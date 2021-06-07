Becoming a freelancer or self-employed in Switzerland

Who can become a freelancer in Switzerland? Anyone who is a Swiss resident can register as a self-employed person by contacting the Ausgleichskasse (compensation office) of the canton of their residence and applying for an affiliation form. Aspiring freelancers must provide documents such as copies of invoices already drawn up, agreements, offers made, headed paper, and a lease or a certificate of Civil Liability Insurance (RC). Essentially, you must prove that you already have some business knowledge and are able to work for yourself. It is also better to submit the affiliation form in the first months of the business activity, so that the government can recognize your self-employed status as soon as possible. Similarly, all nationals of member states of the EU and EFTA (the European Free Trade Association), with the exception of Croatians, can start gainful self-employment in Switzerland. An application to do so must be filed with the Cantonal Migration Office. If the application is approved, the freelancer will receive a residence permit (Permit B) which is valid for five years and can be renewed. It is only then that EU expats can officially become self-employed. Expatica’s guide to Read more about visas and immigration in Switzerland Read more The process is slightly different for non-EU citizens (including British nationals) from so-called third states. In fact, Switzerland is quite strict about the number of foreign workers that are permitted to work in the country. For instance, it only grants around 8,500 B and L work permits annually to people from outside the EU; and only if they are well qualified.

Administration when freelancing in Switzerland Freelancers must make sure to keep their admin in order in Switzerland. Luckily, you can subcontract this duty to a professional accountant. If you make under CHF 500,000 a year and have registered your company with the trade register, you must keep summary accounts. This includes a statement of assets and liabilities, a statement of income and expenditure, a statement of deductions, and private contributions. If you earn more than this limit, you will have to keep full accounts, including a balance sheet, profit and loss account, and appendices. You will also need to audit the accounts of capital companies and keep business documents for at least 10 years. EasyGov is a great platform that you can use to manage all your administrative tasks electronically. It is also a treasure trove of resources and information.

Banking for freelancers in Switzerland Separating your freelancing finances from your personal finances is key to making life as a self-employed person a little easier. By having separate accounts, you can track your income and expenses more efficiently. You can also have cleaner records to clearly showcase what business expenses you can deduct on your tax return. Each Swiss canton has its’ own government-owned cantonal bank Since freelancers don’t have a regular income and don’t pay their taxes in the traditional sense, keeping detailed records of your finances is a must, and the first step towards a long-lasting freelancing career. You can find more useful information in our guides to banking in Switzerland and opening a Swiss bank account.

Taxation for freelancers in Switzerland Freelancers in Switzerland who earn more than CHF 100,000 are subject to VAT. However, this doesn't apply to certain sectors; for example, insurance, healthcare, or farming. Freelancers must inform the Federal Tax Administration (AFC) and register for VAT, then check whether they meet the conditions of liability on the AFC website. They should also declare their profits as income, and include them in their overall taxable income. They must file a tax return based on their business accounts and private assets. Notably, self-employed individuals in Switzerland can claim business expenses. They can also offset their business expenses from their revenues as long as they can show that they need those expenses. In addition, they can carry forward any loss from their business for seven years.

Social security, health insurance, and pensions for freelancers in Switzerland The social security system in Switzerland includes three pillars. The first pillar is a state pension plan that consists of various insurance schemes such as the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance, the Disability Insurance, and Loss of Earnings Insurance. In order to contribute to this, freelancers need to register with a compensation office. Self-employed workers also have to pay the full amount of their contributions on their own. Generally speaking, the maximum rate is 9.7% of their income. Although it is optional, freelancers can also voluntarily contract a pension plan with an insurance company. This is the so-called second pillar, which includes occupational pension plans and accident insurance. The third pillar is a private, individual option that workers can use to help supplement the remainder of their income that is not covered by the first two pillars. Similar to the second pillar, it is also optional. Health insurance is mandatory for everyone residing in Switzerland, including freelancers. Self-employed people can also get coverage against the risks of loss of earnings in the case of illness or accident. Other types of insurance – including theft and legal protection – are also discretionary and can be useful depending on your field of work. Other types of insurance for freelancers in Switzerland Depending on the nature of your business, there are a couple of forms of insurance that you might want to consider, as follows. Professional indemnity insurance People in professions where self-employment is common, such as doctors, pharmacists, and architects, can take out voluntary professional indemnity insurance that covers the special risks associated with their job. Professional indemnity insurance is mandatory in some industries, such as vehicle maintenance. Legal protection insurance This type of insurance ensures that you have access to legal advice and assistance in the case of legal disputes in your day-to-day business.

Earning a secondary income from freelancing in Switzerland Starting a business while still working full-time can be a good way to enter the world of freelancing. It also allows you to rely on some regular income while you get your freelance career set up. And, as long as your contract allows you to and you follow a few rules, this is possible to do in Switzerland. The first rule is, of course, that your freelance work shouldn’t be detrimental to your primary job. Simply put: your side hustling shouldn’t impact your full-time job. Secondly, you can’t compete with your employer. Doing so might have legal consequences, not to mention cost you your full-time role. And finally, you need to be aware of the implications that your freelance work has on your tax liability. After all, any side income adds to your normal income, and the higher the income, the higher the taxes. If you have your own company, you will have to file two tax declarations: one for you as an individual and one for your company. You will also have to pay social contributions to the first pillar of Switzerland’s social security system. That said, this only applies if your self-employed work earns you more than CHF 2,300 per year. If it is below that amount, however, then you don’t have to make these social contributions.

Finding office space when freelancing in Switzerland Self-employed professionals can either work in coworking spaces or rent their own offices to conduct their businesses in Switzerland. Coworking spaces can be a great way to meet fellow freelancers and become more integrated with the local community. Having an official business address will also make your venture appear more professional. Coworking.ch (the national association of the Swiss coworking movement) is a great resource for anyone interested in coworking options in Switzerland.

Support, advice, and training for freelancers in Switzerland Financial support for freelancers Unfortunately, the Swiss government and cantons don’t grant any direct financial support for the founding of new companies. The only exception is unemployment insurance, as the Confederation provides support measures for unemployed people who would like to start their own company. Since you can’t rely on any unemployment benefits, you should budget a bridging reserve for at least six months. In the case of bankruptcy, freelancers are, in fact, liable for their total assets. Support available for freelancers Coworking.ch offers virtual and real-life meet-ups where you can exchange experiences with fellow freelancers. It also grants members access to surveys on Switzerland’s coworking movement. You can also find a range of professional trainers and networking groups in our directory.