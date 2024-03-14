Emergency numbers in Thailand The general emergency number for Thailand is 191. This is the equivalent of 911 in the U.S. and will direct you to Thailand’s primary emergency service operators. You can call this number from any phone in Thailand, including mobile phones, for life-threatening emergencies (ภาวะฉุกเฉิน, pawa chukchuen) such as a need for urgent medical assistance, fire, crime, and natural disasters. Once you are connected, the operator will ask for some details and direct you to the relevant service. If you cannot speak Thai, you can ask to speak in English or call the tourist police at 1155. They will help connect you to the appropriate service. Writer and local expert Jane Evans Thailand adopted 911 as an additional emergency number in 2015 due to foreigners’ familiarity, so you can also call 911 if you require urgent assistance. A massive 8,182,724 medical emergency calls were made in Thailand between 2016 and 2020, amounting to roughly two million emergency calls annually. The highest number of calls were related to traffic accident casualties. The response time goals for ambulances to reach patients are between eight and 10 minutes for advanced life support (ALS) and less than 15 minutes for basic life support (BLS). However, depending on your proximity to the emergency services, as well as the traffic conditions and demand, you may need to wait longer. Photo: Kanchisa Thitisukthanapong/Getty Images Voluntary rescue vehicles have a faster response time. These may be adapted pickup trucks or vans. Hospital emergency vehicles, on the other hand, are standard ambulances. In 2023, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) also launched a fleet of 50 motorcycle ambulances to provide emergency life-saving services in all 50 districts of the capital. These come equipped with life-saving tools and are ridden by specially trained personnel at the hospitals where they are deployed. They are able to weave through busy streets and serve spots that are difficult to reach by four-wheel ambulances. All medical rescue and ambulance vehicles have sirens and flashing lights.

Fire services The emergency fire service (ดับเพลิง dap pleung) number in Thailand is 199. The National Thai Fire Service responds to emergencies that include fire (ไฟไหม้ fai mai), car fires, snake and other wild animal relocation, flood rescue, disaster assistance, and search and rescue. Here are the appropriate numbers to call: Fire: 199

199 Animal intrusion: 1699 or 1669 (or 1646 or 1554 in Bangkok)

The police The general emergency number for the Thai police (ตำรวจ, dtam ruad) is 191. If you don’t have a Thai speaker to help you, you can call The Thai Tourist Police Bureau (กองบัญชาการตำรวจท่องเที่ยว) at 1155, who will help you in general emergencies in English. Photo: Sutthiwat Srikhrueadam/Getty Images There is also a downloadable mobile app – The Thai Tourist Police I Lert U app – which provides 24-hour help. You can also call the following emergency numbers in Thailand: The Highway Police: 1193

1193 Crime Suppression Department: 1195

1195 Automobile Theft Reports: 1192

1192 Bangkok Tourist Police: 02-281-5051

02-281-5051 Pattaya Tourist Police: 038-429-371

038-429-371 Phuket Tourist Police: 076-225–361

076-225–361 Chiang Mai Tourist Police: 053-248-130

Medical emergencies in Thailand Thailand has both voluntary rescue (กู้ภัย, gu pai) services that attend to medical emergencies and transport the injured to hospitals, and official ambulances. Both take patients to the A&E departments of hospitals, which deal with medical emergencies. If you need an ambulance (รถพยาบาล, rot payabaan) or urgent medical assistance in Thailand, you should call 1669 or 1646 in Bangkok. The general ambulance and rescue number is 1554. You can also download an emergency app (Thai EMS 1669) from the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM – สถาบันการแพทย์ฉุกเฉินแห่งชาติ) website. This also has a chat feature. Health The healthcare system in Thailand Read more If you know the name of a hospital nearby, you can call it directly and ask for an ambulance. It is a good idea to save your nearest hospital’s emergency contact number in your phone in case you need it. This is especially important if you don’t speak Thai or live in Bangkok (กรุงเทพฯ), where traffic jams are particularly bad. You can also call 08 99223300 (Siam Air Care) for a private air ambulance. The Ramathibodi Poison Center (ศูนย์พิษวิทยารามาธิบดี) has a 24-hour hotline which you can call (at 1367) for advice on snake bites, antivenoms, and antidotes. However, if you need help after a snake bite, you should call the 1669 ambulance hotline. Pharmacies are not usually open 24 hours per day in Thailand, but you can seek 24-hour medical assistance, including medications, at a hospital emergency department.

Mental health services in Thailand In the event of a mental health crisis, there are various numbers to call for assistance, including: Social Assistance Center (ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือสังคม สายด่วน): A 24-hour serviced hotline (at 1300) that receives reports related to social problems including child abuse, neglect, and exploitation

(ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือสังคม สายด่วน): A 24-hour serviced hotline (at 1300) that receives reports related to social problems including child abuse, neglect, and exploitation The Samaritans of Thailand (in Thai): A 24-hour hotline at 02-713-6791. The English line is 02 113 6789 (press 2). For advice in English, you can leave a message (you don’t need to give your name), and a staff member will contact you within 24 hours.

(in Thai): A 24-hour hotline at 02-713-6791. The English line is 02 113 6789 (press 2). For advice in English, you can leave a message (you don’t need to give your name), and a staff member will contact you within 24 hours. The Department of Mental Health Crisis Advice Line (in Thai) (ปรึกษาปัญหาสุขภาพจิต): 1323 You can read more about the various services on offer in our article on mental healthcare in Thailand.

Drug and alcohol services For advice on substance abuse, including drugs and alcohol, you can contact the 24-hour Social Help Center helpline (ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือสังคม สายด่วน) at 1300. Photo: krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images You can also call an alternative 24-hour substance advice/mental health line at 1323. The Center for Addiction Studies (CADS) provides research and information about prevention and care for substance addiction sufferers.

Children, family, and youth services The Social Help Center and Child Violence Prevention Hotline (ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือสังคม สายด่วน) is 1300 and is available 24/7. It deals with issues including the following: Relationships

Families

Children

Stress

Depression

Loneliness

Parenting

Substance use

Gambling

Body image and eating disorders

Pregnancy and abortion

Self-harm

Sexual abuse You can report a missing person (including a child) by calling 02282 1815. For family issues, you should contact the Mental Health Crisis Advice Line (ปรึกษาปัญหาสุขภาพจิต bprueksaa banhaa sukaparb jit) at 1323. UNICEF Thailand is also focused on child protection and welfare in Thailand.

Gas, electricity, and water-related emergency numbers For an electricity-related emergency, you can call the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) contact center at 1129 or use the live chat feature on the website. To report a power outage, call 1130. And for water supply problems, you can call 1125. Victims of flood can call 1460, and you can read any extreme weather warnings via the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) (กองพยากรณ์อากาศ) or call them on 1182. Gas is not supplied by a local authority in Thailand. Therefore, if you suspect a gas leak, you should take precautions and contact the tourist police at 1155. House + Home Setting up utilities in Thailand Read more

Road and traffic emergency numbers You can call the Tourist Police at 1155 or the Highway Police at 1193 for road and traffic emergencies and accidents. If you are involved in a traffic accident and need urgent medical assistance, you should call 1669 in Thailand or 1646 if you are in Bangkok. You should also contact the insurance call center for assistance. Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images Roadside breakdown assistance is available from insurance and car companies, and you can request this when insuring or buying a vehicle in Thailand. If you break down in Bangkok, you can receive free voluntary roadside assistance by calling the 24-hour Ruam Duay (ร่วมด้วยช่วยกัน) hotline at 1677. Some volunteers speak English. If you break down on an expressway, motorway, or somewhere similar in Thailand, you can use the emergency phones stationed on the roadside at intervals. The hotline for traffic information is 1197, and highway information is 1543.

Homelessness services and emergency numbers The 1300 social assistance hotline supports homeless people in Thailand. The Childline Thailand Foundation offers refuge to homeless children and teenagers in Bangkok. It is called Hub Saidek and can be reached at 1387. The Community Organizations Development Institute (CODI) is a government institution and network in Thailand that works to assist the homeless. You can reach it at 02 378 8300/02 378 8301.

Emergency numbers for lost or stolen property You should call the tourist police at 1155 to report any lost or stolen property of any kind in Thailand. Credit card loss:

Visa : 001 800 441 3485

Master Card : 001-800-11-887-0663

: 001 800 441 3485 : 001-800-11-887-0663 If your mobile phone is stolen in Thailand, contact the police and your phone provider or visit a network service center for assistance. Give your IMEI number and SIM card details. There are three main mobile network providers and call centers:

DTAC : 1678

AIS : 1175

TrueMove H : 1242

: 1678 : 1175 : 1242 If your passport is lost or stolen, make a police report, and then contact your embassy for further assistance. For convenience, always keep a photo or photocopy of your passport for emergencies. Writer and local expert Jane Evans It is important to keep a copy of any slips, cards, or other immigration documents, such as arrival cards, 90-day reports, and TM30 residence registration. If any of these are missing, it can cause visa and immigration complications.

What to do in an emergency Remain calm and seek assistance: there may be someone who can help you nearby

Look for landmarks to explain where you are if you are not sure

Call 191 or 1155 for English assistance Photo: Trevor Williams/Getty Images When calling an emergency number in Thailand from abroad The international dialing code for Thailand is +66. If you are outside of Thailand and in urgent need of assistance, you can call the following: Bangkok Tourist Assistance Center : +66 (0)2 2815051

: +66 (0)2 2815051 Chiang Mai Tourist Police : +66 (0)53 248130

: +66 (0)53 248130 Pattaya Tourist Police : +66 (0)38 429371

: +66 (0)38 429371 Phuket Tourist Police : +66 (0)76 225361

: +66 (0)76 225361 The Bangkok Assistance Center: +66 (0)2 205 7777 (note: this is not a freephone service)

Other useful phone numbers The Speaking Clock, Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD – กองพยากรณ์อากาศ) call center: 1182

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT): local news updates and call center: 1672

Office of the Consumer Protection Board of Thailand: 1166

JS 100 Radio for traffic updates, lost items, and emergency alerts: 1137

Disease control report: 1422

National Disaster Warning Center: 1860