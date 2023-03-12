Emergencies and emergency numbers in Japan

Emergency services in Japan Japan has several emergency numbers and helplines, which are handy for internationals to know while living in Japan. The most critical ones – in a life-threatening situation – include the following: Department Number Police (警察, keisatsu) 110 Fire (火事, kaji) 119 Ambulance (救急車, kyukyu sha) 119 Coast Guard (海上保安庁, Kaijo Hoan Cho) 118 Poisoning (中毒110番, Chudoku Hyakuto-ban) 072-727-2499

029-852-9999 Domestic Abuse Hotline (DV相談プラス, DV Sodan Purasu) 0120-279-889 Childline (チャイルドライン, Chairudo rain) 0120-99-7777 Child Guidance Office’s Child Abuse Hotline (児童相談所虐待対応ダイヤル, Jido-sodanjo Gyakutai Taio Daiyaru) 189 Inochi no Denwa Suicide Hotline (自殺予防いのちの電話, Jisatsu-yobo Inochi no Denwa) 0120-783-556 Tokyo English Lifeline (TELL) (東京英語いのちの電話, Tokyo Eigo Inochi no Denwa) 03-5774-0992 (Lifeline)

03-4550-1146 (Telephone counseling) Human Rights Hotline (みんなの人権110番, Minna no Jinken Hyakuto-ban) 0570-003-110 You can call the police to handle emergencies like car accidents and crimes. But, to report a fire or medical emergency that needs immediate attention, you should contact the fire department, which will dispatch an ambulance with a response time of between eight and nine minutes. The police in Japan use a variety of vehicles, including sedans, vans, and motorcycles. Most of these are black and white and feature the word “police” in English and Japanese. Fire trucks are often slightly smaller and sleeker than in European countries, but all are the standard red color. Photo: Ken Ishii/Getty Images Japan’s emergency numbers get frequent use, and 2022 was a record year with the Tokyo Fire Department receiving 1,036,645 calls, the first time the number went into seven digits. There were also more ambulance call-outs. Around 872,101 were recorded in 2022 (up from 128,000 in 2021), which was largely related to the Covid-19 pandemic and Japan’s heat wave. How can you call a Japanese emergency number from abroad? You must use the international dialing code to call an emergency number for Japan from overseas. This is 81, and you will need to omit the first 0 from the Japanese number.

What should you do in an emergency in Japan? Here are a few tips to keep in mind when you find yourself in an emergency: Ensure as far as possible that you and other people are out of harm’s way

Call for the necessary assistance, such as the police, the fire department, or ambulance

Look for witnesses and try and get their contact information

Take photos or videos, especially if you were in a car accident

Ensure you have access to your healthcare insurance information, if necessary Reputable health insurance providers for international include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Fire service in Japan Fire services in Japan fall under the purview of the country’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA – 総務省消防庁, Somu-Sho Shobo-Cho). It controls a hierarchical structure that covers regional, prefectural, and municipal fire departments. The Tokyo Fire Department (TFD – 東京消防庁, Tokyo Shobo Cho) is allegedly the largest in the world and is responsible for all 23 city wards. However, each city and prefecture has its own subsidiary fire company, such as the Osaka Municipal Fire Department. Photo: Richard Atrero de Guzman/NurPhoto/Getty Images The Japanese emergency number for fire incidents is 119. However, you can also call this number for other emergencies, such as medical issues, disasters, or accidents, as the fire departments also dispatch ambulances for medical emergencies and respond to rescue operations.

Japanese emergency numbers for healthcare and accidents You should call the Japanese emergency number for ambulances in a medical crisis: 119. However, you might need a clinic or hospital instead, so you must find your closest emergency room via the website of your local medical association (医師会, ishikai). These clinics are often open overnight and on weekends or public holidays. It is best to avoid hospital emergency rooms because they generally only focus on critical situations. Expatica’s guide to Healthcare system in Japan Read more Alternatively, if you are dealing with poisoning, you can call Japan’s Poison Information Service at 07-2727-2499 or 02-9852-9999.

Japanese emergency numbers for drug and alcohol services Unfortunately, few services in Japan offer help or counseling for substance and alcohol issues. One of those available is Alcoholics Anonymous Tokyo (アルコホーリクス・アノニマス, Arukohorikusu Anonimasu), which you can call at 080-9194-7089. In addition, there are also treatment facilities, such as the Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center (久里浜医療センター, Kurihama Iryo Senta).

Children, family, and youth services in Japan There are several Japanese emergency numbers for children dealing with various challenges and problems, from stress and depression to suicide prevention, domestic violence, and sexual abuse. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images Here are a few numbers for child emergency services: ChildLine: 01-2099-777

Child Guidance Office’s Child Abuse Hotline (児童相談所虐待対応ダイヤル, Jido-sodanjo Gyakutai Taio Daiyaru): 189

TELL: 03-5774-0992

Utilities and telecommunications services in Japan Home emergencies can happen and often require urgent attention. In each case, you will likely need to contact the company that provides the particular service to your home. Photo: 10’000 Hours/Getty Images This is because each company will have its own emergency hotline for customer emergencies. For example, call your electricity provider for an electrical emergency or fault. Below are a few examples of Japanese emergency numbers for utilities and other home issues. Gas emergency hotlines Osaka Gas Network: different numbers for different areas

Tokyo Gas Network: 05-7000-2299 Electrical emergency hotlines KEPCO (Kansai): 0800-777-8810

TEPCO (Tokyo):01-2099-5007

Japanese road and traffic emergency services If you need to report traffic or road issues, you can call several Japanese emergency numbers. For example, for a problem affecting the road, you can dial #9910. If you experience a car breakdown, you usually need to call your specific service provider or insurance company. Expatica’s guide to Driving in Japan Read more The Japan Automobile Federation (JAF – 日本自動車連盟, Nihon Jidosha Renmei) is one of the most popular roadside assistance services. It can be worth becoming a member if you have a car and drive regularly. To call them in an emergency, the number is 05-7000-8139 or #8139.

Japanese support services for people who are homeless Because there are comparatively few homeless people (ホームレス, homuresu) in Japan, finding homeless services in the country can be a bit trickier. However, there are some local services within each city that can offer support, such as: City of Osaka Assistance for Homeless People

Homedoor

Gohan Plus (新宿ごはんプラス, Shinjuku Gohan Purasu)

Moyai (もやい)

Embassies and services for foreign nationals in Japan As an international resident in Japan, it is wise to keep the information of your local embassies handy. They can provide the necessary consular assistance in any major emergency, such as a natural disaster. Most countries have embassies in Tokyo (東京), though bigger nations, such as the United States (USA), also have consulates in other cities like Osaka (大阪), Kyoto (京都), and Fukuoka (福岡). In addition, most embassies and consulates have emergency lines that citizens in Japan can call for help. You should always try and contact the embassy closest to you for the fastest assistance. Below are the links and emergency numbers in Japan for the embassies of major countries: Australia: 03-5232-4111

Canada: 03-5412-6200

South Korea: 07-2153-5454

China: 03-6450-2195

USA: 03-3224-5000

UK: 03 5211 1100

Where can you report lost or stolen property in Japan? Losing your things can be frustrating, but doing so in a country where you might not speak the local language can be especially difficult. When you lose valuables – or these are stolen – the best is to call the police non-emergency number (#9110) in Japan or visit the local police station (警察署, Keisatsu Sho) to file a report. Photo: coward_lion/Getty Images However, for certain things, you will need to call other institutions, for example: Bank or credit cards: call your bank or credit card provider directly to report lost or stolen cards

Mobile phones: contact your service provider directly

Passports or ID: visit or call the nearest embassy or consulate of your country of citizenship

Jewelry: call the police non-emergency number (#9110) or your local police station and your insurance company, if the pieces are insured

Other useful Japanese phone numbers There are also numerous non-emergency numbers in Japan, which can be useful for different services. Here are a few that could prove useful: Non-emergency medical services: #7119

Non-emergency police services: #9110

Tokyo Covid-19 Hotline: 05-7055-0571

Foreign Residents Support Center: 05-7001-1000

NEXCO Highway Radio: 1620kHz

Directory: 104

Time: 117

Weather: 177