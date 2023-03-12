Why learn Japanese? Over 125.4 million people speak Japanese. Of course, most of these are native Japanese speakers. However, with over three million internationals living in Japan as of 2022, the amount of Japanese speakers is steadily growing. The length of time it takes to learn Japanese depends on various factors. This includes the learner’s native language, their level of commitment, and the intensity of their language-learning program. Akihabara, Tokyo (秋葉原, 東京) (Photo: Sherwin Magsino/EyeEm/Getty Images) According to the US Foreign Service Institute, which provides language training to US diplomats, Japanese is classified as a Category IV language. This means it is one of the most difficult languages for English speakers to learn. It typically takes a whooping 2,200 hours of study for an English speaker to reach a professional working proficiency level in Japanese. Although learning Japanese can seem intimidating, there are countless benefits. Japan has the third-largest economy in the world and is home to many international companies. Mastering the language – or even simply coming to grips with it – can therefore benefit you if you’re interested in pursuing business opportunities in Japan. Knowing Japanese can also enhance your travel experience by allowing you to communicate with locals, understand street signs, and read menus. This is perfect for exploring Japan’s delicious cuisine and rich cultural heritage, as well as navigating its stunning landscapes. Expatica’s guide to The Japanese language Read more If you’re looking to study abroad (留学, ryugaku), Japan is home to some of the world’s top universities. While some universities in Japan offer courses in English, many do not. Learning Japanese will therefore help you pursue academic research and navigate the Japanese education system with greater ease. Additionally, Japanese anime, manga (漫画), video games, and music have a global following, and many fans will appreciate these forms of entertainment better if they understand them in their original voice. Finally – as is the case with any other language – learning Japanese can be a rewarding, personal journey that expands your understanding of the world. It can open up new avenues of communication and connection with people from different backgrounds.

Learning Japanese before moving to Japan Only a small percentage of the Japanese population can and will speak English, making even the most basic communication for newcomers challenging. Therefore, learning Japanese before moving to Japan can be incredibly beneficial, especially if you plan on living in the country for an extended period. Putting in extra study time before your move can also help you understand Japanese social etiquette. This will make it easier to adjust to living in Japan and help you avoid cultural misunderstandings. Photo: Tayutau/Gettty Images If you plan on working in Japan, knowing Japanese can also open many doors. Many employers in Japan require at least basic Japanese proficiency for their employees, especially in customer-facing roles. International Japanese-language schools There are many international Japanese language schools outside Japan where learners can study the language. Check out the following schools to get started: Go! Go! Nihon: A Japanese language school placement service that has partner schools in various countries, including South Korea and the United States

The Japan Foundation (国際交流基金, Kokusai Koryu Kikin): A Japanese government-affiliated organization that promotes cultural exchange and offers Japanese language courses at all levels. It has institutes based in Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Japanese Language Institute (日本語研究所, Nihongo Kenkyujo): Also known as the Nichibei Kaiwa Gakuin, this is a Japanese language school located in Osaka, Japan, with branches in various countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia These schools also offer online language courses and resources if you wish to study remotely.

Learning Japanese online Learning Japanese online has become increasingly popular in recent years, and many resources are available for students of all levels. You’ll find plenty of international schools that offer online lessons to build up your Japanese language skills. Some options include: Go! Go! Nihon: One-on-one private lessons at your convenience

Shinjuku Japanese Language Institute (新宿日本語学校, Shinjuku Nihongo Gakko): Offers courses for different levels in small groups or one-on-one

Tokyo Central Japanese School (TCJ) (東京中央日本語学院, Tokyo Chuo Nihongo Gakuin): A wide variety of classes for both adults and children Many universities and language schools also offer online Japanese courses ranging from beginner to advanced. These courses often use video lectures, quizzes, and discussion forums to help students learn the language. Other handy online resources Many other handy online Japanese learning resources can help you improve your skills and gain confidence in speaking, reading, and writing Japanese. Here are some options: Anki: This flashcard app uses spaced repetition to help you memorize Japanese vocabulary and kanji. Many shared decks available for free cover various topics and difficulty levels.

Jisho: An online Japanese-English dictionary that allows you to search for words in Japanese and find their meanings, example sentences, and related words

NHK Easy Japanese (NHKやさしい日本語, NHK Yasashii Nihongo): A website that provides news articles and audio recordings in simplified Japanese

WaniKani: A subscription-based website that uses mnemonics and spaced repetition to help you memorize over 2,000 kanji

Language-learning podcasts: Many free podcasts offer language lessons, conversation practice, and cultural insights. Some examples include JapanesePod101 and Bilingual News (バイリンガルニュース, Bairingaru Nyusu).

Computer or smartphone apps that teach Japanese Alongside a course, you can also use your phone or computer to access plenty of free and paid Japanese learning programs. Some of the most notable include: Drops: Learn Japanese by using this effective app for five minutes per day

Duolingo: One of the most well-known language-learning apps, offering interactive lessons and a playful cast of characters

Pimsleur Comprehensive: An audio-based language-learning program focusing on teaching conversational Japanese through repetition and interactive dialogue

RocketLanguages: A language learning program that combines interactive audio lessons, grammar and vocabulary exercises, and cultural notes to help learners develop their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in Japanese

Rosetta Stone: A popular language learning program that uses a visual and immersive approach to teach Japanese through pictures, audio, and speech recognition You can also download a language exchange app that allows you to video chat with native speakers and practice speaking and listening skills in real time. Some options include: HelloTalk

italki

Tandem

Learning Japanese outside the classroom If you’re looking to deepen your understanding of Japanese beyond the classroom, a great place to start is Japanese entertainment. Whether it’s watching Japanese TV shows or movies, listening to Japanese music, or reading Japanese books or news articles, you’ll be exposed to the language and the culture, too. You can also join a language-learning community, such as a Japanese language café or club, to connect with other learners and practice your language skills in a supportive and social environment. A comic book shop in Tokyo (Photo: Martijn Baudoin/Unsplash) If you are a sports fan, you can join a sports group and bond with your teammates in Japanese. Otherwise, look for a social group that matches your interests – that way you can learn about your passion in Japanese. Take up the opportunity to interact with your neighbors, local shop owners, and your children’s teachers and friend’s parents. You can also host playdates with your child’s new friends to pick up on basic Japanese vocabulary.