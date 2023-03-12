Pensions advice and support in Japan Pension contributions and entitlements can be difficult to get your head around, especially when you’ve just moved to a new country. With this in mind, it’s a good idea to get expert advice. The following organizations can help you to assess your Japanese pension options: Japan Pension Service – provides local pension consultation centers where residents can get advice on their retirement finances

Japan Association for Financial Planners (日本ファイナンシャル・プランナーズ協会, Nihon Fuainansharu Purannazu Kyokai) – a non-profit organization promoting financial planning and certifying finance professionals

Who is eligible for pensions in Japan? Pension age in Japan Japan’s state pension is called the National Pension System (NPS) (国民年金, kokumin nenkin). The standard state pension age is 65, and pension contributions are compulsory for anyone between 20 and 59 living in Japan, regardless of nationality. From the age of 60, payments become voluntary. Protesters demanding better pension conditions in 2019. (Photo: Yusuke Harada/NurPhoto/Getty Images) The contribution rate is fixed for all citizens. State pension contributions cover the payment of the basic old-age pension and other benefits such as disability and survivor’s pensions. People living in Japan fall into three categories for pension purposes: Residents covered exclusively by the state pension – This category includes people aged 20 to 59 who aren’t covered by workplace pensions. It also includes students and self-employed workers ( 自営業者 , jieigyo sha ) . They receive notice of their pension contributions and details of how to pay them.

– Contributions to the EPI system are deducted directly from your salary. Dependent spouses of workers in category 2 – Residents in this category are covered by the contributions paid by their spouse (配偶者, haigu sha). What happens if you’re not eligible for a full pension? To receive a full Japanese state pension, you must be 65 years old and have made 40 years of contributions. If you have not paid into the system long enough, your pension benefit will be calculated pro rata. The minimum required for a partial state pension is 10 years of contributions. Can you access your pension early? You can access your pension early from age 60 (known as ‘early payment’ – 繰上げ受給, kuriage jukyu), but you will receive a lower sum than if you worked until 65. People accessing their pension at 60 receive 76% of the amount they would at 65. Likewise, you can choose to work beyond 65 to build up more years of contributions (‘delayed payment’ – 繰下げ受給, kurisage jukyu). If you work until 75, you’ll receive 184% of the amount you would have received at 65. For more information, see the ‘option of early payment or delayed payment’ section of the Japan Pension Service’s website. Workplace pensions If you work for a company in Japan, you’ll contribute to a workplace pension through the EPI system. Expats working for Japanese companies must pay both state pension and EPI contributions. Expatica’s guide to Japan’s social security Read more Contributions to the EPI system are split 50/50 between you and your employer, and coverage lasts until age 70.

Pensions in Japan for expats There are a couple of rules that may benefit internationals planning their retirement in Japan. While the Japanese state pension only pays out to people with at least 10 years of contributions, the country has social security agreements with many nations. These agreements have two purposes – first, they can prevent internationals from having to make state pension contributions in both Japan and their home country (known as ‘dual coverage’). In some cases, they also allow expats to combine (or ‘totalize‘) their contribution periods in both countries. Photo: MamiGibbs/Getty Images Japan has agreements with 22 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Some relate to both dual coverage and totalization, while others only relate to dual coverage. You can see the latest list on the Japan Pension Service website. Japan also has a lump-sum withdrawal scheme for non-Japanese citizens. This allows people who’ve paid into the state pension system for less than 10 years to reclaim some of their contributions if they leave the country. To qualify, you must have made at least six months’ worth of contributions to the state pension or EPI and not have been eligible for other pension benefits. The maximum you can reclaim is five years of contributions (PDF), and tax (税金, zeikin) on the lump sum is payable at 20.42%.

Japanese pension rates and contributions In 2023, the standard state pension contribution in Japan is ¥16,520 per month (PDF). Residents can boost their contributions by a further ¥400 per month under a voluntary payment plan. Pension contributions can be made online and at banks (銀行, ginko), post offices (郵便局, yubin kyoku), and convenience stores (コンビニ, konbini) by providing a payment notice (納付書, nofu sho) from the Pension Service. The basic state pension, based on 40 years of contributions, pays out ¥795,000 per year in 2023. The exact amount you’ll receive varies depending on the number of years you’ve contributed and your retirement age.

Supplementary pensions in Japan Anyone working for a Japanese company must pay into the EPI system. Contributions are split between the employee and their employer. For 2023, the standard contribution is 18.3% of salary, with the employer and employee each paying 9.15%. Your employer is responsible for enrolling you in the pension plan and deducting your contribution from your paycheck. It then sends both payments to the Pension Service. Contributions are only payable on the first ¥650,000 of monthly wage (月給, gekkyu). Seniors exercising on ‘Respect for the Aged Day’ (敬老の日, Keiro no hi) in Japan (Photo: Yuya Shino/Getty Images) Working out exactly how much you might receive from the EPI system can be very complicated, so it’s worth taking personalized advice from a pension expert.

Non-contributory pensions and other support for low earners in Japan If you can’t afford to pay your state pension contribution, you can apply for the contribution exemption system (PDF) or contribution postponement system. These schemes allow you to benefit from coverage without making contributions yourself. You must be under 50 to apply and prove that you and your spouse earn below a certain income. If your application is approved, you may receive a full or partial exemption of your payment. For details on how to apply, see this step-by-step guide. A special payment system is also in place for students (学生, gakusei). This allows them access to social security benefits such as public healthcare without needing to contribute while they’re studying. Students must apply for an exemption at their local municipal office (役所, yakusho).

Other pensions in Japan Disability pension (障害年金, shogai nenkin): a disability pension is payable to people with Grade 1 or Grade 2 disabilities who have previously contributed to the Japanese state pension or have been exempt due to their age. In 2023, Grade 1 disability pensions are payable at ¥993,750 per year and Grade 2 disability pensions at ¥795,000 per year. Additional sums are paid if you have dependent children. For the first and second child, you’ll receive an additional ¥228,700. For any subsequent children, the payment is ¥76,200.

