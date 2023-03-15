The education system in Japan

Education in Japan In Japan, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (文部科学省, Monbu Kagaku Sho, MEXT) oversees the education system. Most children enroll in state-funded public education (公立, koritsu), but private (私立, shiritsu) schools, including international ones, are available. Parents moving to Japan with kids can rest assured that the Japanese education system is of an excellent standard. In fact, Japan ranks highly in PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment – PDF) results for all subjects, especially science and mathematics. Photo: xavierarnau/Getty Images Although mandatory education in Japan begins at age six, 95% of children aged three to five go to preschool. Compulsory schooling (義務教育, gimu kyoiku) lasts until age 15 and consists of six years of primary school and three years of lower secondary (中学校, chugakko). Afterward, pupils can attend upper secondary school (高校, koko), an optional stage that most students complete. Following upper secondary school, students can pursue higher education at universities (大学, daigaku) or technical colleges (専門学校, senmon gakko). There have been many reforms to education in Japan in recent years. One significant change has been introducing English language education earlier to improve English proficiency among Japanese students.

Japanese preschool education Preschool education is not compulsory in Japan, but it can aid your child’s future learning. There are several options available for children up to five years old. These include hoikuen (保育園 – daycares or nurseries) and yochien (幼稚園 – kindergartens or preschools). Hoikuen focus more on childcare, whereas yochien prepare children for the Japanese schooling system. Children can attend hoikuen from infancy, but yochien cater to three- to five-year-olds. Expatica’s guide to Childcare in Japan Read more The costs of preschool education in Japan can vary widely depending on the type of institution and location. MEXT oversees yochien – public ones do not charge fees, but you may need to pay to apply. Meanwhile, prices for hoikuen vary depending on your income, location, and whether they are public or private.

Primary education in Japan The primary school system Primary schools are called shogakko (小学校) in Japanese. It is compulsory for children to attend from ages six to 12, and they start school in April after their sixth birthday. The school year then runs until March of the following year. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images MEXT sets the elementary curriculum and provides guidelines on how to teach each subject. However, boards of education in each municipality are in charge of establishing and managing mandatory public schools. Public primary schools Public primary education in Japan is free of charge. However, parents must pay for textbooks (教科書, kyokasho), workbooks (学習帳, gakushucho), and other materials. Primary schools are generally of high quality, and most students attend a public school (公立学校, koritsu gakko). Teaching methods and philosophies in Japanese primary schools vary, but early education begins by emphasizing social skills and group identity. Students are expected to take part in group work and hands-on learning activities. In Japan, parents are typically assigned a primary school based on location, and no formal school choice system exists. Additionally, some schools may have waiting lists, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Private primary schools If you want more choice in your child’s education, you might consider sending them to a private school (私立学校, shiritsu gakko). However, these institutions require you to pay fees, and children might also need to pass an exam before attending (受験, juken). There are a range of schools in Japan. Some of them teach the Japanese curriculum, but others include: International schools : These provide education in various languages and often follow the system of a specific country. You’ll also find many that offer the International Primary Curriculum.

: These provide education in various languages and often follow the system of a specific country. You’ll also find many that offer the International Primary Curriculum. Method schools (オルタナティブスクール, orutanateibu sukuru) : Schools that follow methodologies such as Montessori (モンテッソーリ教育, montessori kyoiku) and Waldorf-Steiner (シュタイナー教育, shutaina kyoiku) can give your child an education with an alternative, child-centric approach. There are a few of these schools in Japan, mostly in larger cities. Many are also international schools.

: Schools that follow methodologies such as Montessori (モンテッソーリ教育, montessori kyoiku) and Waldorf-Steiner (シュタイナー教育, shutaina kyoiku) can give your child an education with an alternative, child-centric approach. There are a few of these schools in Japan, mostly in larger cities. Many are also international schools. Religious schools (宗教系学校, shukyokei gakko): Most faith schools in Japan adhere to Christian (キリスト教, kirisuto kyo) teachings, but there are also Buddhist (仏教, bukkyo) schools. The average cost of a year of private primary education in Japan in 2022 was ¥872,000.

Japanese secondary education The secondary school system In Japan, secondary education is split into two stages: junior high school (中学校, chugakko) and senior high school (高校, koko). The first stage covers ages 12 to 15 and is compulsory, while the second is optional for students aged 15 to 18. Photo: MamiGibbs/Getty Images Once students have completed their compulsory secondary education, they have several options. Although it is not mandatory, most enroll in upper high school, where they can prepare for university or further education. Otherwise, students can attend: Specialist training schools (専門学校, senmon gakkō) : Two to three years of education to learn vocational skills for a specific career

: Two to three years of education to learn vocational skills for a specific career Technical colleges (高専, kōsen): Five years of engineering education Public secondary schools Secondary schools in Japan are of a high standard, and the Japanese curriculum has recently undergone reforms to improve educational outcomes. Although public secondary education is free, you will probably need to pay for textbooks, school trips (修学旅行, shugaku ryoko), and extracurricular activities. MEXT sets the curriculum for secondary schools, but the country’s prefectures handle upper secondary education and teaching materials. Compulsory subjects (教科, kyoka) in lower secondary schools include: Art (美術, bijutsu)

Foreign Language (English) (英語, Eigo)

Health and physical education (保健体育, hoken taiiku)

Japanese (National Language) (国語, kokugo)

Mathematics (数学, sugaku)

Moral education (道徳, dotoku)

Music (音楽, ongaku)

Science (理科, rika)

Social studies (社会, shakai)

Technology and home economics (技術・家庭, gijutsu katei) An opening ceremony (開校式, koikoshiki) for a new school in Tamba (丹波) (Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images) Students have more choice in what they study at upper secondary school – their schooling consists of 74 credits, of which 31 come from compulsory subjects (such as Japanese, math, science, and history). Teaching methods used in public secondary schools in Japan include lectures, discussions, group work, and project-based learning. Private secondary schools Although Japan offers high-quality public education, the country is home to many types of private schools. These include: Boarding schools (寄宿学校, kishuku gakko) : The country has a few private boarding schools, many associated with international schools.

: The country has a few private boarding schools, many associated with international schools. International schools : These usually follow a globally oriented or country-specific teaching method. Many offer international qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) (国際バカロレア, Kokusai Bakarorea), A-levels, and the IGCSE (ケンブリッジ国際中等教育修了証, Kenburijji Kokusai Chuto-kyoiku Shuryosho).

: These usually follow a globally oriented or country-specific teaching method. Many offer international qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) (国際バカロレア, Kokusai Bakarorea), A-levels, and the IGCSE (ケンブリッジ国際中等教育修了証, Kenburijji Kokusai Chuto-kyoiku Shuryosho). Method schools : Montessori and Waldorf-Steiner schools in Japan provide alternative education styles.

: Montessori and Waldorf-Steiner schools in Japan provide alternative education styles. Religious schools: These are mainly Catholic (カトリック教, katorikku kyo) or Protestant (プロテスタント教, purotesutanto kyo), but Japan is also home to Buddhist and Islamic (イスラム教, isuramu kyo) schools. Expatica’s guide to International schools in Japan Read more On average, private junior high schools cost just under ¥815,000 per year in 2022, while private senior high schools cost nearly ¥759,000. The International Baccalaureate (IB) in Japan The International Baccalaureate (IB) (修了証書, shuryo shosho) is on offer at 67 international schools and local schools in Japan. It offers the advantage of being globally recognized and concentrates on real-world situations, an international mindset, and preparing students for the future.