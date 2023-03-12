Sexual and reproductive health in Japan

Japanese attitudes towards sex and sexuality In Japan, you may find unique and seemingly contradictory attitudes toward sex and sexuality. While sexual desire is considered taboo, Japan has a thriving pornography (ポルノ, poruno) market. Furthermore, a 2022 survey found that almost half of Japanese men have used commercial sex worker services. Meanwhile, around 45% of Japanese adults ages 20–49 have not had any sexual partners in the last year. The Japanese are among the world’s least sexually satisfied. The country’s birth rate (出生率, shussei ritsu) is consistently falling, which researchers attribute to the economic burden of raising children. Photo: Jaunty Junto/Getty Images Japanese attitudes toward sexual orientation are also unique. While there is a visible history of LGBTQIA+ communities (LGBTQIA+コミュニティ, LGBTQIA+ komyunitei) in Japan, the country does not currently recognize same-sex marriages (同性婚, dosei kon). It also does not legally prohibit harmful practices like discrimination or conversion therapy. Moreover, Japan is a patriarchal society with one of the highest levels of gender inequality among highly developed countries. In short, it is a sexually liberal yet gendered country that is both permissive and private on matters of sex and sexuality.

Accessing sexual health services in Japan Everyone living and working in Japan has access to certain sexual health services subsidized by public healthcare insurance (健康保険, kenko hoken). These services are primarily offered at specialist clinics or in hospitals (病院, byoin) by referral. As such, navigating sexual health services is much the same as accessing the general healthcare system in Japan. Most sexual health services come from a urologist (泌尿器科医, hinyoki ka i), gynecologist (婦人科医, fujin ka i), or an obstetrician (産科医, sanka i). Both are available by referral from an internal medicine professional (内科, naika) based at your local practice. Alternatively, general public health centers (保健所, hoken jo) also offer free, anonymous testing and advice. There are alternative ways to access sexual health services in Japan without going through the general healthcare system. Private sexually transmitted infection (STI) clinics (性感染症内科, sei kansensho naika) provide a wide range of treatments and speak English as well as other languages.

Japanese insurance for sexual and reproductive healthcare Japan’s national healthcare system reduces the cost of medical bills and prescriptions by 70%. It covers many sexual and reproductive services. All Japanese residents must legally enroll in an insurance program. Enrollment happens either through an employer (被用者保険, hiyo sha hoken) or means-tested national insurance. Anyone in Japan for over three months must take out one of these forms of insurance. National health insurance (国民健康保険, kokumin kenko hoken) covers testing (検査, kensa) and medication (投薬, toyaku) for recognized conditions, including STIs and HIV. Always carry your health insurance card (保険証, hoken sho) as, otherwise, you must pay in full. Unfortunately, insurance doesn’t often cover symptom-free screening. Photo: Jaunty Junto/Getty Images Japan differs from many countries that offer annual sexual health checkups or quick STI tests (性病検査, seibyo kensa). If you’d like a routine sexual health checkup but do not have any symptoms, you have to pay up to ¥20,000–30,000 out of pocket. Private health insurance can help cover the costs of testing and treatment. Otherwise, alternatives include free and anonymous public health centers with varied services and hours. You have many options for private health insurance providers operating in Japan, including: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Contraception in Japan Residents of Japan have access to a variety of contraceptive measures. Condoms (コンドーム, kondomu) are by far the most prevalent and are available at drug stores (薬局, yakkyoku), supermarkets (スーパーマーケット, supa maketto), and convenience stores (コンビニ, konbini). The withdrawal method is also widely used and promoted. It’s even classified as a “traditional contraceptive method” in Japan. However, it’s important to note that withdrawal isn’t as effective as other means of birth control and doesn’t protect against STIs. As for other forms of contraception (避妊, hinin), it’s rare to find female condoms in Japan. Intrauterine devices (IUDs – 子宮内避妊器具, shikyu nai hinin kigu) are available at select clinics. These include uterine coils and vaginal rings. Birth control pills have only been legal in Japan for 23 years and are relatively uncommon. You can get the pill (避妊薬/ピル, hinin yaku/piru) through a gynecologist appointment. The price is up to ¥3,000 per month, and national insurance does not cover it. Widespread brands include Marvelon (マーベロン, Maberon) and Ortho (オーソ, Oso), among others. Consult your gynecologist in Japan for more information. Similarly, the morning-after pill (緊急避妊薬, kinkyu hinin yaku) is available in Japan. It costs up to ¥10,000 with a gynecologist appointment. However, most clinics close early on weekdays or entirely on weekends, making the pills difficult to get in an emergency.

Pregnancy and childbirth in Japan Japan is one of the safest places to give birth. While not technically covered by insurance, birthing is heavily subsidized with incentives and grants. Parents receive a lump sum childcare allowance (出産育児一時金, shussan-ikuji ichiji kin) of ¥500,000 and access to advice from their local healthcare provider at every step. This advice includes routine checkups, parenting education, and home visits. After birth, a similar level of care and check-ups continues. Photo: Taiyou Nomachi/Getty Images Hospital births are the most common in Japan. Unique Japanese customs surrounding birth include “birth homecoming” (里帰り出産, satogaeri shussan), where the mother returns to their natal home before and after pregnancy.

STIs/STDs in Japan As in most countries, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) (性感染症, sei kansen sho) also exist in Japan. The most common STI in the country is chlamydia (クラミジア, kuramijia), followed by gonorrhea (淋病, rinbyo), genital herpes (性器ヘルペス, seiki herupesu), and genital warts (尖圭コンジローマ, senkei konjiroma). In Japan, STI tests are available at local clinics that deal with sexual health matters. Some clinics even offer mail-in test kits. National insurance covers testing only when symptoms (症状, shojo) are present. If your partner tests positive (陽性, yosei) and you’d like a test, it is up to the doctor whether or not insurance can be applied. Get in contact with your local clinic to book an appointment for diagnosis. Insurance covers the cost of approved treatments for STIs. However, it won’t cover alternative treatments or imported medicine. HIV and AIDS Japan has a robust testing and treatment service for HIV (ヒト免疫不全ウイルス感染症, hito meneki fuzen uirusu kansen sho). In 2019, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID – 国立感染症研究所, Kokuritsu Kansensho Kenkyujo) reported 903 new cases of HIV and 333 of AIDS in Japan. However, the infection rate has been flat or declining since it peaked in 2013, and most new cases are now contracted abroad. Roughly 30% of new cases are diagnosed with AIDS (エイズ, eizu) onset, meaning that many HIV cases go undetected. HIV testing in Japan is available free and anonymously at public health centers. These services are available during limited hours and days of the week. If you receive a positive result, the testing site will refer you to a doctor (医師, ishi) for confirmation. Photo: Trevor Williams/Getty Images Hospitals usually admit patients after they are diagnosed with HIV or AIDS. As for treatment, medication can be costly in Japan, even with the help of subsidies and insurance. Depending on income levels, monthly costs can reach ¥5,000–20,000. There are no restrictions or limitations for those with HIV or AIDS arriving in Japan. Notifying your workplace of your illness is not mandatory unless it pertains to your job.

Japanese menstrual health There is a wide range of feminine hygiene products available in Japan. These include sanitary pads (ナプキン, napukin), tampons (タンポン, tanpon), menstrual cups (月経カップ, gekkei kappu), sponges (スポンジタンポン, suponji tanpon), and washable pads (布ナプキン, nuno napukin). Menstrual products (生理用品, seiri yohin) are universally available at drugstores, supermarkets, and online retailers alongside other women’s healthcare products. Japan also sells disposable heating pads (カイロ, kairo) to relieve cramps. If basic painkillers and relief methods are not working, you may want to contact your doctor for help with your period pain.

Japanese services dealing with sexual problems Your primary doctor is the first line for sexual health concerns in Japan. However, Japanese health insurance does not cover sex therapy, counseling, or other psychological treatments. There are a wide variety of counseling and therapy clinics dedicated to sexual and relationship issues (セックス・セラピー, sekkusu serapi). A general counseling session in Japan costs from ¥5,000–20,000. The following services help with sexual problems in Japan: Bright Life Aoyama provides sex therapy

Japan Society of Sexual Sciences provides a list of sex therapists

TELL counseling offers relationship therapy Erectile dysfunction treatment Urology and andrology specialists diagnose erectile dysfunction (勃起不全, bokki fuzen) in Japan. They can prescribe treatments like Viagra (バイアグラ, baiagura), also known as sildenafil (シルデナフィル, shirudenafiru), upon consultation. Erectile dysfunction treatment is not available over the counter in Japan, so you must consult a doctor.

Services dealing with sexual abuse and assault in Japan The Japanese government has programs and procedures to help victims of sexual assault (性的暴行, seiteki boko). There are strict mandatory fines and prison sentences for offenders. Local police stations (警察署, keisatsu sho) accept formal reports (被害届, higai todoke) of incidents and require as much information as possible. Women-only cars (女性専用車両, josei senyo sharyo) designed to reduce sexual assault on trains, Osaka (大阪), Japan (Photo: Ruben Earth/Getty Images) For victims (被害者, higai sha), going through a support agency may make reporting and coping with sexual assault easier. A range of non-profit organizations and self-help groups help with psychological trauma, legal issues, and finding shelter. These include: Himiwari Tokyo – offers free information on medical institutions in multiple languages at 03-5285-8181

Japan Legal Support Center – legal advice in Japanese and English at 0570-078377

Rape Crisis Center of Tokyo – counseling, legal, and health advice in Japanese and English at 03-3207-3692

Sexual Assault Relief Center Tokyo (SARC) – available in Japanese and English at 03-5607-0799

Tokyo English Life Line (TELL) – a support line available in multiple languages at 03-5774-0992

Yorisoi Hotline – a helpline in multiple languages at 0120-279-226 You can also dial 098-975-0166 for information on the closest services. If you are in danger, contact the police (警察, keisatsu) at 110 or try one of Japan’s specific emergency numbers. You can ask for a translator as needed. Get to the nearest emergency room immediately if you believe you or someone you know has been drugged.