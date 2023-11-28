Country Flag
Expatica logo

House + Home

Do you call Thailand home? Whether you're looking to rent a city center studio or buy your dream home in a picturesque village, you'll need to know what to expect in the local area. Our expert articles on house and home in Thailand can help you with everything along the way, including household maintenance, finding a place, and setting up utilities.

#

Expat tools

Make your expat journey easier with our handy tools

expat tool

Dating

Put yourself out there! Meet expats with similar experiences and find your soulmate

Read more

expat tool

Dating