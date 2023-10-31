The best cities to live in Thailand

Thailand’s popular cities with internationals Bangkok (กรุงเทพฯ/กทม, Krungtep) One of Southeast Asia’s most popular tourist destinations, Bangkok (often abbreviated in Thai as กทม: Gor Tor Mor) is a vibrant city that attracts many expats to make it their permanent home. A strong economy offers many business and job opportunities. It is Thailand’s most populated urban area with a large international population. Photo: Brostock/Getty Images Therefore, it is one of the more expensive Thai cities (e.g., housing prices). Still, you have a choice of international schools for your children, access to good public transport, such as the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS) and Bangkok Subway (MRT), and quality healthcare facilities. Sukhumvit (สุขุมวิท) Newcomers who seek the thrill of living in the city’s heart, with its busy shopping malls and exciting nightlife, will not be disappointed by Sukhumvit. This neighborhood also offers various housing options for all budgets and lifestyles. Locals even compare Sukhumvit to the hubbub of city life in Paris, London, and New York. Silom (สีลม) Silom (meaning four winds in Thai) – the financial hub – with its numerous high-rise office blocks is often called the Wall Street of Bangkok. It is where the MRT and BTS meet, allowing the best access point to all city neighborhoods. For those who want a breath of fresh air after a long day in the office or the hustle and bustle of high-end shopping, quirky galleries, and niche museums, Silom is also home to the largest green zone in Bangkok, Lumpini Park. It provides an outdoor exercise space with amenities such as: Accessible facilities for residents with mobility disabilities

The Elder Citizens Club

Social dancing courses

A public swimming pool

A public library

Lumpini Youth Center

A state-of-the-art gym Residents regularly enjoy cultural and musical events (e.g., Music in the Park) and religious festivals in Lumpini Park. Chiang Mai (เชียงใหม่) Chiang Mai is less populated and more affordable than Bangkok, but it is still the largest city in Northern Thailand, with an airport, Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX). It is the historic capital of the old Lanna Kingdom and rich in culture, boasting some of the best temples and museums in the country. When taking a break to explore your new home, you can hike along the ridges of the highest mountain in Thailand, Doi Inthanon, explore the national park, and discover quaint traditional villages in the area. Chiang Mai (Photo: alongkot-s/Getty Images) Although residents of Chiang Mai experience it as one of the safest cities in Southeast Asia, which is reflected by its low crime rates, these are still slightly higher than Phuket and Chiang Rai. However, its population is bigger. The easiest way to get around Chiang Mai is by songthaew (สองแถว – meaning two lines because they have 2 benches in the back, where passengers sit in 2 lines). Fares range from around ฿20 to ฿30 for city stops. Tuk-tuks are another fun option, with rides ranging from ฿50 to ฿100. Air pollution is a serious concern across Thailand, primarily due to traffic. However, forest fires also affect Chiang Mai during the widespread crop-burning season from December to April. If you choose it as your new city, it is a good idea to check the air quality index (AQI) regularly, especially with young children or if you live with a respiratory condition. Nimmanhaemin (นิมมานเหมินทร์) Located in the western part of Chiang Mai, Nimmanhaemin (i.e., Nimman Road or Coffee Street) is known as the hipster part of town, boasting the best coffee, shopping, and nightlife in the city. It is conveniently located near the airport and offers affordable condos and townhouses, making it an accessible and reasonably priced place to live. Hang Dong (หางดง) Hang Dong is a quiet suburb with high-end properties and housing developments outside the bustling city center. Many artists and creatives reside in this area, adding to the vibrant art scene of galleries, museums, and art centers. Home to Kad Farang Mall, the biggest brand outlet in the city, and numerous cafes and restaurants, Hang Dong provides all the retail essentials you need without the noise of the big city. For young families, there are 16 schools (including six international facilities) and many beautiful parks, hiking trails, and outdoor activities to plan weekend outings. Phuket (ภูเก็ต) Phuket, Thailand’s largest island, is well known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and tropical beauty. Understandably, it attracts many visitors, creating job opportunities, especially in the tourism industry. It is easy to get around each neighborhood by foot, but if you need to get to another part of the island and you do not drive in Thailand, you can opt for a taxi or public transport, including: Microbus

Smartbus

Songthaews

Ferries and boats Phuket Town (เมืองภูเก็ต, Muang Phuket) Phuket Town is far less populated than Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai. Still, it has a massive shopping mall, where residents can buy just about anything, and is easily accessible by air because of its airport, Phuket International Airport (HKT). Phuket Town (Photo: Elias Bitar/Getty Images) Expat families – who do not want to access public education – can choose from no less than 14 international schools. They also have the assurance of good healthcare with many hospitals across the island. You may find the cost of living slightly lower than Bangkok’s but more expensive than in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Patong (ป่าตอง, Bpatdorng) Patong (which literally means Banana Leaf Forest, though it is quite built-up) is located on the west coast of Phuket, which is the perfect location for those who want to be amid the island’s hustle and bustle. As it is popular with tourists, you can also expect to pay more in shops and restaurants. Kata (กะตะ) and Karon (กะรน) Kata and Karon is a quieter, family-friendly neighborhood with a large expat community. Everything is within easy walking distance, which negates the need for a car. Chiang Rai (เชียงราย) Chiang Rai is the northernmost province of Thailand, surrounded by mountain ranges and rich with Lanna culture and history. It is more sparsely populated than other areas and is best known for its flower gardens, tea plantations, and beautiful temples. Chiang Rai City (เมืองเชียงราย, Muang Chiang Rai) Due to its slower pace and more affordable housing, the town is popular with retirees and families looking for a peaceful lifestyle. For example, The average rental price in Chiang Rai ranges between ฿10,000 for a condo to ฿17,000 for a house, which is lower than in many other Thai cities. Still, the city offers quality educational facilities (e.g., three international schools and two universities), public transport, and healthcare services. It is also accessible via Chiang Rai International Airport (CEI). Getting around the city on foot is easy, but many residents use cars or mopeds. If you are not confident enough to negotiate your new hometown by driving, you can access the public bus network or the local songtaews (fares between ฿10–30 per trip). Mae Sai (แม่สาย) Mae Sai is located on the northern border of Thailand and Myanmar. It has a culturally diverse population with a mixture of Thai, Myanma, and Hill Tribe peoples (i.e., Akha, Mien, Lahu, Kayaw, and Longneck Karen). Mae Sai (Photo: Worrakat/Getty Images) The area is one of Thailand’s most popular retail areas, with the well-known Mae Sai Market, where locals can conveniently shop for anything. However, it may also be overrun with tourists. Expat families with children may need to consider public education or homeschooling if Mae Sai’s only international school is oversubscribed.

Are there any places to avoid in Thailand? For the most part, Thailand is a relatively safe place to live. However, pickpockets do exist in the busy tourist areas, such as: Bangkok’s Khao San Road

Pattaya’s Walking Street

Phuket’s Patong Beach About Crime and the legal system in Thailand Read more Additionally, when exploring nature reserves, jungles, mountains, or remote areas, be aware of potential risks, such as wildlife encounters and natural hazards. Therefore, heed local authorities’ advice and guidelines to ensure your safety during your adventures. Local expert Jane Evans It is not advisable to explore remote areas alone.