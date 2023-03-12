driving in Japan

Who can drive in Japan? The legal minimum driving age in Japan is 18 years old. Once you reach this age, you can begin taking driving lessons and applying for a driver’s license. Notably, expats living in Japan can either have their foreign driver’s license translated or take driving tests in Japan to obtain one. If they choose the latter, they will have to take a written and practical exam, which is only available in English and other languages at select test centers. The requirements for getting a driver’s license in Japan also depend on where your original license was issued. For instance, if you got it in one of the countries listed below and lived there for three months after passing the test, you are exempt from taking the written and practical driving tests in Japan: Australia

Canada

EU Countries

New Zealand

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

The UK

The USA (Hawaii, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington only) If you come from one of these countries, you will need to obtain an official translation from your local JAF branch, which costs ¥4,000. You will then need to bring the translation and other documentation to an official Driver’s Licensing Center (運転免許試験場, unten-menkyo shiken jo). Types of licenses Once you have done that, you will receive one of three types of license: Green (グリーン免許, gurin menkyo): For beginner drivers or those on their first Japanese license; lasts for three years

For beginner drivers or those on their first Japanese license; lasts for three years Blue (ブルー免許, buru menkyo): For your first renewal or a further renewal if you have received three penalty points due to traffic violations, it lasts for three years

For your first renewal or a further renewal if you have received three penalty points due to traffic violations, it lasts for three years Gold (ゴールド免許, gorudo menkyo): This rewards drivers with perfect track records; if you have driven for five years without receiving any penalties for road infringements, you will receive this for five years Tourists and visitors on short-term stay visas – such as working holiday visas – can also drive in Japan using an International Driving Permit (IDP) (国際運転免許証, kokusai unten menkyo sho).

Driving licenses in Japan Most of the information on a Japanese driving license will appear in Kanji (漢字) which is one of the three writing systems (or alphabets) in the Japanese language (日本語, Nihongo). The license will contain the following information: A photograph of the driver

Driver’s name (姓, sei – last name) (名, mei – first name)

Driver’s address (住所, jusho)

Driver’s date of birth (生年月日, sei nen gappi)

Driver’s gender (性別, seibetsu)

Driver’s nationality (国籍, kokuseki)

Driver’s license number

Date of issue and expiration date of the license; this will appear in the colored strip to indicate the category of your license: blue, green, or gold

Categories of vehicles that the driver is licensed to operate

Any restrictions on the driver’s license, such as corrective lenses or automatic transmission only

Date of the driver’s last renewal examination Getting a driving license in Japan The process can be quite intensive if you are required to take the Japanese driving tests. Moreover, most driving schools in Japan offer little-to-no support or information in English. Paying for a translator every step of the way is expensive, and in many cases, not allowed. Photo: kazuma seki/Getty Images The process for getting a Japanese driver’s license is as follows: Get a learner’s permit: To get this, you will first need to pass a multiple-choice test on driving and road safety, scoring at least 45 out of 50

To get this, you will first need to pass a multiple-choice test on driving and road safety, scoring at least 45 out of 50 Upskilling: Within the next six months, you will need to take written and practical lessons in preparation for your final tests

Within the next six months, you will need to take written and practical lessons in preparation for your final tests The written test: This includes 100 questions, and you need to score a minimum of 95 to pass

This includes 100 questions, and you need to score a minimum of 95 to pass The practical test: This takes place at the test center The JAF publishes and sells an English-language edition of Japan’s Rules of the Road, which explains the country’s traffic rules. Expatica’s guide to Getting a driving license in Japan Read more Notably, Koyama Driving School is the first authorized driving school for foreigners in Japan and offers driving lessons in English. It has branches in Tokyo and Yokohama (横浜). EDS International Driving School also provides these in Tokyo and Saitama (埼玉). Exchanging a foreign driving license in Japan If you obtained your original driver’s license in a country that is not mentioned in the list above, the process for obtaining a Japanese license is as follows: Go to your local JAF branch with a copy of your driving license, any other official licensing documentation, and your Japan residence card (在留カード, zairyu kado)

The official translation will be posted to your address in one to three weeks

Go to a Driver’s Licensing Center; some may require you to book an appointment and a few will provide English-language support

You will need to submit: the official translation; your residence card and passport (パスポート, pasupoto) (for copies); a residence certificate (住民票, jumin hyo), obtained from your ward office; a 3cm x 2.4cm photo; and any previous Japanese licenses It is important to note that you may need to spend several hours at the Driver’s Licensing Center, which requires many steps. Therefore, it is advisable to take a day off work to complete it and bring a translator if you can’t speak Japanese.

Drivers with disabilities in Japan Some drivers with disabilities are forbidden from obtaining a license and driving a car in Japan. These include: People who cannot sit upright due to trunk impairment, referring to muscles that may be damaged following a stroke

People who have lost all limbs or the ability to control them

Those who do not satisfy cognitive or operational requirements for safe driving There is a national driving disability scheme for drivers with disabilities. People with the following conditions can apply for a reserved parking card (which includes free street parking): People with walking difficulties

People with vision impairment

People with mental health issues and learning disabilities The National Police Agency (警察庁, Keisatsu Cho) provides more information on parking concessions for drivers with disabilities. Notably, many Japanese manufacturers produce handicap-accessible cars, and websites such as Car Junction and Handicapped Car have directories of available models.

Car registration and maintenance Japan has a long history in the car manufacturing business. It produces more cars than any other country, except for China and the US, and is responsible for some of the most popular global brands. These include Honda, Toyota, Subaru (スバル), Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki (スズキ), Daihatsu, and Mazda (マツダ). For this reason, buying a car in Japan is much more economical than importing one from abroad. Photo: Ryouchin/Getty Images Once you have purchased a car, you will need to register it immediately. To register or transfer ownership, you will need to present the following documents: Bill of sale with the seller’s name stamp

Car parking certificate (車庫証明, shako shomei) and a map of the parking space

Proof of vehicle tax payment

Valid driving license

Vehicle Inspection Certificate (車検, shaken)

Your registered hanko (ハンコ – name stamp) and the Seal Registration Certificate Notably, obtaining some of these documents involves its own separate process, such as the car parking certificate, which you can apply for at the police station. You can register your car at your local Land Transport Bureau branch (運輸支局, Unyu Shikyoku). When you do this, you will need to pay a registration fee, and if your car was previously registered in another prefecture, you will need to purchase new license plates (ナンバープレート, namba pureto). You are also required to get your car inspected for roadworthiness every two years. This can be done at an authorized service station or official inspection center. The advantage of choosing a service station (ガソリンスタンド, gasorin sutando) is that they might be able to carry out any repairs if your car fails the test. That said, it is important to know that English-language support will likely be limited.

Driving costs in Japan Japanese cars tend to be durable, so vehicle owners get a lot of mileage out of their purchases. There are, however, some costs that will mount up over time. Vehicle maintenance costs The biannual vehicle inspection typically costs around ¥40,000: this includes ¥20,000 for inspection and ¥10,000 apiece for safety standards and agent fees

The cost can increase greatly for larger or imported vehicles, and repair costs will be based on the car’s condition Road and vehicle taxes Automobile tax (自動車税, jidosha zei) : This varies depending on the prefecture where the vehicle is registered and the size of the engine. A car with a two-liter engine registered in Tokyo costs approximately ¥35,000 annually.

: This varies depending on the prefecture where the vehicle is registered and the size of the engine. A car with a two-liter engine registered in Tokyo costs approximately ¥35,000 annually. Weight tax (重量税, jyuryo zei) : This varies depending on the weight of the vehicle and the prefecture where it is registered. A car weighing 1,000kg (1.1T) registered in Tokyo costs approximately ¥8,000 annually.

: This varies depending on the weight of the vehicle and the prefecture where it is registered. A car weighing 1,000kg (1.1T) registered in Tokyo costs approximately ¥8,000 annually. Road maintenance tax (道路整備費, doro seibi hi) : This is based on the size and weight of the vehicle. A car with a two-liter engine that weighs 1,000 kg (1.1T) registered in Tokyo requires a one-time payment of around ¥10,000.

: This is based on the size and weight of the vehicle. A car with a two-liter engine that weighs 1,000 kg (1.1T) registered in Tokyo requires a one-time payment of around ¥10,000. Automobile acquisition tax (自動車取得税, jidosha shutoku zei): This is based on the purchase price of the vehicle. For a car with a purchase price of ¥3 million, the tax is a one-time payment of around ¥150,000. Auto insurance All vehicle owners are required by law to have automobile liability insurance, or jidosha-songai-baisho-sekinin-hoken (自動車損害賠償責任保険). This covers the costs of damages or injuries to third parties caused by the vehicle in the event of an accident. The minimum mandated coverage is: Death : ¥30 million

: ¥30 million Injury : ¥1.2 million

: ¥1.2 million Residual disability: ¥750,000 to ¥40 million Other driving-related costs Road tolls : These can be expensive when traveling between prefectures. For example, driving from Tokyo to Osaka costs ¥13,500 in highway tolls, similar to using the bullet train.

: These can be expensive when traveling between prefectures. For example, driving from Tokyo to Osaka costs ¥13,500 in highway tolls, similar to using the bullet train. Fuel costs: The price of fuel per liter in Japan was ¥168 as of May 2023, which is much lower than the global average of ¥246

Driving laws and penalties in Japan Japan is renowned for its strict adherence to and enforcement of rules, and driving is no exception. Based on Japan’s Road Traffic Act (道路交通法, doro kotsu ho), all pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers have codes of conduct to follow. Below are the main laws and penalties to be aware of. General road rules Pedestrians, then cyclists, get right of way

Overtaking is generally permitted, except for in tunnels

Obey all road signs (道路標識, doro hyoshiki), signals (信号, shingo), and indicators, and ensure that all passengers are wearing a seatbelt (シートベルト, shito beruto)

Children aged six and under must sit in an infant car seat (チャイルドシート, chairudo shito)

Stop signs painted on the road at junctions (止まれ, Tomare) mean ‘stop completely’, even if no oncoming traffic is present

Be mindful of pedestrian crossings (横断歩道, odan hodo) when turning

Snow tires are advisable when driving in the winter, especially in Japan’s mountainous regions

Zero-tolerance towards driving under the influence

The vehicle registration, insurance, inspection certificate, and owner manual should be kept in the car at all times

Drivers should have a valid license on their person when driving

Traffic violations such as speeding, running a red light, or not wearing a seatbelt can lead to fines starting from ¥9,000 and increasing based on the severity Speed limits Expressways : 100km/h (62mph)

: 100km/h (62mph) National highways : Between 60km/h (37mph) and 80km/h (50mph), depending on the location and road conditions

: Between 60km/h (37mph) and 80km/h (50mph), depending on the location and road conditions Urban roads : Between 30 km/h (19mph) and 50 km/h (31mph), depending on the location and road conditions

: Between 30 km/h (19mph) and 50 km/h (31mph), depending on the location and road conditions Residential areas and school zones : 30 km/h (19 mph)

: 30 km/h (19 mph) Speeding penalties start from ¥9,000 and can increase up to ¥300,000 based on severity and repeat offenses Driving under the influence The blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for drivers in Japan is 0.03%, which is in the lowest detectable range

If you are caught driving while under the influence, you could face a maximum of three years imprisonment and a ¥500,000 fine

If you are caught driving intoxicated, with a substantially higher BAC, this could rise to five years imprisonment and a ¥1 million fine Distracted driving laws Using a mobile phone while driving is illegal in Japan

Punishments start with a ¥9,000 fine but can rise to ¥50,000 fine, while repeat offenders may have their licenses revoked Driving without a license If you are caught driving without a valid license, you could face a maximum of three years imprisonment and a ¥500,000 fine

Road signs in Japan You can find a visual representation of all the road signs used in Japan on the JAF website. Photo: DigiPub/Getty Images Here is a quick overview of some of the main things to be aware of: All speed signs will be in km/h

Japan uses a green, amber, and red traffic signal system, although they call it 青, ao (blue), 黄色, kiiro (yellow), and 赤, aka (red)

Japanese road signs, in general, follow the international standards established by the Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals, meaning they will be familiar to most drivers

Some kanji to look out for: (止まれ, Tomare) means stop, (通行止, Tsuko-dome) means road closed to all vehicles and pedestrians, and (優先車線, Yusen-shasen) refers to a priority lane for buses or similar

Traffic information in Japan Although Japan’s major cities are densely populated, this doesn’t always translate to traffic congestion (渋滞, jutai). As mentioned, Tokyo is one of the least car-dependent cities in the world, meaning that the streets are surprisingly quiet with little noise and congestion. As you might expect, urban areas will have more traffic during weekday rush hours. However, most of the congestion is on trains and subways, and this will change during public holidays, such as Golden Week in spring. Notably, driving out of Tokyo at the beginning of this holiday can add several hours to your journey. Expatica’s guide to Top must-have apps for Japan Read more To make your journey run smoother, Google Maps provides reliable updates on traffic congestion on road networks and offers alternative routes where available. Local app Navitime also offers live updates, route suggestions, and information on weather conditions and road closures.

Parking in Japan The ease of parking (駐車, chusha) in Japan will depend on your location. For instance, there are more parking areas (駐車場, chusha jo) and parking-friendly streets in the countryside where there is more space. However, you will usually have to seek out paid parking lots in the cities. Photo: Tony Studio/Getty Images Urban parking areas include: Street parking with parking meters

Coin parking lots, for example, Times Parking

Automated parking garages, which are often attached to malls and shopping complexes

Paid parking starts at around ¥100 for 10, 15, or 30 minutes, depending on how busy the area is

Many convenience stores will also have free parking for customers If you make a mistake or park illegally, you will likely receive a fine and a penalty sticker. The fine ranges from ¥10,000 to ¥18,000. If you get a penalty sticker, you should do the following: Report it to the police station indicated on the violation notice

Fill out the necessary paperwork at said station, then receive a payment notice

Pay the fine at a bank and keep a receipt as proof of payment

If you rented the car, show any documentary evidence to the car rental company or you may face further fines

Road accidents and breakdowns Road accidents (交通事故, kotsu jiko) are an unfortunate by-product of getting behind the wheel, and reports suggest that they are as frequent as one per minute throughout Japan. Expatica’s guide to Emergencies and emergency numbers in Japan Read more Here are some tips on what to do if one occurs: Road accidents If you are in an accident, call the police on 110 (a Japanese speaker is helpful in this case)

Drivers should stop immediately, aiding injured persons and preventing road hazards, if possible

Depending on the nature of the accident, the person who caused it could be liable for reparations

There are two kinds of accident: damage-only accidents (物損事故, busson jiko), where vehicle or property damage occurs, and personal injury accidents (人身事故, jinshin jiko), where the accident has caused either injuries or death

Accommodate the police investigation into the incident as best you can

You should keep all certificates from the investigation or resulting medical procedures, and contact an English-speaking lawyer if you are unsure of your rights Vehicle breakdowns The JAF offers 24/7 support and roadside assistance (ロードサービス, rodo sabisu)

They will ask questions, including location, model of car, and the nature of the issue

If the car cannot be serviced or repaired on-site, it might be towed to a nearby garage

You must ensure hazard lights are on if the car cannot be moved from the road

Car repair in Japan You will find plenty of car garages (自動車修理工場, jidosha shuri kojo) and repair shops in Japan’s smaller towns and suburbs. Here are some facilities that offer English-language support: Auto Direct (Tokyo)

Euro Japan (Toyko)

VANKS (Tokyo)

Car Factory (Kansai)

A directory of garages in Okinawa (沖縄)

JAF offers 24/7 roadside assistance and support

Tips on driving in Japan Driving in Japan is usually stress-free and can be a lot of fun. Here are some tips to make it more enjoyable: Consider taking road trips in the countryside, where you can enjoy fantastic views from mountain passes and coastal carriageways

If you are driving to another city, make sure to check the parking facilities before you go

If you are used to driving on the right side of the road, practice in a quiet area before jumping straight onto highways or busy urban roads

Japanese drivers are typically respectful, so reciprocate this and avoid any road rage