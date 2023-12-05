Originally from the UK, Cassandra is a Japan-based writer and content creator who is always on the hunt for the latest in food and travel. Her language skills and thirst for adventure take her all across the country, and when she finds a new fun spot or interesting dish, she can’t help but share it with the world.

She has worked with numerous Japan-based media, including The Japan Times and Metropolis, and even has her own YouTube channel called Cassandra Lord, where she explores Japan through food. She has traveled across the world, but for now, it’s the culinary secrets of Japan that she holds most dear.