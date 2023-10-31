LGBT+ family and parenting rights in Thailand Is same-sex marriage legal in Thailand? Despite 73% of the population supporting same-sex marriage and civil unions in 2023, gay marriage is illegal in Thailand. LGBTQ+ couples are currently at a disadvantage in many areas of public life, as they don’t qualify for certain benefits or amenities. This applies to foreign same-sex spouses as well. For example, spouses or legal partners in overseas same-sex unions don’t qualify as dependants on Thai visa applications. Worse still, because transgender persons cannot legally change their gender on official ID in Thailand, transgender expats in a heterosexual relationship will not have their partnerships fully acknowledged. Thankfully, this could change soon. On 21 November 2023, the government endorsed four draft laws – including the Life Partnership Bill and the Equal Marriage Bill – with an overwhelming majority. This brings the country a step closer to granting equal rights and privileges to same-sex couples. The bills will now be put to a vote in parliament. If enacted, Thailand will be the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriages. Can LGBT+ couples adopt children? LGBT+ couples cannot adopt children in Thailand. If expat couples with adopted children relocate to the country, only one of the parents will be recognized as such. Photo: Oscar Wong/Getty Images Again, this could change soon if the proposed civil partnerships bill passes through parliament. Under this law, LGBT+ couples will have the same adoption rights as heterosexual couples. Can LGBT+ couples access fertility treatment? Similar to adoption, fertility treatment (การรักษาภาวะเจริญพันธุ์) in Thailand is only available to married couples. This includes in-vitro fertilization treatment (IVF – การรักษาด้วยการปฏิสนธินอกร่างกาย) and surrogacy (การตั้งครรภ์แทน). As a side note, commercial surrogacy is prohibited by the 2015 Protection for Children Born Through Assisted Reproductive Technologies Act. However, there is evidence that it continues to take place in the country. Because of this ban, many Thai LGBT+ couples travel abroad for fertility treatment. However, only the biological parent of the child will receive legal recognition. If passed, the Civil Partnership Bill would allow LGBT+ parents to access both IVF and non-commercial surrogacy on the same basis as heterosexual couples.

Violence and hate crimes against LGBT+ in Thailand Although the LGBT+ community does experience some violent attacks in Thailand, violence and hate crimes are not widespread. The country is – largely – a safe space for sexual minorities. Chiang Mai province (Photo: Erdark/Getty Images) The latest statistics are from 2014, and there haven’t been any updates since. This reports that physical and sexual attacks were more common in schools and the military. Similarly, a 2014 study by the UN found that 56% of LGBT+ respondents experienced bullying within the past month. The most common forms were: Social abuse (36%)

Physical abuse (31%)

Verbal abuse (29%)

Sexual harassment (24%) Although Thailand’s penal code outlaws violent physical attacks on individuals, there are no specific laws covering violence or hate crimes toward LGBT+ people. In 2021, it was reported that domestic violence against women and minority groups was on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public attitude toward the LGBT+ community Although there is evidence of stigma and discrimination, Thailand is generally quite accepting of the LGBT+ community. A 2023 poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida – สถาบันบัณฑิตพัฒนบริหารศาสตร์) proved that social tolerance is improving, with nine in 10 Thais accepting LGBTQ+ people as friends, colleagues, and family members. Other conclusions from this poll include: 92.8% of the population would accept their friends or work colleagues being LGBTQ+

90.6% would accept family members who are LGBTQ+

79.6% of Thais support same-sex marriage

77.6% think official documents should have an extra box for LGBTQ+ people

63.6% believe transgender persons should be able to change their gender titles Findings from the 2023 IPSOS Attitude Survey differ slightly: 73% of Thais support same-sex marriage or legal recognition

77% of the population supports same-sex adoption

85% support discrimination protection for transgender individuals

70% think official documents should have an extra box for non-binary people

What is society’s view on gender identity? Thailand is known internationally for embracing transgender culture. The country’s sizable trans community (just under 315,000 people) is less marginalized than it is in other parts of Southeast Asia. You can also find non-binary genders, such as kathoeys (กะเทย) and toms (ทอม), in mainstream spaces and cities such as Bangkok. Photo: ChayTee/Getty Images Despite this perceived social acceptance, however, transgender persons in Thailand experience severe legal disadvantages. For example, they cannot change their gender on any form of official ID and are often forced to conform to their assigned birth gender (rather than their identified gender), even after reassignment surgery. Examples of this include: Being forced to observe gender-based dress codes for certain jobs or social situations

Official documentation (such as university degrees) not including their identified gender identity

Being forced into unsuitable public spaces (e.g., gender-specific hospital wards)

Having to serve in a military unit that shares their assigned birth gender In addition, the country doesn’t legally recognize non-binary gender terms, meaning everyone must be categorized as either male or female on official forms. This denial of legal recognition has led to much discrimination, as documented in a 2021 Human Rights Watch (HRW) report. Gender-neutral pronouns Second- and third-person pronouns in Thailand are usually gender-neutral. For example, there are two common words for ‘you’ in Thai: khun (คุณ)

ter (เธอ) Both are gender-neutral, though the latter is more often used to address someone of the opposite gender. Even simpler, there is one common word that covers he, she, and they. This word, kao (เค้า), can be used in most social situations. Local expert Jane Evans Insider tip Using kao can be tricky because (depending on the tone) it could also mean rice, mountain, news, fishy, knee, enter, or white! First-person language in Thailand is more gendered, allowing the speaker to make the decision on whether they use the masculine or feminine form for ‘I’. These are: pom (ผม) or rao (เรา: also used for “we/us” for all sexes) for men

chan (ฉัน) or dichan (ดิฉัน: rarely used nowadays) for women In informal situations, speakers will often drop the pronouns altogether so they don’t have to choose between masculine or feminine pronouns. Online language teacher Byu gives a good overview of gay language and slang in Thailand (Thai Gay Lingo, ศัพท์แสงเกย์ไทย).