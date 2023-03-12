Public transportation in Japan Japan boasts one of the world’s most efficient and convenient public transportation systems. In fact, Tokyo’s network alone ranked as the third best in the world in a 2023 survey of more than 50 cities across the globe. Akihabara (秋葉原) in Tokyo (Photo: Sandro Bisaro/Getty Images) Needless to say, you won’t struggle to find ways to get around the country and explore its many impressive cities and sights. Japan’s public transportation system is praised for being clean, safe, and efficient, carrying more than 30 billion passengers (PDF) each year to their destinations. Residents and tourists alike can use a variety of modes of transport, including trains, subways, monorails, buses, ferries, ride-shares, and more. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MILT) (国土交通省, Kokudo Kotsu Sho) oversees public transport (公共交通機関, kokyo kotsu kikan) in Japan, although the system consists of numerous private components.

Public transportation apps and websites Numerous apps and websites are designed to help you navigate public transportation in Japan, some of which are more well-known in the local community. As such, you may find it useful to have the following apps downloaded onto your phone to help you get around: Google Maps: Provides real-time GPS navigation, traffic, and transit information, as well as the latest information on businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, and other important places

HyperDia: Provides train information, prices, and average journey times to help you plan your trips, as well as useful links to hotels, car rental services, and restaurants for the selected location

Japan Travel: Helps you navigate from A to B using all modes of transport, and provides basic guides and informative articles about traveling in Japan

MAPS.ME: Allows you to navigate maps and share your location with friends without the need for an internet connection

Norikae Annai: The most downloaded in Japan, which allows you to check the route, the fare, and the required time for traveling by railway or airplane Notably, while most of these apps provide navigation routes and timetables, you will usually need to buy your ticket at the relevant station. That said, if you use an app or a website that is provided by a particular public transport company, you can sometimes purchase tickets for specific trains or buses online.

Buses in Japan Similar to the train system, there are numerous bus companies that operate in Japan, which can make it very confusing to navigate. Photo: Andria Patino/Getty Images The main operator is JR Bus (JRバス, JR Basu), a Japan Railways Group subsidiary. It operates eight bus companies in specific regions of the country that serve regional and long-distance routes. However, each region or city also has its own network of bus companies that operate regional and local routes. For example, Kyoto (京都) has Kyoto City Bus (京都市営バス, Kyoto Shiei Basu), Kyoto Bus (京都バス, Kyoto Basu), Keihan Bus (京阪バス, Keihan Basu), Sky Hop Bus (スカイホップバス, Sukai Hoppu Basu), and Miyama-Keihoku Bus (美山・京北バス, Miyama Keihoku Basu). Expatica’s guide to Driving in Japan Read more Like all public transportation in Japan, buses (バス, basu) are generally very clean, safe, and reliable. Notably, they are more popular in cities with more limited local train options, such as Kyoto. On the other hand, people living in Tokyo (東京) tend to use them less often as they have access to a much wider array of trains. Again, it is important to be respectful when traveling on buses in Japan, which means avoiding littering and keeping the volume down. Bus tickets and costs Because there are so many different bus companies operating throughout Japan, each with its own fee structure, prices can vary. The method by which you pay can also vary. For instance, city buses in Tokyo usually charge a flat fee of ¥210, with a discount for children, who pay a ¥110 flat fare. This can either be paid in cash or by using an IC card upon boarding. However, your bus fare will depend on the distance you travel in many other cities and regions. That said, you can generally expect to pay about ¥200 for a single journey. You can often pick up a single-journey paper ticket as you board a bus, then pay the fare in cash as you exit. Notably, if you do this, it is important to be aware that you will need the exact amount of money as you will not be able to get any change. Alternatively, if you have an IC card, you can simply tap your card against the on-board reader as you enter and again as you exit. Bus timetables and maps Buses in Japan tend to run from early in the morning until around midnight. In most cities, there are frequent services during the weekdays to ensure that commuters can easily travel to work. However, there are different schedules on weekends and public holidays, usually with fewer buses running, so checking ahead is important. Usually, there are frequent bus services at the weekend in areas that are particularly popular with tourists. It is also worth noting that while most bus stops display timetables and routes, they are often in Japanese (日本語, Nihongo). Therefore, it may be more useful to download a handy app or refer to a website to check these details. Bus stations and stops The major inter-city bus stations (バス停, basu tei) in Japan often have toilets and other facilities such as convenience stores or cafés. However, as you would expect, regular city bus stops are simple stands with no facilities.

Long-distance coaches in Japan Although trains are often the easiest way to travel long distances in Japan, making these trips by bus is also possible. The country’s public transport infrastructure includes a wealth of long-distance coach companies. Most of these operate day and night routes across particular regions. However, there are also some that travel between big cities in several regions. Some of the biggest long-distance coach companies in Japan include: Alpico Kotsu: Highway bus routes to and from Matsumoto, Suwa, Hakuba, Shinjuku (新宿), and Osaka

Chungoku JR Bus: Routes to Okayama (岡山), Hiroshima (広島), Fukuoka (福岡), Tokyo, and Yokohama

Ina Bus: Highway bus services in Ina, Iida, Shinjuku, and Nagoya (名古屋)

JR Kyushu Bus: Highway bus services in Fukuoka, Miyazaki (宮崎), and Yamaguchi (山口)

Shikoku Kosoku Bus: Highway bus services mainly in the Kagawa (香川) area

Kumano Gobo Nankai Bus: Highway bus services between Shirahama Airport and Shingu of Wakayama (和歌山) Prefecture

Tokushima Bus: Highway bus services mainly in Tokushima (徳島), Kobe, and Osaka

Willer Express: Highway bus routes such as arriving and departing from Narita airport (成田空港, Narita Kuko), JR Osaki Station, Osaka, and Kyoto

Zentan Bus: Highway bus services in Osaka, Kobe, Kinosaki, and Toyooka When traveling long-distance by bus, you can buy both single-journey and round-trip tickets, or purchase books of multiple tickets if you frequently use these routes. However, just be aware that if you buy a book, this will usually include four or five tickets that must be used within about three months. You can buy long-distance bus tickets at the major bus stations and convenience stores, or through travel agents. However, in some cases, you can also purchase them online or by phone, although this function is sometimes only available in Japanese. Notably, there are certain discounts available that might be worth exploring. For example, round-trip tickets and multiple tickets often cost 10% less than single-journey fares. Similarly, there are discounts for students, groups, seniors, and children.

Airports in Japan Japan has two major airlines: Japan Airlines (日本航空/JAL, Nihon Koku/Jaru) and All Nippon Airways (全日空), which is also known as ANA or Zennikku. Both serve a variety of international and domestic routes within the country and the world. Narita International Airport (成田国際空港, Narita Kokusai Kuko) (Photo: PNC/Getty Images) Japan ranked as the most popular destination in the world in 2021 and received almost 32 million inbound visitors in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the country has numerous airports (空港, kuko) serving the yearly influx of passengers. Tokyo Narita One of Tokyo’s two international airports, Narita (成田), is located approximately 64 kilometers from the center of the city. Although it handles major international airlines from destinations across the world, it is more popular for leisure routes. As such, airlines operating here include: Air Canada : Toronto and Vancouver

: Toronto and Vancouver Air China : Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou

: Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou Cathay Pacific : Hong Kong and Taipei

: Hong Kong and Taipei Emirates : Dubai

: Dubai Etihad : Abu Dhabi

: Abu Dhabi Jetstar Japan : Domestic routes

: Domestic routes KLM : Amsterdam

: Amsterdam Malaysia Airlines : Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu

: Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu Qatar Airways : Doha

: Doha Singapore Airlines : Singapore and Los Angeles

: Singapore and Los Angeles Thai Airways : Bangkok

: Bangkok United Airlines: Denver, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark, and San Francisco Narita is also a base for Japan’s two main carriers – Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways – and as such, they operate numerous domestic and international routes from the airport. There are numerous ways to get to Narita via public transportation in Japan. For example, trains from the JR Line and Keisei Line operate between Tokyo and the airport’s terminals. There are also numerous bus routes to different parts of Tokyo and other destinations further afield. Of course, taxis are also an option. Tokyo Haneda Haneda (羽田) was originally Tokyo’s primary international airport but began operating domestic flights only after 1978. However, opening a new international terminal in 2010 meant it could begin operating international services again, in addition to domestic routes. Photo: Marc Fernandes/NurPhoto/Getty Images These days, numerous airlines serve this airport, including: Aeroflot

ANA Wings

British Airways

Delta Airlines

Emirates

ITA Airways

Japan Airlines

Lufthansa

Qantas

Scandinavian Airlines Traveling from Haneda Airport to central Tokyo on public transport is very easy. The airport connects directly to Tokyo Monorail’s Hamamatsucho station and the Keiyku Line’s Shinagawa station within 13 minutes. There are also numerous bus routes to different destinations, which take one to two hours, as well as taxis. Kansai International Kansai (関西) is the main airport for the region, and because of this, it gives passengers easy access to popular Japanese destinations such as Osaka (大阪), Kyoto (京都), and Kobe (神戸). All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines operate several domestic and international routes from the airport. However, numerous international carriers also serve this airport, including: Air China

Air France

Cathay Pacific

Emirates

Eva Air

Finnair

KLM

Lufthansa

Qatar

Singapore Airlines

Thai Airways

United Airlines Kansai is located just 50 kilometers from central Osaka, and there are numerous public transport options to get to the city. For example, there are several trains on the Nankai and JR Lines, numerous buses to destinations across the region, and even a high-speed ferry to Kobe airport. Chubu Centrair International Located some 35 kilometers south of Nagoya (名古屋), Chubu (中部) is the main international airport for Japan’s central region. Although some major carriers serve the airport, most airlines operating from it are small or budget carriers. Chubu Centrair International Airport (中部国際空港 セントレア, Chubu Kokusai Kuko Sentorea) (Photo: gyro/Getty Images) These include: Air Busan

Cathay Pacific

HK Express

Jeju Air

Peach

Singapore Airlines

Tigerair To travel between Nagoya and the airport, you can take numerous trains, buses across the city, taxis, and even a high-speed boat service to Tsu, a city located in Japan’s Mie Prefecture. Fukuoka Fukuoka (福岡) is the main airport on Japan’s Kyushu island. It is also one of the busiest in the country and serves numerous international and domestic flights. Airlines include All Nippon Airways, Asiana, Cathay Pacific, Eva Air, Japan Airlines, Peach, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, and United. Passengers can travel by train, subway, bus, or taxi to get to the city of Fukuoka or other destinations on Kyushu island. Sapporo New Chitose Chitose (千歳) is the biggest airport on the island of Hokkaido (北海道) and serves Sapporo (札幌) and numerous regions in the area. Several small carriers operate domestic flights to destinations such as Fukuoka, Kobe, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Hiroshima (広島). However, there are also some that offer international routes from Chitose, such as Cathay Pacific (Hong Kong), Eva Air (Taipei), Jeju Air (Seoul), and Thai Airways (Bangkok). Connections to Chitose are easy via the local JR Line trains, buses, or taxis. Naha Naha (那覇) is a passenger airport and the gateway to Japan’s Okinawa (沖縄) region. However, it also has military ties. It is a busy but small airport, with only a handful of airlines operating from it. That said, there are international routes with Cathay Pacific, Asiana, Jeju Air, Korean Air, Peach, and China Airlines. Although the Okinawa Urban Monorail is the easiest way to get to Naha city, bus lines also serve the city and destinations further away.

Other methods of public transportation in Japan Although they are not as popular as trains, buses, and flights, domestic ferries are another component of the public transport network in Japan. These usually serve domestic destinations that are trickier to reach. Some routes include: Kagoshima to Naha

Kobe/Osaka to Kagoshima

Nagoya to Sendai

Tokyo to Tokushima

Public transport discounts and financial aid in Japan Most public transportation networks in Japan offer fare subsidies for certain categories of passengers. Below are the groups of commuters who usually enjoy discounts: Children (子供, kodomo)

Seniors (シニア, shinia)

Students (学生, gakusei) Notably, purchasing round-trip tickets rather than single-journey fares is often cheaper.

How disability-accessible is public transportation in Japan? Public transport is becoming increasingly accessible to passengers with mobility issues in Japan. For example, many train stations – especially the big ones – have lifts, chair lifts, and even wheelchair-friendly escalators. Moreover, wheelchair users (車椅子利用者, kuruma-isu riyosha) can make special reservations for the Shinkansen bullet trains. Similarly, most city buses are accessible, although this can be a bit more fiddly as drivers have to manually set up a ramp at the doorway for a wheelchair user to board or disembark. In addition, it is now possible to find accessible JapanTaxis, which are modeled on London’s famous black cabs and can accommodate wheelchairs.

How environmentally friendly is public transportation in Japan? While Japan still has a long way to go when it comes to providing sustainable public transport options, there have been some moves in this direction. For example, Tokyu Railways powers its trains with renewable energy sources such as solar and geothermal. In addition, the JR Tokai line will begin operating Shinkansen bullet train services that run on electric maglev technology in 2027.

Public transportation safety tips in Japan Public transportation in Japan is among the safest in the world; therefore, you should be able to travel with peace of mind. However, as always, you should still employ common sense, such as keeping your belongings close to you and watching out for pickpockets. Umeda (梅田) Subway Station, Osaka (Photo: Robert Essel/Getty Images) Another thing to consider is that rush hour in major cities can be incredibly chaotic. As such, you may need to physically brace yourself for being packed into trains like sardines and having to fight your way out when you arrive at your destination.

Making a public transportation complaint in Japan Because there is no central organization for public transportation in Japan, filing a complaint can be tricky. Usually, your best bet is to start by getting in touch with the company which runs the transport service and expressing your concerns.