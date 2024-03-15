Best health insurance quote in Thailand

We take the hassle out of health insurance. These companies provide international medical and dental insurance for expats in Thailand. Get quick, simple quotes, and check out our list of FAQs to select the best health coverage plan for you.
Health insurance quotes for expats in Thailand
Allianz Care
The Munich-headquartered financial services company offers international health insurance plans for expatriate students, professionals, couples and families. Depending on the policy, Allianz Care covers everyday medical expenses, emergency treatment, dental consultations, maternity, surgery, and outpatient fees.
APRIL International is a health and travel insurance provider operating in 180 countries. Their range of insurance products is tailored to the needs of expats, whether you’re relocating your family, studying for a semester abroad, enjoying a working holiday, or simply travelling. 130,000 expats already trust APRIL International.
Cigna Global is a health services company that serves expats and globally mobile individuals in more than 200 international jurisdictions. Cigna Global’s policies are easily customized to coverage and cost requirements, and customers can pick from three coverage levels, modular plans, and several cost-share options.
FWD provides medical insurance and additional coverage across 10 Asian countries, catering to individuals, families, and students living, working, or studying overseas. Their international health plans grant access to world-class medical facilities in Asia and include vision and dental care. FWD provides tailored plans so expats can choose the coverage they need.
