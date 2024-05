Marianna Cerini is a Rome-based freelance journalist covering travel, culture, and lifestyle. Her words have appeared in CNN Style, Conde Nast Traveler, WWD, and Al Jazeera English among others. Before settling back in the Eternal City, she lived in London, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, and traveled extensively across Southeast Asia. She thinks running is one of the best ways to explore new places (especially at sunrise!) and is currently trying to master the art of Indian cooking.