Retiring in Japan As with any country, there are pros and cons to retiring (退職, taishoku) in Japan (日本, Nihon/Nippon). Above are just a handful of the reasons why you might be attracted to the Japanese way of life. But if you are considering retiring there, you might hit some obstacles in the form of tricky visa requirements, a high cost of living, and the language barrier. Photo: Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/Getty Images Japan is grappling with significant welfare challenges brought about by a rapidly aging population. According to OECD data, 29% of people are aged 65 or above, a figure that it predicts will reach 30% by 2050. This is the highest of any Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) country. The country ranked 22nd in the 2022 Natixis Global Retirement Index which measures retirement security around the world. The country received an excellent score for healthcare (91%), middling scores for material well-being (72%) and quality of life (67%), and a very low score for finances in retirement (51%). The figure resonates with data showing that half of Japanese people aged 65–69 are still working, as they battle with higher living costs and a low basic state pension (国民年金, kokumin nenkin).

Best places for expats to retire in Japan Japan is full of great locations for retirees. Much depends on your interests and your preferred kind of lifestyle. For example, Tokyo (東京) has a thriving international community and lots to do, while cities such as Kyoto (京都) and Nagoya (名古屋) offer a somewhat gentler pace. Tokyo For active retirees, Japan’s capital (首都, shuto) and economic center is the place to be. Whatever your interests, you’ll find something here – be it great restaurants and nightlife or beautiful national parks. Some pensioners might find the speed of life a little quicker than they’d like, so bear this in mind. Additionally, Tokyo’s house prices are the highest in Japan, averaging a sale price of ¥951,000 per square meter. This also resonates in the renting market; renting is more common than in other cities. Kyoto Kyoto is often described as the tourist capital of Japan and is known for its gardens, palaces, shrines, and museums. If you’re looking for a scenic and historical city without the same level of hustle and bustle as Tokyo, Kyoto could be a good choice. Property prices and the cost of living are still relatively high, but considerably cheaper than the capital. Nagoya Japan’s automotive hub is the country’s fourth most populous city with more than two million residents. Despite this, it offers a quieter atmosphere and pace of life that might be more attractive to retirees. Nagoya is a good place to find larger detached properties and has much lower house prices than the likes of Tokyo. Okinawa The island of Okinawa (沖縄) is popular with retirees looking for a slower pace of life. Okinawa, Japan (Photo: Yanis Ourabah/Getty Images) It boasts beautiful beaches and coral reefs, with snorkeling and scuba diving among the island’s main attractions. It also has higher temperatures than much of Japan, averaging around 15 degrees in the winter.

Services, organizations, and clubs for older expats in Japan A great way of settling into life in Japan is by joining an expat group and getting involved in the local community. If you’re moving to a big city, you’re likely to find plenty of English-speaking organizations. As a starting point, you might wish to explore local groups on Facebook or Meetup. Some general expat groups of interest include: Meetup.com – Welcome Tokyo – arranges over 30 events every week for people new to Japan

Japan-British society – has over 1,700 members and runs a forum for members to arrange events

Tokyo Expat Network – provides events and information for expats living in Tokyo

Tokyo American Club – a private club in Tokyo offering events for American expats Clubs for retirees in Japan: Japan Federation of Senior Citizens Clubs (in Japanese)

Hobby Club (in Japanese) – a Japanese-run network for people aged over 50

Wills and inheriting in Japan Writing a Japanese will If have assets (資産, shisan) such as properties (不動産, fudosan) or investments (投資, toshi), it is recommended that you write a testament (遺言書, yuigon sho). Japan has three main types of will: Holographic (自筆証書遺言, jihitsu shosho yuigon) – prepared by you, including your seal (印鑑, inkan), signature (署名, shomei), and the date of your declaration. This type of will doesn’t need to be written in Japanese but does need to be registered at the Family Court (家庭裁判所, Katei Saiban-sho).

(公正証書遺言, kosei shosho yuigon) – prepared by a notary (公証人, kosho nin). You will inform the notary of your wishes in person in front of two witnesses. The will is then signed by you, the two witnesses, and the notary. The latter will keep the will on file until your death.

(秘密証書遺言, himitsu shosho yuigon) – prepared and sealed by you, before being filed with a notary in the presence of two witnesses. The notary and the witnesses must sign the envelope to confirm their presence. These types of wills are uncommon in Japan. For a foreign testament to be valid in Japan, it must be compliant and legally recognized in the country it was made, and be recognized in the country where the owner dies. Photo: Arrow/Getty Images However, to avoid complexities after you die, it's recommended that you create a Japanese will with the help of a notary. This will be more expensive than filing a handwritten (holographic) testament but will lower the likelihood of disagreements or issues interpreting your wishes. Inheritance rules in Japan Japanese inheritance laws (相続法, sozoku ho) are only applicable if you're a Japanese national. That means that if you remain a foreign national, the laws of your home country will usually apply on your death. When it comes to Japanese assets such as real estate, the rules can vary, so you might wish to get expert advice. Japanese inheritance tax (相続税, sozoku zei) can apply to assets inherited in the country, though exemptions are available that can be offset against any potential bill.

Healthcare for pensioners in Japan Japan has a universal healthcare system that is available to all residents. The national health insurance system (国民健康保険, kokumin kenko hoken) offers subsidized healthcare for all citizens who make compulsory social security contributions. Workers also contribute to employment-based health insurance (EHI) (被用者保険, hiyosha hoken). If you have a low household income or you can’t afford to make contributions, you can apply for an exemption via the Public Assistance program (生活保護制度, seikatsu hogo seido). The exact rules and thresholds for the exemption vary between prefectures. Expatica’s guide to Japan’s healthcare Read more People aged over 75 access their healthcare through the medical care for senior citizens system (後期高齢者医療制度, koki koreisha iryo seido). You can enroll in this system through your local municipal office. To access healthcare, you’ll need to present your health insurance certificate (健康保険証, kenko hoken sho) at the surgery or hospital where you plan to receive treatment.

Other support for pensioners in Japan National discounts for retirees in Japan are uncommon. However, if you’re aged over 65 (70 in some places) you should be able to benefit from a senior discount (シニア割引, shinia waribiki) at a range of local attractions, such as museums and cinemas. Tokyo, Japan (Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Regional discounts on travel may also be available, including for domestic flights and trains. Keep in mind that discounts aren’t always clearly signposted, so it might be beneficial to ask a staff member for any specific offers for pensioners.