Emergency support and crisis lines Dial 112 if you or someone near you needs emergency assistance in Switzerland. Healthcare Emergency numbers in Switzerland Read more Otherwise, if you need mental health support, please know that there is help out there. Switzerland has an anonymous crisis support line, Tel 143, which you can reach online or by calling 0800 143 000 (or 143 for assistance in French, German, or Italian).

Mental health in Switzerland Fortunately, many people recognize the importance of mental healthcare nowadays, and Switzerland is no exception. In fact, according to the Ipsos Global Health Service Monitor 2022, 74% of Swiss people believe that mental and physical health are equally important. The country hosts 53 psychiatrists per 100,000, more than any other European country. At the same time, almost half of the population finds that they are worried ‘always,’ ‘most of the time,’ or ‘sometimes,’ according to the 2023 International Health Policy Survey (PDF available in German). Suicide rates in Switzerland have dropped significantly in the past few decades. However, about three people still die by suicide every day. The government is committed to supporting those who are struggling and has a suicide prevention plan. Overall, mental healthcare in Switzerland is high quality, robust, and accessible.

Mental healthcare services in Switzerland The Swiss healthcare system, one of the best in the world, includes mental health services. The 26 cantons have a large degree of autonomy to manage healthcare in Switzerland, including mental health. All of them are overseen by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Photo: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images Across the country, you may come across the following types of services: Emergency psychiatric services

Inpatient and outpatient care through hospitals and clinics

Medications

Specialized services, such as those for eating disorders and addiction

Support groups and helplines

Counseling, talk therapy, and hypnotherapy In Switzerland, psychiatrists and psychologists provide an array of mental health service, including talk therapy, outpatient clinics, inpatient hospitalizations, and more. In 2022, there were just over 4,600 psychiatrists in the country.

How to access mental health services in Switzerland If you need mental health support in Switzerland, you should first talk to your general practitioner, who can advise you on your options. Be sure to be open about your symptoms and advocate for your needs. Fortunately, a doctor’s referral means your health insurance should cover at least some of the costs of the services you require. Once the doctor has assessed your needs, they may refer you to a specialist. Otherwise, you can approach a mental health professional directly, but you may need to pay out of pocket. Be sure to ask your doctor or other provider about current wait times for mental healthcare and what to bring to and expect in a first appointment. Doctors and psychiatrists may prescribe medication to help with certain conditions.

How does health insurance work for mental healthcare in Switzerland? All residents of Switzerland must get health insurance within three months of arriving. You must buy basic insurance through a private insurer, and many people decide to get additional, top-up insurance for services like extensive dental care or alternative medicines. Psychiatric services, including hospitalizations, have long been included in basic health insurance plans. Since the beginning of 2023, psychotherapy, or talk therapy, has also been included in basic health insurance, provided that a medical doctor prescribes it. Healthcare Health insurance in Switzerland Read more These services are covered under basic health insurance (Grundversicherung|assurance de base). Most of the cost is covered, with the patient responsible for 10% of the cost of treatment, up to an annual maximum. Check with your insurer how many sessions their plan covers. Once you reach this limit, your doctor or psychiatrist can re-refer you for further treatment. EU visitors to Switzerland can use their European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) to access essential medical services at the same rate as Swiss residents. This may apply to more acute situations, such as needing emergency treatment in a psychiatric hospital – you may have a harder time using your EHIC card to access talk therapy as it may not be deemed medically necessary. If you are looking for a policy, the following international health insurance providers offer coverage for Switzerland: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Finding a psychologist, psychiatrist, or therapist in Switzerland When looking for a mental health provider, ask around for recommendations in your international circles. This will also help you find a therapist who speaks your preferred language. If you prefer online research, Therapy Route and VPZ good places to start. You should also check that your insurance covers your chosen provider. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images Finally, check on PsyReg to see if any psychologist you’re interested in is registered with the licensing board.

Drug and alcohol services in Switzerland If you are struggling with substance use, there is plenty of support in Switzerland. The best place to start is with your primary care doctor; as much funding is based on the canton level, they will be able to advise you on local treatment options. You can also find help through online resources like Addiction Switzerland (in French, German, and Italian) or the Addiction Index. Swiss drug policy is quite progressive and focuses on support and harm reduction. Through its Four Pillar Policy, the state prioritizes supporting drug users to live as normal lives as possible, even offering heroin-assisted treatment to those who need it. Additionally, a landmark 2023 decision from the Swiss Federal Court agreed that those significantly struggling with substance abuse can, under certain circumstances, qualify for disability insurance. For more information, check out our article on Switzerland’s drug laws or on tackling addiction as an expat.

Services dealing with eating disorders in Switzerland An eating disorder is a mental illness that causes a person to have an unhealthy relationship with food – this can take the form of food restriction, binging, or a combination of the two. If you require support for an eating disorder, your first step should be your general doctor. They can best advise you about where to seek support. Arbeitsgemeinschaft Ess-Störungen (AES) also offers a wealth of resources and support.

Mental healthcare for people with severe mental health problems in Switzerland Severe mental health problems affect a significant subset of people, and it’s essential to get proper treatment. Fortunately, the process is fairly streamlined, with doctors providing referrals to the relevant services. If you are struggling, it’s best to begin by speaking with your doctor. However, in a crisis, call 144. Healthcare Hospitals in Switzerland Read more In 2020, Switzerland’s mental hospitals saw 64,101 admissions (17% involuntarily), with around 2.7% of them being hospitalized for longer than a year. With 49 mental hospitals, 23 psychiatric units in general hospitals, and 207 outpatient mental health facilities, there is plenty of support for severe mental health challenges in Switzerland. Unfortunately, between 2020 and 2021, hospital admissions for behavioral and mental challenges rose by 26% for girls and young women and by 6% for boys and young men.

Mental healthcare for children and young people in Switzerland It’s possible to find psychiatry and psychotherapy in Switzerland that specializes in the needs of children and adolescents. Psychiatrists and therapists work alongside other doctors when necessary, and the country has four inpatient and eight outpatient facilities specifically for young people. These are usually accessible with basic private health insurance, but check which treatments it covers. Another excellent resource to support students with mental health in schools is Schulnetz21, which provides information for teachers and students. Finally, if your child is struggling with their mental health and you are looking for support, check out Children’s Soul Switzerland, which provides support and resources.