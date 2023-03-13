Permanent residence in Japan

Citizenship or permanent residence? Both citizenship (国籍, kokuseki) and permanent residency in Japan come with similar rights. For example, you can: Live in Japan indefinitely

Work for almost any employer and in any kind of (legal) job

Take out a loan from a Japanese bank

Access the healthcare, education, and pension systems That said, there are also some notable differences. For instance, when you become a Japanese citizen (日本国民, Nihon Kokumin), you must give up your existing nationality (or nationalities). This is because Japan does not allow dual citizenship (多重国籍, taju kokuseki). Other differences include: Japanese citizens must speak the language; permanent residents do not have this requirement

You can become a naturalized (帰化, kika) citizen after five years and a permanent resident (永住者, eiju sha) after 10 years (though, this is different for highly-skilled professionals)

Unlike Japanese citizens, permanent residents of Japan cannot vote, work in public service jobs, or serve in public office

The authorities can deport permanent residents convicted of a crime. Japanese citizens, however, cannot, and might face prison time.

Requirements for permanent residence The most important requirement of permanent residency is that you will need to have lived in Japan for 10 consecutive years. You’ll need to have had a work visa (就労ビザ, shuro biza) for at least five of those years. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images That said, there are some exceptions to this 10-year residency requirement rule. For example, holders of a high-skilled workers visa (高度専門職ビザ, kodo senmon-shoku biza) can apply for permanent residence after three years if they earn 70–80 immigration points, or one year if they score over 80 points. You can apply after at least five years of legal residence in Japan if you are: Someone who has made a significant contribution to the country

Long-term residents (定住者, teiju sha)

Recognized refugees (難民, nanmin) The residence requirement is reduced to just one year if you are the child (子供, kodomo) or the spouse (配偶者, haigusha) of a permanent resident (you must be married for at least three years). Note: Japanese law does not recognize same-sex marriages (同性婚, dosei kon). Other conditions In general, other conditions of permanent residence include: Good conduct (i.e., you must comply with the law and lead a life that does not raise social criticism)

Possessing sufficient assets or skills to make an independent living (i.e., do not become a burden on social welfare)

The application must be considered to be in the interests of Japan, by proving that the applicant: Has not been given a fine or been sentenced to imprisonment Has appropriately fulfilled their public duties (e.g., paid their taxes, made state pension contributions, and took out public medical insurance)

Children or spouses of Japanese citizens, permanent residents, or special permanent residents are not required to have good conduct or be able to create an independent living. Likewise, refugees are also exempt from the requirement of having the assets or skills to make an independent living. Required documents You will need to submit proof to support your application for permanent residency in Japan. Required documents include: Completed application form (永住許可申請書, eiju kyoka shinsei-sho – PDF)

Completed letter of consent (了解書, ryokai sho – PDF)

Your passport (パスポート, pasupoto) or Certificate of Eligibility (在留資格認定証明書, zairyu shikaku nintei shomei-sho) If you do not have these, a statement explaining why

Your residence card (在留カード, zairyu kado) and those of all household members Note: make sure to omit the My Number (個人番号/マイナンバー, kojin bango/mai namba)

Two recent photos Note: minors under the age of 16 are not required to submit a photo

Completed letter of guarantee (身元保証書, mimoto hosho-sho – PDF) – usually this will be your parent or spouse

Proof of your guarantor (保証人, hosho nin)’s ID (e.g., driver’s license – 運転免許証, unten menkyo-sho)

Proof of your and/or your guarantor’s employment (e.g., certificate of employment)

Proof of your and your guarantor’s income and tax payment status (e.g., copy of bank book) Of the past three years if you are a child or spouse of a Japanese citizen, permanent resident, or special permanent resident Of the past five years if you are a long-term resident, dependent, or in Japan on a worker’s visa Of the past year if you are a highly-skilled foreign professional with 80+ immigration points Of the past three years if you are a highly-skilled foreign professional with 70-80 points

Proof of state pension and public medical insurance contributions Note: make sure to omit your basic pension number, medical insurance number, and insured person’s symbol/number Of the past two years if you are a spouse Of the past year if you are a child Of the past two years if you are a long-term resident, dependent, or in Japan on a worker’s visa Of the past year if you are a highly-skilled foreign professional with 80+ immigration points Of the past two years if you are a highly-skilled foreign professional with 70-80 points

Extra proof for family members Japan does not grant permanent residency to family members other than spouses and children. Saitama (埼玉), Japan (Photo: PHOTO MIO JAPAN/Getty Images) Children or spouses of Japanese citizens, permanent residents, or special permanent residents can apply by providing the above documents, as well as proof of their relationship with the guarantor (e.g., a birth or marriage certificate – 出生証明書/結婚証明書, shussei shomei-sho/kekkon shomei-sho). Extra proof for long-term residents, dependents, or those on a worker’s visa If you are a long-term resident, dependent resident, or in Japan on a worker’s visa, you are required to provide: A reason statement why you need to get permanent residence (in or translated into Japanese – 日本語, Nihon go)

If you’re a dependent, proof of ID (e.g., birth certificate or family register)

Proof of assets (e.g., real estate registration certificate)

Proof of your contributions to Japan (e.g., letters of recommendation or appreciation) Extra proof for highly-skilled foreign professionals The additional documentation for highly-skilled workers is the same if you have 70-80 immigration points or 80+ points. Extra documents include: Reason statement why you need to get permanent residency Note: If writing in any other language than Japanese, it must be translated

Proof of the highly-skilled professional point calculation table (e.g., result notification)

Explanatory documents for each item of point calculation

Proof of assets

How to apply for permanent residence You must apply for permanent residence before your existing visa expires. It’s therefore recommended to start collecting the necessary paperwork well in advance. Applications can be submitted at the local Regional Immigration Services Bureau (地方出入国在留管理官署, Chiho Shutsu-nyukoku Zairyu-kanrikan Sho) or Immigration Information Center (外国人在留総合インフォメーションセンター, Gaikokujin Zairyu Sogo Infuomeshon Senta). They usually take around four months to process, but, in some extreme cases, could take up to 12 months. The costs of permanent residency in Japan are ¥8,000, which will need to be paid in revenue stamps (PDF). If your application is successful, you can follow this online procedure to exchange your residency status to ‘permanent’ on your residence card.

Renewing your permanent residence status Once you have been granted permanent residency, you can stay in Japan indefinitely (PDF). However, you will need to renew your residence card. Photo: AzmanJaka/Getty Images Residence cards are valid: Until your 16th birthday if you are a minor (未成年, mi-seinen) under 16 years of age

For seven years if you are a (young) adult (成人, seijin) over the age of 16 Keep in mind that if you leave the country for more than a year, you must apply for a re-entry permit (再入国許可, sai-nyukoku kyoka) once you want to return to Japan.

Losing your permanent residency rights It is possible to lose your permanent residence status in Japan if you: Leave the country without a (special) re-entry permit

Do not return to Japan before the deadline stated by the re-entry permit

Committed fraud during your application (e.g., by giving a false address)

Committed a crime and received a prison sentence of more than a year

Committed a crime related to drugs or sex work Once you have lost your permanent residence status, you are probably unable to get it back due to the requirement of good conduct.

What should you do if your application is rejected? Although you might ask the Regional Immigration Services Bureau for the reason behind your rejection, there are no formal means to appeal a decision on your permanent residence application. Instead, you can try to re-apply at a later date.