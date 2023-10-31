How does the Thai healthcare system and insurance work? Thailand (ประเทศไทย) introduced a universal public healthcare system in 2002 that has greatly improved the health outcomes of its population. Under this system, all citizens in Thailand get mostly free public healthcare funded in part by taxation. People working in the private sector make payments from their salary toward public health insurance. Health The healthcare system in Thailand Read more Alongside public healthcare facilities in Thailand, there is also a network of private healthcare, including many hospitals (โรงพยาบาล, Rong phyābān) and clinics (คลินิก, clinic). You’ll need to take out your own health insurance policy to access these.

Who needs health insurance in Thailand? Those not entitled to public healthcare in Thailand require private health insurance. This includes expats moving to Thailand without the intention to work, as they do not pay into the social security system (ระบบประกันสังคม) and, therefore, cannot access universal public healthcare. Purchasing private health insurance, in this case, is a legal requirement and usually a stipulation of Thai visa applications. Minimum coverage is currently ฿100,000. Short-term visitors to Thailand also need private health insurance, which forms part of their visa application requirements. What happens if I do not have health insurance? If you don’t have health insurance in Thailand and are not eligible for free public healthcare, you may not access any medical treatment other than emergency services (บริการฉุกเฉิน, borigarn chuk chuen). You will also be billed for any emergency care you receive. Photo: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images As an expat, you normally need proof of health insurance policy as part of your visa application. Even if you come in on a work visa (วีซ่าทำงาน, visa tam ngarn) and can access public healthcare through social security payments, you may need to take out private insurance to cover your initial period in Thailand.

Public health insurance in Thailand In 2020, government spending made up 70.4% of overall public healthcare spending. Initially, public health insurance in Thailand can seem confusing. There are three main schemes: one for civil servants, another for private sector workers, and the Universal Coverage Scheme (UCS – ทธิหลักประกันสุขภาพแห่งชาติ ส.ป.ส.ช.), which covers the rest of the population. Who is covered by public health insurance? You should check with your employer whether you are eligible for public health insurance. However, the following table gives an overview of how the system works: Name of scheme Who is covered? How do you make payments? Percentage of population Civil Servant Medical Benefit Scheme (CSMBS – สวัสดิการรักษาพยาบาลข้าราชการ) Civil servants and government employees Through taxation 19% Social Security Scheme (SSS – ระบบประกันสังคม) Private sector workers Workers and their employers make payments through social security. These are based on salary. 7.7% Universal Coverage Scheme (UCS) Public sector workers

Self-employed Thai citizens

Unemployed Thai citizens Through taxation 71.3% Although these schemes are aimed at Thai citizens, many expats in the public sector or civil service automatically qualify for public healthcare. This is also the case if your private employer is signed up for state social security. If the SSS covers you, your insurance payments might also cover dependent family members. Check with your employer to find out whether this applies. Otherwise, you will need a private health insurance policy. Civil Affairs Social security in Thailand Read more There are also smaller schemes that cover the rest of the Thai population. These include policies for: Local administrative officers (0.96% of people)

Private school teachers (0.12%)

Qualified non-registered workers (0.1%)

Disability schemes (0.02%)

Stateless people (0.78%). Who is not covered by public health insurance? Although the state social security system covers a large percentage of the international population, it excludes certain groups, such as: Retirees not planning to work

Students on a course at a Thai university or educational institution

Those staying in Thailand for a limited period only, for example, tourists or those staying with families Individuals belonging to these groups will need to get a valid private health insurance plan. What is covered by Thai public health insurance? If you have public health insurance in Thailand, the good news is this covers most of your healthcare costs without the need to pay anything out of pocket. The exception is if you use services on a Saturday, where small charges apply. However, it’s essential to check your policy to find out if you need to make additional co-payments. Treatments covered include: General practitioner and specialist visits

Hospital stays and surgery costs in public facilities

Prescription (ใบสั่งยา, bai sang yaa) costs

Emergency healthcare

Most children’s healthcare

Rehabilitative care, for example, physiotherapy (กายภาพบำบัด, gaiyaparb bam bad), to recover from illness or injury

Long-term nursing care

Maternity costs when having a baby, for example, hospital costs and costs for prenatal and postnatal support

Basic dental treatment

Preventative healthcare, such as cancer screenings

Some mental healthcare, for example, psychiatric treatment with a referral

Birth control (การคุมกำเนิด, garn kum gamnerd)

Alternative medicine, such as Thai Traditional Medicine (TTM – การแพทย์แผนไทย)

Vaccines

Abortion (การทำแท้ง, garn tam taeng) costs (up to a limit of ฿3,000)

Sick pay of up to 50% of your salary for up to six months if you cannot work due to illness or injury Photo: Erdark/Getty Images Healthcare not covered by the universal healthcare scheme includes: Physiotherapy not linked to rehabilitative recovery

Cosmetic treatments, for example, plastic surgery or teeth whitening

Extensive dental surgery, for example, root canal treatment

Mental healthcare such as psychotherapy, unless with a referral

Alternative medicine other than TTM

Fertility treatment You can take out private health insurance in Thailand to cover anything not included in public healthcare.

How do you apply for public health insurance in Thailand? Employers are responsible for registering their employees for public health insurance in Thailand. This means that if you’re eligible, you won’t need to worry about registering or applying for healthcare. Once your employer has signed you up, you should receive a social security card (gold card) to take to healthcare appointments when using public services. You will be automatically registered to the public healthcare unit (healthcare center, clinic, or community hospital) in your local district in Thailand.

Health insurance costs and reimbursements Private sector workers paying into the country’s social health insurance scheme contribute 1.5% of their monthly salary towards insurance costs, up to a maximum of ฿750 a month. Both the employer and the government match this. These payments are automatic deductions from employee wages, so workers don’t have to worry about making any manual payments. In return, they get mostly free public healthcare and will only need to pay upfront for any additional fees. For example, costs applied for medical services delivered on Saturdays.

What if you are unemployed or earn a low income? Thailand’s universal health coverage system means that all citizens can access free healthcare no matter what their economic or social situation. However, things are different for non-citizens in Thailand. You will not be able to access public healthcare as an expat unless you are working and paying into the social security system. Those moving to Thailand without the intention to work are expected to purchase private health insurance and have enough money to cover general living costs, including medical fees.