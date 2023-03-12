Housing costs in Japan Rental costs in Japan As in other countries, property rental prices can differ greatly by city and region and by type and size of property. Here are the average monthly rental costs for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center of several Japanese cities: City Rental cost for a one-bedroom apartment Fukuoka (福岡) ¥67,500 Fukushima (福島) ¥50,000 Kyoto ¥75,452 Okinawa (沖縄) ¥62,666 Osaka ¥75,923 Saitama (埼玉) ¥60,000 Tokyo ¥147,000 Property prices in Japan Japan’s housing market is competitive, especially in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka. As such, you can expect to pay a premium for a home you want to buy. The country’s residential property price index experienced a year-on-year rise of 3% from 2019 to 2020 and a further 6.9% between 2020 and the third quarter of 2021. Fisherman houses in Kyoto (Photo: Eric Lafforgue/Art In All Of Us/Corbis/Getty Images) Generally, you will pay just under ¥770,000 per square meter for a city apartment or around ¥436,000 for one further out. On the other hand, houses (single-family) cost an average of between ¥30 million to 50 million, although this price fluctuates depending on the property size and location. Compared to other Asian countries, Japan is one of the more expensive to buy property. While it is cheaper than the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, it is more expensive than Thailand and Singapore.

The cost of Japanese domestic bills Utility bills in Japan Generally, utilities in Japan for an 85-square-meter apartment cost around ¥24,000 per month. To break this down further, you can expect to pay the most for electricity bills (電気代, denki dai) and usually much less for gas (ガス代, gasu dai) and water (水道代, suido dai). Of course, bills can vary greatly depending on your usage, home, house fittings, and city. Telecommunications in Japan After your move, you will want to stay connected to people back home or contact new connections in Japan. Therefore, you will need to access an internet connection, mobile phones with SIM cards, or telecommunications (通信費, tsushin hi). Given the cost of living in Japan, these can be expensive but still affordable. On average, home broadband internet costs approximately ¥4,000, though you could get cheaper alternatives, such as a Wi-Fi device. On the other hand, you can spend between ¥3,000 to 3,500 per month for a basic mobile plan, increasing to around ¥7,000 to 9,000 for unlimited data.

Healthcare costs in Japan Japan has a healthcare system that covers both locals and internationals. The Social Health Insurance scheme (社会保険制度, shakai hoken seido) applies to most employees, while others, such as freelancers, qualify for the National Health Insurance (NHI) (国民健康保険, kokumin kenko hoken). Expatica’s guide to Health insurance in Japan Read more With Japan’s national insurance coverage, your healthcare expenses should be relatively low. The government subsidizes 70% of medical costs for patients aged 6–70, leaving most people with a 30% copayment for healthcare treatment. This decreases to 20% for children under six and older adults 70–74, then to 10% after age 75. The monthly copayment limit for any individual under the Japanese healthcare system is ¥87,430 as of 2023.

Japanese childcare costs (保育料, hoiku ryo) Childcare in Japan, suitable for babies and preschoolers, is becoming increasingly popular. Notably, daycare prices differ significantly, from completely free to ¥70,000 a month for public and between ¥40,000 and ¥80,000 for private. Photo: Dukas/Universal Images Group/Getty Images State facilities also account for parents’ annual income. On average, families spend around ¥20,491. If you want more dedicated childcare, hiring a nanny is another option in Japan. You should expect to pay around ¥1,454 per hour or roughly ¥3,000,800 per year for their services.

The costs of studying in Japan Education in Japan generally maintains high standards of teaching but can be expensive. Like most countries, it operates a two-tier schooling system: state and private or international. Expatica’s guide to Studying in Japan Read more Depending on your child’s grade, the yearly cost of public (公立, koritsu) education can range from ¥165,126 for kindergarten to ¥512,971 for high school. Private (私立, shiritsu) and international schools are popular with expat families but also more pricey, with annual fees differing between institutions and locations. Of course, you will pay more in metropolises like Tokyo (around ¥1.97 million). Even though international schools have become more affordable recently, you should still budget around ¥308,909 for kindergarten and up to ¥1,054,444 for secondary school.

Cost of Japanese food and drinks Groceries in Japan Of course, it would depend on your lifestyle and family size, but, on average, you can expect to pay around ¥38,000 per month (per person) for groceries in Japan, with daily essentials costing around: 1 liter of milk: ¥200

500g loaf of bread: ¥215

1kg of rice: ¥490

A dozen eggs: ¥270

1kg of beef: ¥2,300

1kg of apples: ¥665

Lettuce: ¥180

1.5-liter bottle of water: ¥123 Restaurants in Japan Japan has a wonderful dining culture with a wealth of gastronomic experiences, from cheap street food to luxurious fine dining. A restaurant operating at night in Kyoto (Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Below are some average prices for eating out in Japan: Inexpensive meal at a restaurant: ¥500–1,500

Three-course dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant: ¥3,500–11,000

McDonald’s combo/cheap ramen meals: ¥650–850 Beer, wine, and spirits Alcohol prices have steadily risen with inflation, and buying a local beer (0.5-liter bottle) from the supermarket can cost you between ¥200 and ¥450. Indeed, you’ll pay more for imported beers (0.33-liter bottle), around ¥250 to ¥550. Coffee costs While Japan loves its kitsch and quirky cafés, it also has many high-end coffee bars and teahouses. On average, a black coffee will cost ¥300 and a cappuccino around ¥440.

Japanese transportation costs Public transport in Japan It is hard to pinpoint public transport costs in Japan because these vary significantly between companies and cities. For the most up-to-date fares for the Tokyo subway or the Shinkansen bullet train (新幹線), for example, visit Japan Rail Pass (ジャパン・レール・パス, Japan Reru Pasu). If you’re catching the bus, single journey tickets come to around ¥200. Private transport in Japan If you prefer the comfort of private transport or plan to buy a car and drive in Japan, there will be further costs to consider. For example, taxis generally start at around ¥580 and charge about ¥400 per kilometer plus a 30% premium for night rides. If you want your own set of wheels, expect to pay around ¥2.3 million for an average sedan, excluding the cost of fuel (ガソリン代, gazorin dai) (around ¥165 per liter), maintenance, and insurance.

Clothing in Japan As with other countries, Japan has a wide range of clothing stores where you can find from affordable brands to high-end designer pieces. Ginza (銀座) shopping area, Tokyo (Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images) To give you an indication of how much stores will charge, here are some average prices: Levi’s jeans: ¥5,400

Summer dress from Zara: ¥4,000

Nike sneakers: ¥7,800

Men’s leather formal shoes: ¥11,000

Leisure activities in Japan Japan offers a plethora of leisure activities (娯楽費, goraku hi), from museums and cultural sites to concerts, theaters, gaming arcades, karaoke, and more. If you want to indulge, though, it helps to know how much you’re going to spend beforehand: Movie theater ticket: ¥1,500–2,200

Karaoke: From ¥100–400 per hour

Live performance: from ¥12,000–¥50,000 (depending on the artist)

Gym: ¥8,000 per month

Japanese taxation and social security Taxes (税金, zeikin) are integral when calculating the cost of living in Japan. As such, the country’s tax rates are more or less on par with major economies, including the United Kingdom and Australia. In addition, Japan imposes an American-style tiered tax system where you pay a national income tax (所得税, shotoku zei), and prefectural and municipal tax (住民税, jumin zei). Your particular tax rate will depend on how much you earn every year, as below: Income Rate Deduction Up to ¥1.95 million 5% None ¥1.95m to ¥3.30m 10% ¥97,500 ¥3.30m to ¥6.95m 20% ¥427,500 ¥6.95m to ¥9m 23% ¥636,000 ¥9m to ¥18m 33% ¥1.536m ¥18m to ¥40m 40% ¥2.796m ¥40m+ 45% ¥4.796m Taxpayers can claim numerous deductions (控除, kojo) when filing their returns, including insurance and medical bills, and – for the self-employed – business expenses. In addition to national income tax, you will have to pay prefectural and municipal income tax. The rates for these are 4% and 6%, respectively. If you are self-employed, you must also pay business tax – the prefectural enterprise tax (事業税, jigyo zei) – at a 3 to 5% rate. Lastly, you will also contribute to the social benefit system (社会保障制度, shakai hosho seido), covering healthcare, welfare, and unemployment. This is charged at a rate of 14.75%.

Assistance with living costs in Japan The Japanese government offers certain grants and relief schemes to help residents struggling to meet living costs. In most cases, the person or household must meet income requirements to qualify for assistance. You can see some of these below: Rent Relief Grants (住居確保給付金, jukyo kakuho kyufu-kin): Assistance in paying rent if a household’s primary breadwinner has lost a job or business. The applicant must meet the total household savings thresholds and be actively jobhunting.

Childcare subsidies (幼児教育・保育の無償化, yoji-kyoiku hoiku no musho-ka): Parents with children between 0–5 years can have up to ¥42,000 deducted monthly for kindergartens, daycare centers, and early childhood care. However, families have to meet an income requirement to qualify.

Social services for senior citizens (介護・高齢者福祉, kaigo koreisha fukushi): Include home visits, short-stay nursing homes, in-home care, and home nursing services