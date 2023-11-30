Jane Evans

Jane grew up in the cidery part of the UK, completed a literary studies degree there, and trotted off to Thailand to work as an EFL teacher. After ten years or so, in 2012, she found her niche in editing.

Nicknamed “The Scalpel” for her editing style, she enables the reader to get to the nitty-gritty.

Being mistaken for a Thai, the beach, bike rides, and geeking out are among Jane’s favorite things. According to her dear friend, she has a privileged existence as a “VIP farang” in Thailand. Jane will never get used to the smell of durian.