Starting a business in Thailand

Business landscape in Thailand Thailand is the second-biggest economy in Southeast Asia, and it is growing rapidly – there were 63,340 newly registered businesses in Thailand in 2020. The country experienced the 10th fastest growth for small businesses worldwide in 2020, with a 29% year-on-year increase. The startup and tech industries are currently booming, and the Thai Board of Investment (BOI – คณะกรรมการส่งเสริมการลงทุนไทย) is keen to build on this by harnessing local talent and attracting overseas investment and skills. Photo: eyesfoto/Getty Images The country has a slightly more relaxed business culture than many other Asian countries, which makes it appealing to many international entrepreneurs.

Can foreigners open a business in Thailand? Foreigners can start a business in Thailand. However, there are several regulations they must follow and criteria they must meet. Before setting up your company, you must check that it is in an industry that internationals can work in. In addition, you’ll also need the relevant visa – you can read more on this further down the article. What kind of business can internationals start in Thailand? There are around 40 prohibited professions not open to non-Thai nationals and over 40 business activities where internationals are forbidden or restricted when it comes to ownership. The Foreign Business Act (พระราชบัญญัติการประกอบธุรกิจของคนต่างด้าว) separates types of businesses into three lists. Foreigners may not start a company that carries out activities in the first list. For lists two and three, you’ll need permission from the Thai government, and those in list 2 require a Thai national to own at least 40%. In addition, you’ll need a Foreign Business License (ใบอนุญาตประกอบธุรกิจของคนต่างด้าว) for those in list 3. Additionally, if your business is in a BOI-approved industry, you can benefit from certain incentives, such as exemption from corporate income tax, import duties, and other advantages.

What are the legal structures for businesses in Thailand? The BOI guide to starting a business in Thailand (PDF) lists the main legal business structures. These are: Sole proprietorship Sole proprietorships (กิจการเจ้าของคนเดียว, gijagarn jow korng kon deeyow) are a legal structure that is only available to Thai citizens. They are the simplest form of business where a sole owner, in essence, is the business. The enterprise doesn’t exist as a separate legal entity, so the owner assumes sole responsibility for business admin, debts, and tax payments. This is very similar to freelancing (การทำงานรับจ้างอิสระ, garn tam ngarn rap jaang isara), where self-employed workers don’t separate personal and business income. Partnership Partnership businesses (ธุรกิจห้างหุ้นส่วนสามัญ) in Thailand differ from sole proprietorships as they have at least two business owners, though there can be more. However, they differ from full legal company structures as there are no company shares or shareholders. There are three distinct types of partnership in Thailand: Non-registered partnership (ห้างหุ้นส่วนสามัญไม่จดทะเบียน): A basic unlimited partnership where the business doesn’t exist as a legal entity and the owners assume full liability, paying personal income tax on their share of the profits

Registered partnership (ห้างหุ้นส่วนสามัญจดทะเบียน): Where the business is registered as a separate legal entity that pays corporate tax, and owners aren't personally liable for business debts

Limited partnership (ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด): A kind of hybrid model where there is at least one partner fully liable who is in charge of managing the business and at least one partner with limited liability Foreign ownership cannot exceed 49% of these partnership models unless the business has a BOI or Department of Business Development (DBD – กรมพัฒนาธุรกิจการค้า) license. Private limited company (บริษัทเอกชนจำกัด, Borisat Egachon Jamgat) This standard registered company model has at least three owners or directors who are legally employees of the business, which is a separate legal entity that pays corporate tax (ภาษีเงินได้นิติบุคคล). Liability is limited, meaning that any debts are associated with the company rather than the owners. Photo: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images Company capital is divided into shares, and the owners are shareholders. Foreign shareholder total cannot exceed 49% unless the business has a BOI or DBD license. Private companies in Thailand often form a board of directors to make business management easier. Public company Public companies (บริษัทมหาชน) are similar to private companies, but they must have a minimum of 15 owners or shareholders. Company shares can be sold to the general public, meaning that the business is eligible to be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET – ตลาดหลักทรัพย์แห่งประเทศไทย). As with other business forms in Thailand, foreign ownership of public companies is capped at 49% for businesses without BOI or DBD approval.

How do you start an online business in Thailand? Starting up an online business in Thailand is pretty much the same as starting up any other type of business. You need to meet the same requirements, get the right visa (if you are not a Thai citizen or permanent resident), and comply with legal business norms. One of the key elements of setting up shop online in Thailand is getting an e-commerce license. You can apply for this through the DBD. This needs to be done within 30 days of registering your business, and you will need at least one operational trading website to do this.

Foreign companies opening up a branch or subsidiary in Thailand Foreign companies wanting to establish a presence in Thailand can choose from the following types: Subsidiary (บริษัทย่อย, borisat yoi): Essentially opening up a business as a separate legal entity in Thailand with the parent company as a shareholder. Processes and requirements are the same as for setting up any other business.

Branch (สาขา, saakaa): Operates similarly to a limited company but doesn't have a separate legal entity from the parent company. It has no shareholders and is managed by a head office representative. The branch has to follow Thai business regulations and pay corporate tax on its Thai income, but it is ultimately accountable to its overseas base. The business has to register with the DBD and get a Foreign Business License, but it can have 100% foreign ownership.

Representative or regional office (สำนักงานผู้แทนหรือสำนักงานภูมิภาค): A company establishes a presence in Thailand but cannot trade or earn income. Its activities are restricted to sourcing goods/services, manufacturing, giving advice and information, and reporting on business trends. Because the office doesn't make money from its Thai base, it pays no business tax and is exempt from other government fees. It can employ foreign labor with work permits, and it is not subject to the 20% cap on overseas workers. Branches and representative offices must provide ฿2 million of capital to set up in Thailand.

What are the requirements for starting a non-profit in Thailand? Thailand’s two main forms of non-profit organization (NPO – องค์กรที่ไม่แสวงหาผลกำไร) are the foundation and the association (มูลนิธิและสมาคม). Requirements for setting up NPOs in Thailand are: Management board or committee of at least three people. Associations require ten members.

Official name (which must include either the word ‘association’ or ‘foundation’) and a Thai address

Documentation, such as articles of association detailing the aims of the organization, names/addresses of members, and minutes of the meeting for establishing the NPO

For foundations: assets of at least ฿500,000, with 50% in cash The association and foundation are very similar in terms of requirements. For example, their purpose must be for public benefit – they may not generate profits for individuals such as owners or shareholders. Foundations operate in a similar way to charities – they can raise funds and collect donations from the public to support a specific cause. Meanwhile, associations focus on benefitting society and promoting knowledge. They can engage in profit-making activities, but this profit needs to be used to support the association’s aims. Boon Lotts Elephant Sanctuary in Baan Tuek, Thailand. (Photo: Craig Stennett/Getty Images) Bear in mind that the aims and objectives of the NPO must be in line with the Thai Civil and Commercial Code (ประมวลกฎหมายแพ่งและพาณิชย์ไทย). You should submit your application to the registrar office in the district of your NPO’s main address or head office. If successful, the office will send it to the Ministry of the Interior (กระทรวงมหาดไทย) for final approval. You will then need to register with the inland revenue within 60 days. NPOs in Thailand pay a reduced rate of corporate tax of 2–10%, depending on activities.