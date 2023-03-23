Children’s healthcare in Japan Japan (日本, Nihon/Nippon) has top-notch children’s healthcare. It has the seventh lowest mortality rate among children (子供, kodomo) under five in the world, according to the World Bank. UNICEF (ユニセフ, Unisefu) has ranked it as the best country for children’s physical health, citing the low child mortality and obesity rates. Expatica’s guide to How to access healthcare in Japan Read more Generally, children attend pediatric clinics (小児科クリニック, shoni-ka kurinikku) – rather than hospitals (病院, byoin) – for primary care. Japan does not have a system of family doctors or GPs (医師, ishi). Instead, your local pediatrician (小児科医, shonika i) will care for your child’s primary needs until their 16th birthday.

Taking your child to the pediatrician in Japan Children in Japan see pediatricians from birth until they turn 16, and parents are responsible for finding a local clinic. They should do this as soon as possible after having a baby. Although adults generally see specialists, children visit pediatricians for their primary needs. They only go to a specialist if their doctor cannot provide proper treatment. There is no centralized directory of pediatricians in Japan. You will find some English-speaking pediatric clinics, especially in and around Tokyo (東京), but this is not standard. If you’re in a smaller city or a rural area, you may need an interpreter to help you with appointments. When you go to the pediatrician, bring your health insurance card. What health checkups will my child have? Babies and young children in Japan have regular checkups (健康診断, kenko shindan). Some are optional and have a fee, while others are required by law. You will receive a coupon for your obligatory health checks, with a set date and time to attend. Babies often group checkups, so you and your infant will attend with other babies of the same age. Obligatory checkups take place at the ages of: Four months

18 months

Three years Photo: recep-bg/Getty Images Some parents also opt for extra checkups. Depending on where you live, your local health center may send you coupons for more checkups during the first months of your baby’s life. Eyesight and hearing tests take place every year at kindergartens (幼稚園, yochien) and elementary schools (小学校, shogakko). Parents do not need to organize these or make an appointment. Which vaccinations does my child need? Standard vaccinations in Japan include: BCG (結核, kekkaku)

PCV (肺炎球菌結合型ワクチン, haienkyu-kin ketsugo-gata wakuchin)

DTP-IPV (四種混合ワクチン, yonshu kongo wakuchin)

Measles and Rubella (麻しん/風しん, mashin/fushin)

Japanese Encephalitis (日本脳炎, Nihon noen)

Chickenpox (水痘, suito)

HIB (Hibワクチン, Hib wakuchin)

Exact schedules may vary according to where you live, and your pediatrician will often offer them at your baby's checkups. Your local health center will send you coupons to cover the costs. In addition to the standard vaccinations, you can choose optional extra ones, which you may need to pay for. These include: Seasonal flu (季節型インフルエンザ, kisetsu-gata infuruenza)

Mumps (おたふく風邪, otafuku kaze)

Hepatitis A (A型肝炎, A gata kan-en)

Rotavirus (ロタウイルス, rota uirusu)

Meningococcus (髄膜炎菌, zuimakuen kin)

Japanese children's hospitals Japan has many specialist children's hospitals and clinics. The most famous are in Tokyo, including the National Center for Child Health and Development (国立成育医療研究センター, Kokuritsu Seiiku Iryo Kenkyu Senta) and the Children's Medical Center (小児医療センター, Shoni Iryo Senta) at the University of Tokyo Hospital (東京大学医学部附属病院, Tokyo Daigaku Igaku-bu Fuzoku Byoin). Meanwhile, other Japanese hospitals have dedicated children's wards. Parents may find that the visiting hours quite limited compared to other countries. Photo: d76 mashiro ikeda/Getty Images Japan's first child hospice, Momiji House (もみじの家, Momiji no Ie), opened its doors in Tokyo in 2016. This respite center allows children with severe illnesses and their families to stay for a maximum of nine nights at a time. Similar centers have since opened around the country, providing support for families with disabled (障がい, shogai) or severely ill children. What should I do in an emergency? If you need to call an ambulance (救急車, kyukyu sha) for your child, dial 119. Ambulances in Japan are fast, efficient, and free. It's a good idea to find out the emergency pediatrics hours of local hospitals and clinics before an emergency occurs. Generally, each area in Japan will have at least one clinic or hospital open for emergencies at any given time. However, you should contact them in advance to ensure they will admit you. Emergency healthcare is free for children with Japanese health insurance and a Medical Care Certificate.

How does children’s dental care work in Japan? Parents will need to find a dental clinic (歯科クリニック, shika kurinikku) in their area for their child and bring their health insurance card (健康保険証, kenko hoken sho) to the appointment. Photo: kumacore/Getty Images National health insurance covers 70% of most dental treatments in Japan. However, it does not cover elective care. You must pay for procedures such as cosmetic work, tooth whitening, and more expensive cavity fillings. For example, national health insurance will cover an amalgam filling but not a ceramic one. If your child needs orthodontics (歯列矯正, shiretsu kyosei), you will need to go to a specialist clinic. Braces are considered an elective treatment, so national health insurance does not cover them.

What is mental healthcare like for children and teenagers in Japan? Sadly, although Japan's childhood healthcare is usually very good, mental healthcare (メンタルヘルスケア, mentaru herusukea) still has a way to go. A UNICEF study of 38 countries ranked Japan's children second-worst in mental well-being. Statistics also show that eating disorders (摂食障害, sesshoku shogai) are on the rise in Japan. The Japanese authorities and medical experts have responded to this crisis. There have been trial programs in schools, offering some hope for improvement in the future. There are two options for mental health treatment in Japan: psychology (心理学, shinri gaku) and psychiatry (精神科, seishin ka). National health insurance covers psychiatry but not psychology. As always, the first step to accessing mental healthcare for a child is a consultation with your pediatrician. Depending on the situation, they may refer your child to either a psychologist or a psychiatrist. There are ways of finding help without going through the public healthcare system. The Yorisoi Hotline (よりそいホットライン, Yorisoi Hottorain) offers free phone consultations in English to people struggling with suicidal thoughts and mental health problems. The Nippon Anorexia and Bulimia Association (NABA – 日本アノレキシア・ブリミア協会, Nihon Anorekishia Burimia Kyokai – in Japanese) supports people with eating disorders.