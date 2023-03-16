Japan ID: How to get an Individual Number (My Number)

What information does the government keep about me? The My Number Card contains the following information: Full name (氏名, shi mei)

Address (住所, jusho)

Date of birth (生年月日, sei nen gappi)

Photo

12-digit Individual Number Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building (Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images) The card also includes a microchip. As it is linked to sensitive information, you should only disclose your ID number to others in trusted and legitimate circumstances. These include: To your employer for tax purposes

For procedures at government offices

For banking services If it is lost or stolen, you must report it immediately. You can do so by calling 0120-0178-27 (service available 24/7 in English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese) and filing a police report (警察, keisatsu). Since you use this ID number for so many services, losing it can potentially leave you open to identity theft. With this in mind, you may wish to keep it safe at home when you do not need to use it.

Who needs an Individual Number? Generally, Individual Numbers are allocated from birth, so if you have a baby in Japan, a number will be automatically generated when you register the birth (出生届, shussei todoke). For internationals, you can only get an Individual Number if you plan to stay longer than three months in the country. You will automatically be assigned a Japanese ID number when you register a home address or apply for a residence certificate. Of course, you do not qualify for one without a domicile.

How to apply for an Individual Number in Japan Within two or three weeks of registering your address, you’ll receive a letter by registered mail containing your Individual Number Notice (個人番号通知書, kojin bango tsuchi-sho). If you miss the post, you’ll be left with a delivery notice and will have a week to collect the letter from the post office (郵便局, yubin kyoku). This paper notice reveals your Individual Number, but you cannot use it for identification as it doesn’t contain your photograph. Once you have received the notice, you can apply (申請, shinsei) for a My Number Card with a smartphone (i.e., scanning the QR code on the application form), online, by post, or at your local municipal office (役所, yakusho). Photo: Maskot/Getty Images As part of the application process, you’ll need to provide a passport-style photograph (against a white background). If your children are younger than 15, you would need to apply on their behalf. Once you have filed your application, you can check the status (in Japanese) online by entering your date of birth and 23-digit application ID. After about a month, you should receive another letter informing you to collect your card within three months and telling you the location and opening times of the collection point. When collecting your card, you must take a form of ID and set a PIN once you have it. If you forget your PIN, you’ll need to visit the municipal office in person to reset it. Also, you must inform the municipality of a change of address. My Number Cards are valid for 10 years or until the day your visa expires, whichever is sooner.