mandatory leaves – like bereavement, marriage, family care, and heartbreak leave – are not regulated. They can therefore be paid or unpaid, depending on company policy.

Japanese social security and tax In Japan, social security contributions are taken out of your taxable income. They cover: Health insurance

Welfare pension

Unemployment insurance Additional insurances – like nursing care insurance or workers’ accident compensation insurance – must be taken out privately or through an industry-specific program at work. Childcare benefits Japanese child allowance (児童手当, jido teate) is available for parents raising children up to 15 years old. The allowance ranges from ¥10,000 to ¥15,000 per month. The allowance payout is influenced by the total household income and number of dependents. If a candidate’s income exceeds the income cap, they receive a flat rate of ¥5,000 per month. Applications are handled by local municipal offices.

Protection from discrimination at work in Japan Japan has a number of anti-discrimination laws to protect people at work: The Labor Standards Act prohibits discrimination based on nationality, gender, social status, and belief

The Equal Opportunities in Employment Act (男女雇用機会均等法, danjo koyo-kikai kinto-ho) further forbids discrimination due to gender and sexuality, specifically against power dynamics and sexual harassment at work

The Employment Measures Act (雇用対策法, koyo taisaku ho) prohibits age discrimination

The Act to Facilitate the Employment of Persons with Disabilities (障害者雇用促進法, shogaisha koyo sokushin-ho) protects people living with disabilities from discrimination

Article 14 of Japan’s Constitution states that “all people are equal under the law and there shall be no discrimination in political, economic or social relations because of race, creed, sex, social status or family origin”. Although it does not mention gender, it is widely interpreted as extending to the LGBTQ+ community as well. Photo: Oscar Wong/Getty Images If you experience workplace discrimination in Japan, you can file a lawsuit against your employer in civil court or through a labor tribunal.

Training and development in Japan Japan does not have a formal system of apprenticeships or internships. The concept of vocational training is also somewhat novel. Instead, the Japanese working culture follows an “on-the-job” framework. Some larger companies provide training and development, and might offer students an unpaid internship with the goal of eventual employment. This is not the norm, however. Photo: Mint Images/Getty Images In general, however, participation in training is low due to its lifetime-employment (終身雇用, shushin koyo) system. This is a traditional concept where the workforce at large firms remains permanently employed and is difficult to terminate.

Company mergers and insolvencies in Japan Employees of a merged company retain their employment rights, terms, and conditions, and will continue as employees of the new entity. Companies that go into insolvency (i.e., they cannot pay their debt) are not required to file for bankruptcy. You’re also not entitled to any redundancy pay. If your employer goes bankrupt, they must issue a pre-dismissal allowance (解雇予告手当, kaiko-yokoku teate) that covers at least a month’s wages.

Temporary, part-time, agency, and informal workers The term non-regular employees (非正規雇用, hi-seiki koyo) is typically used to describe any employee whose hours and duties differ from regular employees. That includes temporary, part-time, agency, and informal workers (like freelancers). It is not very common to be a non-regular worker in Japan. Less than 31% of people aged 15-54 have a non-regular employment contract. In contrast, up to 76.4% of workers over 65 years are non-regular employees. Besides the right to equal pay, non-regular workers generally have fewer working rights than regular employees (正規雇用, seiki koyo). For example, they cannot access welfare or pension benefits. This does not apply to part-time employees with permanent contracts.

Making a complaint as a worker in Japan If you’ve been treated unfairly at work, you can file a complaint with your employer. Most organizations have a Human Resources (HR) department that can solve any workplace issues. Photo: recep-bg/Getty Images If the problem escalates further, you can file a civil lawsuit or contact the Employment Security Bureau. If a lawsuit is dismissed, you may appeal within two weeks of the decision. Hello Work (ハローワーク, Haro Waku) is a useful agency that operates as both an employment center, benefits center, and mediator for workplace issues. This agency has branches throughout Japan that can help with workplace disputes.