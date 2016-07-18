Zurich consistently ranks as one of the best places to live in the world. But Switzerland’s financial capital was not always so spiffy clean. In the early 1990s, this city of 400,000 was notorious for having Europe’s biggest open drug scene. And we’re talking hard drugs, like heroin. These days, new heroin addicts are rare in Switzerland, while other countries like the United States and Australia are witnessing a devastating heroin comeback. So how did Switzerland succeed, and what can we learn? It wasn’t until the country radically changed its drug policy and pioneered a pragmatic approach to addiction that it was able to really battle its heroin epidemic 25 years ago. The approach even leaned into taboo territory — prescribing heroin itself to heroin users, something which is still avoided by many countries around the world.’ ‘Needle park’: a source of embarrassment to the Swiss government

‘Needle park’: a source of embarrassment to the Swiss government Back in the early 1990s up to 3,000 drug addicts a day frequented Zurich’s Platzspitz Park, dubbed ‘needle park’ by The New York Times. Switzerland’s largest city was a magnet for the country’s heroin users, whose numbers skyrocketed from just 3,000 in 1975 to 30,000 in 1992. Just a short walk from Zurich’s central station, Platzspitz was a melting pot of misery. As witnesses from the time put it, you could see drug users lying in their own blood and feces, while others were shooting up beside them. The park reeked of the vomit and decay enfolding the camp. Mark was a regular at Platzspitz for several years. He doesn’t want to give his last name because he’s worried information about his past could jeopardize his work. After a troubled childhood, Mark started dealing cocaine, attracted by the prospect of making quick money. It wasn’t long before he became addicted himself. His life spiraled out of control. Problems in the park escalated. Gang violence was prevalent, HIV spread among users, prostitution was commonplace, and drug-related crimes like theft surged in Zurich. The number of drug-related deaths in Switzerland increased twelvefold between 1975 and 1992. Then in 1992, the police kicked the addicts and dealers out of Platzspitz. The crowd dispersed, soon finding new places to convene. The conditions there were no better than at Platzspitz. “At this point, the pressure to find a solution was overwhelming,” says Thilo Beck, chief of psychiatry at Arud Centers for Addiction Medicine, a nonprofit that provides drug addicts with therapy. A young doctor involved with treating drug addicts at the time, Beck was an eyewitness to the situation. Clearly, policing and prevention hadn’t worked.

The liberal Swiss approach to drugs and addiction A new approach used therapy and treatment. Instead of criminalizing addicts, new policies aimed to reintegrate them back into society. For example, in 1992 Zurich made methadone available to heroin users who were formerly denied the treatment. Mark was one of the addicts who got therapy and found housing with a social project. “Those programs helped tremendously to get people off the street,” he says. Just two years later, Zurich became the first place in the world where therapy programs handed out heroin prescriptions to heavy and long-term opiate users for whom other substitutes wouldn’t work. By 1995 many of the new policies showed success. The support system for drug addicts started to work; police, social and medical services increasingly cooperated. Eventually, Zurich police shut down the last remaining drug camp in the heart of the city. In a public vote in 1997, the usually conservative Swiss public rejected the adoption of stricter drug policies, legitimising the new, less punitive approach. In 2008 they finally voted to put the strategies developed in the 1990s into Swiss law.