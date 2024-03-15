Vaccinations in Thailand

The vaccination system in Thailand Thailand officially introduced the EPI in 1977, and vaccination checks upon school entry began in 2013. This was supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Ministry of Education (MoE). Photo: Matt Hunt/Getty Images For over 20 years, the EPI achieved vaccine coverage of more than 80% of the population. The National Health Security Office (สำนักงานหลักประกันสุขภาพแห่งชาติ) supervises the program, along with Siriraj Hospital (ศิริราชพยาบาล), which is the largest public hospital in the country. Thai health services offer the following optional and mandatory vaccinations: Vaccine Targeted Disease Notes BCG Tuberculosis DTP Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus DTP-HepB-Hib Diphtheria, Tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis) or DTP

Polio

Hepatitis B

Haemophilus influenzae type b HepB Hepatitis B Two doses, six months apart

Recommended for healthcare workers and those close to hepatitis B patients HPV Human papillomavirus Single or two doses for women and girls aged 15 to 20 years

Recommended to protect women and girls against HPV/cervical cancer caused by the HPV virus/immunosuppressed individuals Influenza Influenza IPV Inactive polio JE LAV Japanese encephalitis Meningitis ACWY Protects against four strains of meningococcal bacteria Recommended for pilgrims traveling from Thailand to epidemic areas MMR Measles

Mumps

Rubella MR Measles

Rubella Two doses

Recommended for healthcare workers and first-year medical/public health students OPV Polio Rotavirus Rotavirus Td Tetanus

Diphtheria Tetanus booster Tetanus Recommended every 10 years for all adults over 20 years Zoster vaccine Shingles (herpes zoster) Two doses, two to six months apart

Recommended for the elderly and other at-risk groups to protect against shingles Thailand’s vaccinations for children Thailand recommends 12 childhood EPI vaccines for babies and children. These are voluntary rather than mandatory. Photo: Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images That said, there are immunization checks for children entering primary school (ประถมศึกษา, Pratom Suksa) at 6 or 7 years old. Reportedly, more than 90% of children in Thailand receive all 12 EPI vaccinations as part of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme. Getting vaccines at a Thai hospital When you give birth in Thailand, the hospital will offer vaccinations for the newborn. This applies to both public and private facilities. If your child is a little bit older, you’ll need to contact the hospital or vaccine clinic to register them for vaccinations. You can simply walk into the reception and make or wait for an appointment. The doctor or nurse who administers the shots will provide you with a vaccination record. Notably, private hospitals may offer e-vaccine books, tailor-made vaccine programs, or other services. Wherever you choose to get vaccinated, you can rest assured that you are in safe hands. Thai healthcare professionals are usually very gentle when giving injections and taking blood.

Thailand’s national vaccination schedule Thailand’s National Immunization Program (NIP) includes the following vaccinations: Vaccine name Targeted Diseases Timeline BCG Tuberculosis At birth Hep-B (pediatric) Hepatitis B At birth DTwP-Hib-HepB Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis,

Haemophilus influenzae, Hepatitis B At two, four, and six months OPV Poliomyelitis At two, four, and six months RV5 Rotavirus At two, four, and six months IPV Poliomyelitis At four months MMR Measles, Mumps, Rubella At nine months JE Japanese encephalitis At 13 months DTwP DTwP At 13 months HPV1 and HPV2 Human papillomavirus At 11 years Td Tetanus and diphtheria At 12 years Influenza Influenza From six months of age, annually

The COVID-19 vaccination Thailand’s government and Department of Disease Control dealt with COVID-19 very well, offering Thai nationals and expat foreigners free vaccinations during the pandemic. The country recommends an annual COVID booster shot; you can ask about this at any hospital or clinic.

Which vaccinations are recommended for pensioners? Thailand recommends the following vaccinations for the elderly: Vaccine Targeted Disease Target Group COVID COVID-19 Pensioners Influenza vaccine Flu Pensioners Pneumococcal vaccine Streptococcus pneumoniae Pensioners Zoster vaccine Shingles Pensioners and immunosuppressed people

Which vaccinations are recommended for special groups? Thailand recommends these vaccinations for special groups: Vaccine Targeted Disease Target Group Influenza vaccine Common flu Pregnant people and seniors Whooping cough Pertussis Pregnant people in weeks 27–36 Zoster vaccine Shingles Pensioners and immuno-suppressed people Expectant mothers should see a doctor throughout their pregnancy and receive advice on any vaccines needed. At-risk groups and seniors should also consult their family doctor or GP before having any shots.

What travel vaccinations do you need for Thailand? Before traveling to Thailand, you should be up to date with the recommended vaccination schedule to help prevent diseases from spreading. Ideally, you should consult with your healthcare practitioner six to eight weeks before your arrival. The following vaccinations are recommended for Thailand: Diphtheria

Hepatitis A and B

Japanese encephalitis

Mumps, measles, rubella

Rabies

Tuberculosis There’s no risk of yellow fever in Thailand. However, if you’re traveling from a country with a risk of yellow fever transmission, you’ll need a yellow fever vaccine certificate. Photo: Rex_Wholster/Getty Images If you are already in Thailand and need travel shots or boosters, you can get them at a hospital or clinic. The Thai Travel Clinic in Bangkok offers a full list of travel vaccines with a clear price list, as well as a wealth of information and services for expats and a good appointment system. Private hospitals also provide travel shots throughout Thailand. Writer and local expert Jane Evans If you are an animal lover, it might be worth getting rabies shots before you travel to Thailand as there are a lot of dogs, cats, monkeys, and other creatures that carry the disease. However, it is important to leave enough time to do this, as you will usually need three injections spread over 28 days to be protected.