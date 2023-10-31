Setting up utilities in Thailand

Utilities in Thailand In Thailand, all utilities are managed and distributed by state-owned bodies, with separate authorities for around Bangkok (กรุงเทพมหานคร) and the rest of the country. Thailand has no mains gas supply, so you will have to buy cooking gas in canisters (ถังแก๊ส). If you’re renting a property, utility bills will likely stay in your landlord’s name, so you may not need to deal with these organizations much. However, if you buy a property, handling utilities will be your responsibility. In Bangkok, the authorities are: Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA – การไฟฟ้านครหลวง กฟน)

(MEA – การไฟฟ้านครหลวง กฟน) Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA – การประปานครหลวง กปน) Power plant of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) (Photo: Peter Charlesworth/LightRocket/Getty Images) In all other parts of the country, you will deal with the local office of the: Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA – การไฟฟ้าส่วนภูมิภาค กฟภ)

(PEA – การไฟฟ้าส่วนภูมิภาค กฟภ) Provincial Waterworks Aut hority (PWA – การประปาส่วนภูมิภาค กปภ) All these bodies come under the remit of the Ministry of Interior (กระทรวงมหาดไทย). Electricity in Thailand is generated under the umbrella of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT – การไฟฟ้าฝ่ายผลิตแห่งประเทศไทย) through a mixture of public and private companies. While Thailand produces some renewable energy (พลังงานทดแทน), the amount is still quite low compared to many other countries, at 14.9%. Surprisingly, for a country with so much sunshine, only 24% of its renewable energy comes from solar power (พลังงานแสงอาทิตย์).

Gas utility in Thailand Despite many people in Thailand cooking with gas, the country has no mains supply. If you have a gas cooker, you can buy liquified petroleum gas (LPG) canisters from a local shop. You can ask your neighbors for recommendations or search for “ร้านแก๊ส” (raan gas/gas shop) on Google Maps. However, the staff at the shop will probably not speak much English, so it’s a good idea to take a Thai speaker with you to make sure they deliver to the correct address. Photo: We-Ge/Getty Images The first time you buy a canister of LPG, you pay a deposit for the canister plus the cost of the gas. The deposit will be around ฿1,000 to ฿1,500, and the gas will likely cost ฿300–500. When you need to replace the canister, call the shop. They will deliver a fresh one and take away the old one to be refilled. When you move out of your house, call the shop to collect the canister and return your deposit. Local expert Jane Evans Insider tip If you live in a condo or apartment, you will almost certainly be prohibited from using gas in your room.