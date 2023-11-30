Autumn Laklem

Originally from Chiang Mai (Thailand), Autumn was born to an Australian mother and a Thai father. Growing up between both countries has given her a unique perspective on two very different languages and cultures and what it looks like when the two worlds collide.

With a Bachelor’s in Business and Public Relations, Autumn has had a range of experience both in the corporate world and in remote village projects. She is currently based in Chiang Mai and regularly travels around the country, enjoying all the best food, art, festivals, and culture Thailand has to offer.