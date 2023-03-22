Overview of insurance in Japan Japan‘s highly developed insurance industry has evolved to protect against some of the specific risks of living there. Around ¥9.67 trillion (PDF) of insurance premiums were written in Japan in 2021, the fourth largest amount globally after the US, China, and Germany. There are 55 insurance companies in Japan (2021), including 22 foreign companies. Insurance providers in Japan sell a range of different types of policies for your vehicle, property, life, and more. Sea wall tsunami (津波) defenses in Iwate (岩手) (Photo: Nicolas Datiche/LightRocket/Getty Images) The Financial Services Agency (金融庁, Kinyu Cho – FSA) is the regulatory body for insurance companies in Japan. You can find a list of licensed companies on the FSA website. The General Insurance Association of Japan (日本損害保険協会, Nihon Songai Hosho Kyokai, SONPO/GIAJ) is the national trade association representing licensed companies. They also produce an annual fact book on the Japanese insurance industry.

Commercial insurance in Japan Many insurance companies in Japan offer corporate coverage to businesses as well as personal policies to individuals. If you run a business that employs full-time workers, you will need to provide health insurance, unemployment insurance, and work accident compensation as a minimum. Other business owners and freelance professionals may also want to consider: Public liability insurance (施設賠償責任保険, shisetsu baisho sekinin hoken) – compulsory for most businesses open to the general public, this insurance covers risks associated with injury or illnesses caused to third parties, damage to property, financial loss, or other costs brought about by negligence.

(施設賠償責任保険, shisetsu baisho sekinin hoken) – compulsory for most businesses open to the general public, this insurance covers risks associated with injury or illnesses caused to third parties, damage to property, financial loss, or other costs brought about by negligence. Professional liability insurance – also known as professional indemnity insurance, this is useful for certain businesses and freelance professionals, and covers costs caused by professional mistakes that may result in a financial loss to others.

– also known as professional indemnity insurance, this is useful for certain businesses and freelance professionals, and covers costs caused by professional mistakes that may result in a financial loss to others. Legal insurance – covers your legal costs should any claims against you go to court.

– covers your legal costs should any claims against you go to court. Commercial property insurance – largely the same as personal property insurance but relates to commercial premises and equipment.

– largely the same as personal property insurance but relates to commercial premises and equipment. Cyber insurance (サイバー保険, saiba hoken) – covers modern risks such as data loss, cyber-attacks, and business interruption caused by IT failure.

(サイバー保険, saiba hoken) – covers modern risks such as data loss, cyber-attacks, and business interruption caused by IT failure. Business travel insurance – covers costs associated with business trips, either domestic or overseas. Expatica’s guide to Starting a business in Japan Read more Companies dealing in business insurance in Japan typically sell a range of individual products, including those mentioned above, insurances relating to specific industries (e.g., aviation insurance), and comprehensive packages that combine different products. Read more on business insurance in Japan on the SME Japan website.

How to choose a Japanese insurance company When choosing insurance in Japan, it’s wise to shop around and consider a number of factors beyond which broker offers the cheapest plan. You may also want to think about: Policy inclusions and exclusions – check this carefully to see that the policy covers everything you need and a minimum of extras you don’t need.

– check this carefully to see that the policy covers everything you need and a minimum of extras you don’t need. Is there a deductible? If so, how much? – the deductible, or excess, is the amount you must pay upfront towards costs in case of a claim. Companies sometimes offer lower premiums in exchange for a higher deductible.

– the deductible, or excess, is the amount you must pay upfront towards costs in case of a claim. Companies sometimes offer lower premiums in exchange for a higher deductible. Company feedback – look at ratings websites for scores and customer comments to get an idea of the standard of service.

– look at ratings websites for scores and customer comments to get an idea of the standard of service. Ease of process – can you sign up, submit a claim, or cancel your policy online?

– can you sign up, submit a claim, or cancel your policy online? Other benefits – companies sometimes offer additional discounts on other products or partner with other brands to offer incentives, for example, discounts with cinema or restaurant chains.

– companies sometimes offer additional discounts on other products or partner with other brands to offer incentives, for example, discounts with cinema or restaurant chains. English-language services – this may be important if you don’t speak or understand Japanese (日本語, Nihongo) very well; fortunately, there are a number of expat-friendly insurers in Japan.

– this may be important if you don’t speak or understand Japanese (日本語, Nihongo) very well; fortunately, there are a number of expat-friendly insurers in Japan. Ethics and sustainability – how does the company score on sites such as CSRHub or Corporate Knights? Always make sure that the company you choose is signed up to the FSA. This means that they are fully regulated, and it will be easier to resolve any problems should they arise.

There are a few different comparison websites in Japan where you can compare quotes for different types of insurance. These include (in Japanese): kakaku.com

Rakuten

How to complain in Japan about an insurance company If you need to complain about an insurance company in Japan, you should first contact the company itself. They usually have a complaints procedure and a customer service team. Insurers should provide details on their website and in information material when you take out a policy. If you are unhappy with the outcome of the process, or if the company doesn’t respond, you can take it to the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service. Each insurer in Japan is now required by law to sign up with an ADR service and provide customers with details. The main ones include: Insurance Ombudsman

GIAJ

LIAJ

Short-term Insurance Association of Japan (in Japanese) As a last resort, if you are still unhappy after this process, you can take the matter to a Japanese court. Bear in mind, however, that this can be costly and time-consuming.