Women’s healthcare in Japan

Accessing Japanese women’s healthcare services Japan has a universal healthcare system that is open to foreign long-term residents (i.e., anyone who stays in Japan for more than three months). Long-term residents are legally required to take out public health insurance (健康保険, kenko hoken). In fact, your visa might not be approved without it. Usually, your company will help you get employment-based health insurance if you have an employment contract. Self-employed individuals, retirees, part-time workers, and students must apply for national health insurance. To apply for public health insurance, you’ll need to go to your local municipal office. Bring the following documents: Passport (パスポート, pasupoto)

Japanese visa or residence card (在留カード, zairyu kado)

Social security number (個人番号/マイナンバー, kojin bango/mai namba)

Proof of your Japanese address

Proof of income, which insurance payments are based on You will receive a health insurance card (保険証, hoken sho), which you should carry with you. If you need to visit a hospital or clinic, this card confirms that you have insurance.

Japanese gynecologists You don’t need a primary doctor’s referral to visit a gynecologist (婦人科医, fujin ka i) in Japan. Instead, you can make an appointment directly with the gynecological clinic. Adult women may be entitled to a free or subsidized pap smear test yearly, depending on their age and where they live. Photo: Yagi Studio/Getty Images In a large city like Tokyo (東京), you might have an easier time finding an English-speaking gynecologist. However, you may need to bring an interpreter in a smaller town or rural area. In major cities you can also usually find clinics with female staff. However, this is not always possible due to the shortage of women doctors in Japan. For the first visit to a clinic, make sure to bring your: Health insurance card

ID card

List of any medicines you are taking

List of allergies, if applicable Your first visit to the gynecologist in Japan will usually involve a pap smear test and pelvic exam. Japanese gynecologists usually draw a curtain across your lower body when conducting examinations (検査, kensa). This is due to the country’s cultural norms around modesty, and it may feel awkward at first if you are trying to converse with your doctor. A trip to the gynecologist usually ends with vaginal cleaning (膣洗浄, chitsu senjo), which can feel like a jet of water being sprayed at you.

Women’s clinics and healthcare centers You’ll find women’s healthcare clinics in cities and towns across Japan. In smaller areas, there may be a department within a hospital. Many women’s clinics have weekly walk-in hours so you can attend without a prior appointment.

Cancer screenings in Japan Japan began promoting screenings for cervical cancer (子宮頸がん, shikyu kei gan) in 1983. Technically, Japanese health insurance does not cover pap smear tests. However, local councils nationwide run their own programs, sending vouchers by mail to eligible residents. Cervical cancer screenings start at the age of 20, and residents should receive their voucher every two years. There is no upper age limit. Vouchers usually have the name of a specific local gynecological clinic. You can go there with your ID to receive your pap smear test. Depending on your area, the screening should either be free or heavily subsidized. Photo: Kohei Hara/Getty Images Some local councils also offer free or subsidized mammograms (マンモグラフィー, manmo gurafi), which usually start at age 40. However, the breast cancer screening rate is very low in Japan, at just 44% as of 2020. By comparison, screening rates are over 80% in the United States and over 70% in European countries like the Netherlands and Italy. Japanese national health insurance does not cover mammograms, so if your local council does not offer a voucher, you must pay for the procedure.

Menstrual health in Japan You will find many menstrual products (生理用品, seiri yohin) in Japan, ranging from standard tampons (タンポン, tampon) and pads (ナプキン, napukin) to reusable, eco-friendly alternatives. The Japanese-invented menstrual disc is a local version of the cup. You can also buy period underwear as a reusable alternative to pads. Photo: recep-bg/Getty Images Surveys have recently highlighted period poverty as a real problem in Japan. To combat this, some local councils have set up locations where free menstrual products are available. You can find a map of these in the Tokyo area on the Misetan website. You should visit a doctor if you experience problems such as irregular bleeding, severe pain, or premenstrual syndrome (PMS – 月経前症候群, gekkei mae shokogun) symptoms that interfere with daily life. Some offer walk-in appointments, particularly in large cities.

Women’s sexual and reproductive healthcare in Japan There are very few clinics that focus specifically on women’s sexual healthcare in Japan. Instead, you usually need to go to an internal medicine doctor or a gynecologist. Expatica’s guide to Read more about sexual and reproductive health in Japan Read more Sexually transmitted infection (STI) tests are available in Japan. If you are worried that you might have a sexually transmitted disease (性感染症, sei kansen sho), ask your doctor for advice. They will usually refer you to a gynecologist. In some cases, such as genital warts, they may direct you to a dermatologist instead. Japanese health insurance only covers STI testing if you have symptoms. If you do not have symptoms but would still like a test, you must cover the costs on your own. You can either go to a gynecologist for testing or use home testing kits. These are cheaper but may be less thorough.

Japanese contraception options In Japan, women’s healthcare professionals can prescribe birth control pills (colloquially: ピル, piru; formally: 経口避妊薬, keiko hinin yaku). National health insurance does not cover the cost of the medication, and you cannot buy them over the counter. Before a prescription, your gynecologist may give you blood tests (血液検査, ketsueki kensa) or a pap smear. Compared to other highly developed countries, Japan has fewer options for the pill. Finding the mini-pill can be tough, and you may encounter problems if looking for a specific brand. As of 2015, only 1.1% of Japanese women used birth control pills, an exceptionally low number compared to other countries. Gynecologists in Japan can insert an intrauterine device (IUD – 子宮内避妊器具, shikyu nai hinin kigu). You can find both coils and vaginal rings (避妊リング, hinin ringu). Having an implant put in is expensive, and national health insurance does not cover it. Most gynecologists will not fit an IUD on a young woman with no children (子供, kodomo). However, they will generally recommend inserting it if you have given birth before. Photo: Abby Au/Getty Images The morning-after pill (colloquially: モーニングアフターピル, moningu afuta piru; formally: 緊急避妊薬, kinkyu hinin yaku) is only available with a prescription. When you call to make your appointment, be sure to check that your doctor is willing to prescribe the morning-after pill. Some doctors morally object and will not write prescriptions for it. There is some good news for your sexual health in Japan. You can easily buy condoms (コンドーム, kondomu) over the counter in convenience stores (コンビニ, konbini) or drug stores (薬局, yakkyoku).

Abortion in Japan Abortion (中絶, chuzetsu) is legal in Japan until 22 weeks. It is available for economic hardship, rape, or medical issues. After 22 weeks, it is only available in extreme cases. Abortions in Japan take place at gynecological clinics. After 12 weeks, the procedure requires hospital admission. For many years, surgical abortion was the only option in Japan. However, in 2023 the country legalized abortion pills (経口中絶薬, keiko chuzetsu yaku) following widespread women’s rights campaigning. You can use these pills within the first nine weeks of pregnancy. Although abortion is legal, Japan’s traditionally patriarchal society means difficulties are attached to the procedure. Married women must have written consent from their husbands before they can have an abortion. Doctors may also ask unmarried women for the father’s permission. Women’s rights groups have ongoing campaigns about this issue, saying that it limits access to abortion. Japanese health insurance does not cover abortion, which is expensive (¥100,000–200,000). There are usually at least three visits required, including a pre-surgery consultation, the operation, and a post-procedure check-up. The recent legalization of abortion pills may result in lower cost and more accessible procedures overall.

Japanese fertility treatments In vitro fertilization (IVF) (体外受精, taigai jusei) and artificial insemination are available in Japan. In 2022, the Japanese government announced that health insurance would cover 70% of IVF treatment costs. Women under 40 can have up to six treatment cycles per child, while women aged 40–42 can have up to three. There is no age limit for men. Japan limits IVF treatment to different-sex couples who are legally married or have common-law partners. They must be diagnosed with infertility, which usually requires a year of trying unsuccessfully for a baby. Photo: Tayutau/Getty Images In 2021, the Japanese government chose to expand insurance coverage of IVF to combat the declining birth rate and aging population. The average age of a woman having her first baby in Japan is 30.9, and the country now has a birth rate of just 1.3.

Japanese maternity healthcare services If you think you might be pregnant (妊娠, ninshin), you can use a home testing kit (妊娠検査薬, ninshin kensa yaku). These are widely available at drugstores. If the test is positive (陽性, yosei), you will probably want to make an appointment with your gynecologist to discuss the next steps. Health insurance does not cover prenatal or postnatal checkups. Instead, your local council will send you maternity vouchers (妊産婦健康診査費用補助券, nin sanpu kenko-shinsa-hiyo hojoken) to help cover the costs. Some also offer special bonuses such as free house cleaners or massage treatments. To get your vouchers, you will need to complete a pregnancy notification form (妊娠届出書, ninshin todokede sho), found on most municipality (自治体, jichi tai) websites. Expatica’s guide to Find out what it’s like to have a baby in Japan Read more You are expected to make a birth reservation with a hospital and must pay a deposit. When having a baby in Japan, you usually spend about six days in the hospital or a specialized maternity home. New mothers can start maternity leave six weeks before their due date. It continues for eight weeks after giving birth. After that, childcare leave is available until the day before the child’s first birthday (あ, a).

Breastfeeding in Japan Japanese culture values privacy and modesty. As a result, you will rarely see women breastfeeding (授乳, junyu) in public without a cover. Nursing rooms (授乳室, junyu shitsu) are common in department stores, shopping centers, and even on trains. These provide parents with a quiet, private space to breastfeed. Although openly nursing a baby in public is still somewhat taboo, breastfeeding is very popular in Japan. A 2021 study found that 90% of mothers intend to exclusively breastfeed their baby, and 50% are still doing so when the infant is three months old.