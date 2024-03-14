Who needs a work visa in Singapore? All foreign nationals looking to work in Singapore must obtain the appropriate work pass before starting employment. There are no general exemptions based on nationality. However, citizens of some countries may enter Singapore without a visa for social visits for up to 30 days. For example, this includes citizens of: Australia

Canada

European Union (EU) – most countries

Iceland

Japan

Liechtenstein

New Zealand

South Korea

Switzerland

The United States (US)

The United Kingdom (UK) However, they cannot work without a proper work pass during their stay. The eligibility criteria, documentary requirements, processing timelines, and costs for a Singapore work visa are generally the same for applicants from all countries. However, the validity period of some passes may differ slightly. For example, the standard Employment Pass is typically valid for up to two years for first-time applicants and three years for renewals. Alternatively, the EntrePass for foreign entrepreneurs is valid for one year for new applicants and for the first renewal, followed by two years for each subsequent renewal. Move Visas and immigration in Singapore Read more Singapore has not banned or imposed extra restrictions on any nationality from applying for an Employment Pass. The MOM assesses all applications based on the applicant’s qualifications, salary, experience, job role, and other eligibility criteria set by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower. Activities not requiring a Singapore work visa Some activities do not require foreign workers to obtain a work pass, but you can only perform them for a maximum of 90 days per calendar year. Furthermore, internationals must notify MOM before starting and cannot obtain local employment or receive payment from a Singapore entity. Merlion Park, Singapore (Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images) These activities include: Attending or speaking at conferences, seminars, workshops

Providing arbitration, mediation, legal, or accounting services for Singapore cases

Participating as an exhibitor in exhibitions and trade fairs

Conducting journalism activities supported by the Singapore government or statutory boards

Providing services as a judge, coach, referee, or other official for approved sports competitions and events

Being a sportsperson, team official, event driver/rider/pilot, pit crew, event timing crew, or paramedic/medical crew for approved sports competitions and events sanctioned by MOM or statutory boards

Being a filmmaker or photographer for approved media productions and shoots

Providing short-term professional consultancy services

Being a speaker, performer, adjudicator, or assessor at arts, cultural, innovation, and educational events approved by statutory boards

Participating in exhibitions, fairs, seminars, and workshops organized or supported by statutory boards

Providing short-term services for exhibitions, fairs, seminars, and workshops organized or supported by statutory boards

Being a medical expert, judge, coach, referee, or professional employed/engaged for approved healthcare-related events

Conducting religious activities under the supervision of more experienced persons

Types of work visas in Singapore Various types of Singapore work visas are available, ranging in validity from 60 days to three years. These include: Employment Pass (EP): Foreign professionals, managers, and executives earning over S$5,000 per month

Foreign professionals, managers, and executives earning over S$5,000 per month Personalised Employment Pass (PEP): High-earning, experienced candidates with an Employment Pass and overseas foreign professionals without employer sponsorship

High-earning, experienced candidates with an Employment Pass and overseas foreign professionals without employer sponsorship Overseas networks & Expertise Pass: Highly talented people in various sectors, such as business, arts and culture, sports, academia, and research

Highly talented people in various sectors, such as business, arts and culture, sports, academia, and research S Pass: Mid-level skilled foreigners earning at least S$3,150 per month

Mid-level skilled foreigners earning at least S$3,150 per month EntrePass: For entrepreneurs, innovators, or investors who want to start or operate an innovative or technology-based business in Singapore

For entrepreneurs, innovators, or investors who want to start or operate an innovative or technology-based business in Singapore Work permit for migrant workers: Foreign semi-skilled and skilled workers in certain sectors like construction, manufacturing, and services

Foreign semi-skilled and skilled workers in certain sectors like construction, manufacturing, and services Work permit for migrant domestic workers: Foreign domestic helpers

Foreign domestic helpers Work permit for confinement nanny: Malaysian confinement nannies caring for new mothers and babies for a maximum of four months

Malaysian confinement nannies caring for new mothers and babies for a maximum of four months Work permit for performing artists: Foreign entertainers, actors, musicians, and performers working in public entertainment venues

Foreign entertainers, actors, musicians, and performers working in public entertainment venues Training employment pass: Foreign trainees earning at least S$3,000 per month on short-term assignments

Foreign trainees earning at least S$3,000 per month on short-term assignments Work holiday pass (under the work holiday program): Foreign students aged 18 to 25 from partner countries are allowed short-term work and travel during a six-month stay

Foreign students aged 18 to 25 from partner countries are allowed short-term work and travel during a six-month stay Work holiday pass (under the work and holiday visa program): A one-year work holiday visa for Australians aged 18 to 30

A one-year work holiday visa for Australians aged 18 to 30 Training work permit: A six-month permit for overseas company trainees to undergo skills training with a Singapore company

A six-month permit for overseas company trainees to undergo skills training with a Singapore company Miscellaneous Work Pass: Religious workers, foreign speakers, and journalists on short-term work assignments in Singapore for less than 60 days Other important considerations The criteria for each work visa differ slightly, but all applicants are required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations. If your documents are not in English, you must upload copies of the originals with English translations by a professional service like lingoking. Only the family of the following work visa holders can join them in Singapore on the Dependent’s Pass or Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP): Employment Pass

Personalised Employment Pass

Overseas networks & Expertise Pass

S Pass

EntrePass

Employment Pass (EP) in Singapore The Employment Pass (EP) is Singapore’s main skilled worker visa. It allows foreign professionals, managers, and executives to work in Singapore, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. Photo: Alexander Manton/AsiaPix via Getty Images As an Employment Pass holder, you can get a job in any sector, unlike industry-specific work visas. They can also switch jobs if their new employer applies and qualifies for a pass on their behalf. Requirements To qualify for an Employment Pass, the candidate must: Earn at least the Employment Pass qualifying salary benchmarked to the top one-third of local PMET salaries. This ranges from $5,000 to $10,500, depending on age. Financial services candidates need to meet a higher salary threshold.

Have acceptable qualifications like a university degree, professional qualifications, or specialized skills

From September 2023, pass the points-based Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS) unless exempted. COMPASS awards points for factors like salary level, qualifications, workforce diversity, and support for local employment. Candidates need to score at least 40 points out of 80 to pass. How to apply A Singapore-registered company or an employment agent must submit the Employment Pass application. Overseas employers need to appoint a local sponsor. Employers can file applications online via the Employment Pass e-Service. They must also upload supporting documents like the candidate’s passport and qualifications. Processing takes around 10 business days for online applications. Employment Pass sponsorship applications for overseas companies take longer, around eight weeks. Visa costs It costs S$105 to submit an Employment Pass application and $225 to issue the pass. Visa length The EP is generally valid for up to two years for first-time candidates and up to three years upon renewal. Renewal is not guaranteed. Certain tech professionals whose skills are in shortage can qualify for a five-year EP.

Personalised Employment Pass (PEP) The Personalised Employment Pass (PEP) is a skilled worker visa for high-earning foreign professionals with a minimum monthly salary of S$22,500. Photo: Thomas Barwick/Stone via Getty Images This Singapore work visa offers greater job flexibility than other passes, as you can switch jobs without re-applying for a new pass. The PEP is also not tied to an employer. Requirements To be eligible for the Personalised Employment Pass, applicants must meet the following criteria: Have a confirmed offer of employment in Singapore with a fixed monthly salary of at least S$22,500

For overseas candidates, proof of your last wage should not be longer than six months ago In addition, the PEP is not available for: Those currently holding an Employment Pass under the sponsorship scheme

Self-employed individuals or freelancers

Business owners of ACRA-registered companies, such as sole proprietors, partners, shareholders, or directors who are also shareholders

Professionals in the media industry, such as journalists, editors, sub-editors, and producers Note that Personalised Employment Pass holders cannot engage in entrepreneurial activities or start a business. How to apply You can submit the Personalised Employment Pass application online via the Employment Pass eService. The processing time is around eight weeks. You will get an in-principle approval letter valid for six months if approved. You must verify your overseas vaccination records in Singapore and get the PEP from the Employment Pass Services Centre (EPSC). Visa costs The application fee is S$105 per pass, while the issuance fee is S$225. Visa length The Personalised Employment Pass is valid for up to three years; you cannot renew or extend it.

Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass The Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass is a work visa for top talent in business, arts and culture, sports, academia, and research. It allows flexible employment terms and has no foreign worker levy or quota. Photo: sanjeri/E+ via Getty images Passholders can concurrently work for multiple companies and do not need to reapply if they change jobs. Requirements To qualify for the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass, candidates must meet at least one of the following criteria: Earned a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 (or equivalent in foreign currency) for the last 12 consecutive months. Overseas candidates must have worked for an established company for at least one year.

Will earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 under an established Singapore-based company

Have outstanding sports, arts and culture, academia, or research achievements How to apply Eligible candidates, appointed employment agencies, and employers can submit applications online at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website. Required documents include: Passport biometric pages (copies)

Pay slips

Tax statements

Verification letters

Proof of achievements The processing time is around four weeks. Visa costs The application fee is S$105. If applicable, the issuance fee is S$225 per work pass. Visa length The Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass is valid for five years for first-time candidates and renewable for another five years upon meeting certain criteria.

S Pass in Singapore The S Pass is a mid-tier work visa that allows companies in Singapore to hire international skilled workers. It targets candidates in roles such as technicians, associate professionals, and specialized employees who meet specific salary and qualification criteria. Photo: SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images Companies have quota limits on how many S Pass holders they can employ. There are also monthly levies payable for each S Pass employee. Requirements To qualify for an S Pass, candidates need: A job offer in Singapore with a fixed monthly salary of at least S$3,150. The qualifying wage increases progressively with the candidate’s age.

Relevant qualifications and work experience. The MOM may require supporting documents from professional regulatory bodies for certain occupations like doctors and lawyers. How to apply Employers or appointed employment agents submit S Pass applications online, which they can do while candidates are still overseas. Candidates must give written consent before employers can apply on their behalf. They also need to complete a candidate’s form with the details required for the application. The primary documents required from applicants are: Passport page showing personal particulars (copies)

Educational certificates and documents showing qualifications and work experience

Additional documents like letters from professional bodies for certain occupations, such as doctors, nurses, and lawyers For food establishment employees, employers must provide a copy of the license or application letter from the Singapore Food Agency. The processing time is within 10 business days. Additional documents may be requested during processing if more information is required. Visa costs The application fee is S$105 per pass submission. An issuance fee of S$100 per pass also applies. Visa length S Passes are initially valid for up to two years. You can renew these work visas as long as you meet the criteria.

Singapore’s EntrePass Self-employed individuals, freelancers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors can apply for an EntrePass. This work visa is designed for international entrepreneurs who want to start and operate an innovative or technology-based business in Singapore. Requirements Having funding from a government-recognized venture capitalist (VC) or business angel (entrepreneur)

Being a candidate at a state-approved incubator or accelerator (entrepreneur)

Having an intellectual property (IP) registered with an approved national IP institution (innovator)

Having a research collaboration with an Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) or research institute in Singapore (innovator)

Solid investment track record (investor) How to apply To apply, you must submit the required documents, including: Passport biometric pages (copies)

Resume (i.e., professional experience, awards/achievements)

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) company profile via Bizfile

Business plan Product and service offered Market analysis Operation plan Profile of management team Supporting documents (e.g., licensing agreements, product certificates, or endorsement patents)

You also need approval from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) for business registration plus licenses to start operating. Processing time is around eight weeks. You must enter Singapore and get the pass within six months if approved. Work Starting a business in Singapore Read more Visa costs The application fee is S$105 per pass. The cost for issuance is S$225 per pass. Visa length A new EntrePass is valid for 12 months; after that, you can renew it every two years as long as you meet the eligibility criteria.

Work Permits for migrant workers The Work Permit is a work pass for lower-skilled foreign workers in Singapore. It allows individuals from approved countries to work in sectors like: Construction

Manufacturing

Marine shipyard

Processing

Services Photo: xPACIFICA/Stone via Getty Images Requirements To qualify for a Work Permit, the worker must: Be from an approved source country such as Malaysia, China, or India

Meet age requirements (typically 18–50 years old)

Have a job offer from an employer or employment agent in Singapore

Meet sector-specific criteria such as skills assessments How to apply The employer or employment agent applies on the Work Permit Online (WP Online) portal. Key steps include: Getting the worker’s written job offer consent

Submitting the online application with these documents Scanned copy of the worker’s passport pages Employees educational certificates Previous work permits in Singapore (if applicable) Supporting letters for certain occupations

Paying application fees

Managing worker’s entry and initial formalities, such as Medical examination Settling-in program Safety courses Fingerprint registration

It takes about seven days to process Work Permit applications. Additional documents may be required in certain cases. Visa costs Applying for a Work Permit in Singapore involves several costs the employer must pay, including: S$35 application fee per worker

Monthly foreign worker levy

S$600 to S$2,000 security bond for non-Malaysians

Mandatory medical insurance Visa length The Work Permit is valid for up to two years, depending on the security bond. It can be renewed if eligibility criteria continue to be met.

Migrant domestic workers The Work Permit for Migrant Domestic Workers (WP–MDW) and Work Permit for Foreign Domestic Workers (WP–FDW) allow foreign domestic helpers to take up a job in Singapore. The employer must purchase medical insurance (MI) and personal accident insurance to cover the domestic worker while in their employment. They must also pay for the employees’ obligatory medical screenings. The MOM provides a list of insurers, or you can contact international health insurance companies, such as: Allianz Care

Cigna Healthcare

FWD If younger than 50, the government requires the domestic worker to go for a medical examination (6ME) every six months with a Singapore doctor, who will do the following screenings: Pregnancy and VDRL

HIV (every two years)

TB (once after two years in Singapore)

Checks on Body Mass Index (BMI) and visible signs of abuse Requirements Both the employee and employer must meet specific eligibility criteria. To qualify for the Work Permit, the MDW must: Be female and between 23 to 60 years old

Have at least eight years of education with a recognized certificate

Be from an approved source country like the Philippines or Indonesia

Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Not be related to the employer In addition, the employer must meet the following criteria: Be at least 21 years old

Have the financial means to pay a fair wage

Be a responsible employer

Have the ability to provide acceptable accommodation First-time helpers also need to attend the Settling-In Programme (SIP), while employers must complete the Employers’ Orientation Programme (EOP). How to apply The employer or employment agency can apply online using the FDW eService. They need to submit: Employee’s passport details

Employer’s income documents

Written job offer consent from the MDW/FDW If the application is successful, they will receive an in-principle approval (IPA) letter to allow the MDW/FDW to enter Singapore. Visa costs It costs S$35 to apply and S$35 to get the Work Permit issued. Visa length The MOM typically issues Work Permits for up to two years, subject to the worker’s passport validity. You can renew these work visas online in Singapore.

Work Permit for confinement nannies This short-term permit allows Malaysian confinement nannies to assist a new mother for 16 weeks from the day of the child’s birth. Photo: sujin jetkasettakorn/Moment via Getty Images The nanny cannot work for any other family or do any other work and will receive a Work Permit letter instead of a permit due to its short validity. Requirements To qualify, candidates (employer and employees) must: Employer Be older than 21 Apply for a Work Permit on the nanny’s behalf Pay a monthly levy (S$60 – Singapore citizen, S$300 – non-citizen) Have a small baby younger than four months

Nanny Malaysian Aged 23–70 Work at the parents’ home

How to apply The employer or agency must apply for the permit via the FDW eServices from four weeks before the expected birth date to 16 weeks after the child’s arrival. It only takes seven days to process. Visa costs The application fee is S$35. Visa length The visa is only valid for 16 weeks after the baby’s birth, no matter when the nanny arrives, and it is not renewable.

Work Permits for performing artists The Work Permit for performing artists enables international performers to work in qualifying entertainment venues in Singapore, such as bars, hotels, and nightclubs. Requirements To qualify, applicants must: Have a job offer from an eligible employer with the required Public Entertainment License

Pass a medical examination

Meet vaccination requirements

Be at least 18 years old

Have not held a Work Permit in the past year How to apply The employer or the employment agent submits the Work Permit application online. They pay a fee of S$75 per application. After approval, the employer prepares for the performer’s arrival by purchasing a security bond and medical insurance. When the performer arrives, they undergo a medical checkup to get the Work Permit. Visa costs It costs S$75 to submit the application and another S$100 per pass when issued. The employer is also subject to a monthly levy of S$450 to S$750 per performer. Visa length The Work Permit for performing artists is valid for up to six months. It is not renewable, but performers must wait 12 months before applying again.

Students, trainees, and graduates Student’s Pass Singapore allows students to take up employment while studying at certain approved local institutions. They can work during vacation without needing a work pass if they hold a valid Student’s Pass issued by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and are at least 14 years old. These students can work during the school term without a work pass if the employment meets one of these conditions: It must be for a maximum of 16 hours a week

Be an industrial attachment that contributes to graduation requirements Photo: BongkarnThanyakij/Getty Images The list of approved institutions includes: Singapore’s government schools

Government-aided schools

Certain independent schools

Some special education schools

Various universities

Other educational organizations (e.g., polytechnics, arts institutions, and international schools). A complete list of qualifying institutions is available on the MOM website. Training Employment Pass International professionals who want to enroll in a practical training course for career development can apply for a Training Employment Pass. Students or trainees who do not qualify for vacation work or industrial attachments can also use this work visa to undertake practical training that does not contribute to their graduation. Requirements The training course must be related to the applicant’s career or field of study. Also, they must meet these requirements: Applicants must earn a minimum of S$3,000 per month (professionals)

Enrolled at a MOM-approved institution (student) How to apply You need to apply online via eServices and upload the following documents: Passport biometric pages

Educational certificates

Details of the training program

Explanation letter if the applicant’s passport name differs from other documents Visa length The pass lasts up to three months, and the training needs to be related to their field of study, but pass holders cannot renew it. Visa costs The application costs S$105 for each pass, and you will pay another S$225 per approved work visa. Work Holiday Pass Students can also apply for the Work Holiday Pass under two schemes: Work Holiday Programme (WHP): Students/graduates, 18–25, valid for six months

Work and Holiday Visa Programme (WHVP): Australian students/graduates, 18–30, valid for one year How to apply For both passes, the applicant needs to apply online using eServices, and it will take about three weeks to receive the Holiday pass card if approved. Visa costs Each pass costs S$175. Training Work Permit (TWP) Semi-skilled international trainees or students seeking practical training in Singapore can apply for the Training Work Permit (TWP). Photo: Phawat Topaisan/Moment via Getty Images However, companies only have a specific quota of TWP holders they can hire. Requirements The practical training must be related to the applicant’s career or field of study. Eligible applicants include: Semi-skilled/unskilled workers from related international companies

International students studying in Singapore How to apply Employers or agencies can use the eServices (WP OnIntertimline) to apply for the TWP and must provide the following applicant documents: Student Working trainee Copy of passport Copy of passport Copy of student pass Employment contract Letter from Singapore sponsor stating the purpose and details of training Letter from local employer stating the relationship with Singapore sponsor and details of training Letter from Singapore learning institution confirming the details of the student’s field of study Supporting documents to show the relationship between international and Singapore company (sponsor) Interim approval can be as quick as one day, but typically, it takes three weeks to process and issue a TWP card. Visa length This work visa is only valid for six months, and you cannot renew it. Visa costs The application costs S$35 per pass and another S$35 when issued. Employers may also need to pay foreign worker levies and buy a S$5,000 security bond for each non-Malaysian worker.

Singapore’s Miscellaneous Work Pass The Miscellaneous Work Pass allows seasonal and temporary employees to work in Singapore for short-term assignments up to 60 days. The pass is not renewable. It is for those who organize or conduct seminars, conferences, religious talks, or journalism assignments. Requirements include sponsorship from a Singapore-based organization. To apply, employers or local sponsors submit an application online at least two months prior, pay an S$175 fee, and provide supporting documents. Successful candidates must meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements to get their pass issued.

Volunteering and work experience To volunteer in Singapore, you must apply via the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore for a tourist visa called the Short-Term Visit Pass (STVP). It is generally valid for up to 30 days. For work experience, employers can apply for a Training Work Permit (TWP) for foreign trainees or students to undergo practical training in Singapore for up to six months. There is no minimum salary requirement.

Work visas in Singapore for family members Family members joining Singapore citizens, residents, or work pass holders are allowed to work, subject to meeting certain requirements. The main work passes available for eligible family members are the Dependent’s Pass and Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP). To qualify, the Singapore resident must meet minimum salary criteria and be sponsored by an established Singapore company. Eligible family members include: Legally married spouses

Unmarried children under 21

Common-law spouses

Stepchildren

Adult children with disabilities

Parents (EntrePass holders) Move Dependent’s pass: family visas in Singapore Read more Eligible family members can apply for the work passes through the Singapore resident’s company. They submit the application online along with the required documents, including: Passport details

Marriage certificates

Birth certificates Processing takes around three weeks. Once approved, the eligible family member will receive an in-principle approval letter. They can then enter Singapore on a pre-approved single-entry visa. After arriving, they need to complete additional steps like medical checks before the pass can be officially issued.