If you’re interested in working in Singapore, you will likely have to obtain a work visa or pass. Having the proper authorization will allow foreign nationals to find employment or pursue business opportunities in one of Asia’s most robust economies. The type of visa you need depends on your skills, salary, and occupation.
You can easily manage your Singapore work visa application after reading through the following key topics:
- Working in Singapore
- Who needs a work visa in Singapore?
- Types of work visas in Singapore
- Employment Pass (EP) in Singapore
- Personalised Employment Pass (PEP)
- Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass
- S Pass in Singapore
- Singapore’s EntrePass
- Work Permits for migrant workers
- Migrant domestic workers
- Work Permit for confinement nannies
- Work Permits for performing artists
- Students, trainees, and graduates
- Singapore’s Miscellaneous Work Pass
- Volunteering and work experience
- Work visas in Singapore for family members
- Appeals and complaints about work visas in Singapore
- Useful resources
Working in Singapore
Singapore continues to draw expats from around the world due to factors such as:
- A high GDP over S$466 billion in 2022
- A low unemployment rate of only 2.6% for professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMETs) and 4.4% for non-PMETs
- Strong job growth, with an approximate increase of 254,000 positions in 2022
Singapore has a relatively open and efficient immigration system for internationals looking to work in the country. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) oversees the country’s foreign workforce and implements a variety of work passes and visas to control labor immigration.
The MOM regulates the influx of foreign workers into Singapore using the following work visas:
- Employment Pass
- Personalised Employment Pass
- EntrePass (entrepreneurs)
- S Pass
- Various other visa types
The government establishes eligibility based on factors such as:
- Salary
- Qualifications
- Experience
- Sector
This system allows Singapore to remain competitive globally while ensuring protection for the local workforce.
In 2022, over 1.4 million internationals worked in Singapore, making up about 40% of the total labor force of approximately 3.49 million. The top sectors employing foreign labor include construction, marine shipyard, process, and manufacturing.
Singapore recently announced changes to specific work passes, including longer validity periods and faster application processing. The country hopes to attract more global talent with these upgrades during its pandemic recovery phase.
Other policies, for example, raising qualifying salaries for certain passes, are designed to enhance workforce quality and productivity over quantity.
Who needs a work visa in Singapore?
All foreign nationals looking to work in Singapore must obtain the appropriate work pass before starting employment. There are no general exemptions based on nationality.
However, citizens of some countries may enter Singapore without a visa for social visits for up to 30 days. For example, this includes citizens of:
- Australia
- Canada
- European Union (EU) – most countries
- Iceland
- Japan
- Liechtenstein
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Switzerland
- The United States (US)
- The United Kingdom (UK)
However, they cannot work without a proper work pass during their stay.
The eligibility criteria, documentary requirements, processing timelines, and costs for a Singapore work visa are generally the same for applicants from all countries. However, the validity period of some passes may differ slightly.
For example, the standard Employment Pass is typically valid for up to two years for first-time applicants and three years for renewals. Alternatively, the EntrePass for foreign entrepreneurs is valid for one year for new applicants and for the first renewal, followed by two years for each subsequent renewal.
Singapore has not banned or imposed extra restrictions on any nationality from applying for an Employment Pass. The MOM assesses all applications based on the applicant’s qualifications, salary, experience, job role, and other eligibility criteria set by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower.
Activities not requiring a Singapore work visa
Some activities do not require foreign workers to obtain a work pass, but you can only perform them for a maximum of 90 days per calendar year. Furthermore, internationals must notify MOM before starting and cannot obtain local employment or receive payment from a Singapore entity.
These activities include:
- Attending or speaking at conferences, seminars, workshops
- Providing arbitration, mediation, legal, or accounting services for Singapore cases
- Participating as an exhibitor in exhibitions and trade fairs
- Conducting journalism activities supported by the Singapore government or statutory boards
- Providing services as a judge, coach, referee, or other official for approved sports competitions and events
- Being a sportsperson, team official, event driver/rider/pilot, pit crew, event timing crew, or paramedic/medical crew for approved sports competitions and events sanctioned by MOM or statutory boards
- Being a filmmaker or photographer for approved media productions and shoots
- Providing short-term professional consultancy services
- Being a speaker, performer, adjudicator, or assessor at arts, cultural, innovation, and educational events approved by statutory boards
- Participating in exhibitions, fairs, seminars, and workshops organized or supported by statutory boards
- Providing short-term services for exhibitions, fairs, seminars, and workshops organized or supported by statutory boards
- Being a medical expert, judge, coach, referee, or professional employed/engaged for approved healthcare-related events
- Conducting religious activities under the supervision of more experienced persons
Types of work visas in Singapore
Various types of Singapore work visas are available, ranging in validity from 60 days to three years. These include:
- Employment Pass (EP): Foreign professionals, managers, and executives earning over S$5,000 per month
- Personalised Employment Pass (PEP): High-earning, experienced candidates with an Employment Pass and overseas foreign professionals without employer sponsorship
- Overseas networks & Expertise Pass: Highly talented people in various sectors, such as business, arts and culture, sports, academia, and research
- S Pass: Mid-level skilled foreigners earning at least S$3,150 per month
- EntrePass: For entrepreneurs, innovators, or investors who want to start or operate an innovative or technology-based business in Singapore
- Work permit for migrant workers: Foreign semi-skilled and skilled workers in certain sectors like construction, manufacturing, and services
- Work permit for migrant domestic workers: Foreign domestic helpers
- Work permit for confinement nanny: Malaysian confinement nannies caring for new mothers and babies for a maximum of four months
- Work permit for performing artists: Foreign entertainers, actors, musicians, and performers working in public entertainment venues
- Training employment pass: Foreign trainees earning at least S$3,000 per month on short-term assignments
- Work holiday pass (under the work holiday program): Foreign students aged 18 to 25 from partner countries are allowed short-term work and travel during a six-month stay
- Work holiday pass (under the work and holiday visa program): A one-year work holiday visa for Australians aged 18 to 30
- Training work permit: A six-month permit for overseas company trainees to undergo skills training with a Singapore company
- Miscellaneous Work Pass: Religious workers, foreign speakers, and journalists on short-term work assignments in Singapore for less than 60 days
Other important considerations
The criteria for each work visa differ slightly, but all applicants are required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations. If your documents are not in English, you must upload copies of the originals with English translations by a professional service like lingoking.
Only the family of the following work visa holders can join them in Singapore on the Dependent’s Pass or Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP):
- Employment Pass
- Personalised Employment Pass
- Overseas networks & Expertise Pass
- S Pass
- EntrePass
Employment Pass (EP) in Singapore
The Employment Pass (EP) is Singapore’s main skilled worker visa. It allows foreign professionals, managers, and executives to work in Singapore, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.
As an Employment Pass holder, you can get a job in any sector, unlike industry-specific work visas. They can also switch jobs if their new employer applies and qualifies for a pass on their behalf.
Requirements
To qualify for an Employment Pass, the candidate must:
- Earn at least the Employment Pass qualifying salary benchmarked to the top one-third of local PMET salaries. This ranges from $5,000 to $10,500, depending on age. Financial services candidates need to meet a higher salary threshold.
- Have acceptable qualifications like a university degree, professional qualifications, or specialized skills
- From September 2023, pass the points-based Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS) unless exempted. COMPASS awards points for factors like salary level, qualifications, workforce diversity, and support for local employment. Candidates need to score at least 40 points out of 80 to pass.
How to apply
A Singapore-registered company or an employment agent must submit the Employment Pass application. Overseas employers need to appoint a local sponsor.
Employers can file applications online via the Employment Pass e-Service. They must also upload supporting documents like the candidate’s passport and qualifications.
Processing takes around 10 business days for online applications. Employment Pass sponsorship applications for overseas companies take longer, around eight weeks.
Visa costs
It costs S$105 to submit an Employment Pass application and $225 to issue the pass.
Visa length
The EP is generally valid for up to two years for first-time candidates and up to three years upon renewal. Renewal is not guaranteed. Certain tech professionals whose skills are in shortage can qualify for a five-year EP.
Personalised Employment Pass (PEP)
The Personalised Employment Pass (PEP) is a skilled worker visa for high-earning foreign professionals with a minimum monthly salary of S$22,500.
This Singapore work visa offers greater job flexibility than other passes, as you can switch jobs without re-applying for a new pass. The PEP is also not tied to an employer.
Requirements
To be eligible for the Personalised Employment Pass, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Have a confirmed offer of employment in Singapore with a fixed monthly salary of at least S$22,500
- For overseas candidates, proof of your last wage should not be longer than six months ago
In addition, the PEP is not available for:
- Those currently holding an Employment Pass under the sponsorship scheme
- Self-employed individuals or freelancers
- Business owners of ACRA-registered companies, such as sole proprietors, partners, shareholders, or directors who are also shareholders
- Professionals in the media industry, such as journalists, editors, sub-editors, and producers
Note that Personalised Employment Pass holders cannot engage in entrepreneurial activities or start a business.
How to apply
You can submit the Personalised Employment Pass application online via the Employment Pass eService. The processing time is around eight weeks. You will get an in-principle approval letter valid for six months if approved.
You must verify your overseas vaccination records in Singapore and get the PEP from the Employment Pass Services Centre (EPSC).
Visa costs
The application fee is S$105 per pass, while the issuance fee is S$225.
Visa length
The Personalised Employment Pass is valid for up to three years; you cannot renew or extend it.
Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass
The Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass is a work visa for top talent in business, arts and culture, sports, academia, and research. It allows flexible employment terms and has no foreign worker levy or quota.
Passholders can concurrently work for multiple companies and do not need to reapply if they change jobs.
Requirements
To qualify for the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass, candidates must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- Earned a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 (or equivalent in foreign currency) for the last 12 consecutive months. Overseas candidates must have worked for an established company for at least one year.
- Will earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 under an established Singapore-based company
- Have outstanding sports, arts and culture, academia, or research achievements
How to apply
Eligible candidates, appointed employment agencies, and employers can submit applications online at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website. Required documents include:
- Passport biometric pages (copies)
- Pay slips
- Tax statements
- Verification letters
- Proof of achievements
The processing time is around four weeks.
Visa costs
The application fee is S$105. If applicable, the issuance fee is S$225 per work pass.
Visa length
The Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass is valid for five years for first-time candidates and renewable for another five years upon meeting certain criteria.
S Pass in Singapore
The S Pass is a mid-tier work visa that allows companies in Singapore to hire international skilled workers. It targets candidates in roles such as technicians, associate professionals, and specialized employees who meet specific salary and qualification criteria.
Companies have quota limits on how many S Pass holders they can employ. There are also monthly levies payable for each S Pass employee.
Requirements
To qualify for an S Pass, candidates need:
- A job offer in Singapore with a fixed monthly salary of at least S$3,150. The qualifying wage increases progressively with the candidate’s age.
- Relevant qualifications and work experience. The MOM may require supporting documents from professional regulatory bodies for certain occupations like doctors and lawyers.
How to apply
Employers or appointed employment agents submit S Pass applications online, which they can do while candidates are still overseas.
Candidates must give written consent before employers can apply on their behalf. They also need to complete a candidate’s form with the details required for the application.
The primary documents required from applicants are:
- Passport page showing personal particulars (copies)
- Educational certificates and documents showing qualifications and work experience
- Additional documents like letters from professional bodies for certain occupations, such as doctors, nurses, and lawyers
For food establishment employees, employers must provide a copy of the license or application letter from the Singapore Food Agency.
The processing time is within 10 business days. Additional documents may be requested during processing if more information is required.
Visa costs
The application fee is S$105 per pass submission. An issuance fee of S$100 per pass also applies.
Visa length
S Passes are initially valid for up to two years. You can renew these work visas as long as you meet the criteria.
Singapore’s EntrePass
Self-employed individuals, freelancers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors can apply for an EntrePass. This work visa is designed for international entrepreneurs who want to start and operate an innovative or technology-based business in Singapore.
Requirements
- Having funding from a government-recognized venture capitalist (VC) or business angel (entrepreneur)
- Being a candidate at a state-approved incubator or accelerator (entrepreneur)
- Having an intellectual property (IP) registered with an approved national IP institution (innovator)
- Having a research collaboration with an Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) or research institute in Singapore (innovator)
- Solid investment track record (investor)
How to apply
To apply, you must submit the required documents, including:
- Passport biometric pages (copies)
- Resume (i.e., professional experience, awards/achievements)
- Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) company profile via Bizfile
- Business plan
- Product and service offered
- Market analysis
- Operation plan
- Profile of management team
- Supporting documents (e.g., licensing agreements, product certificates, or endorsement patents)
You also need approval from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) for business registration plus licenses to start operating.
Processing time is around eight weeks. You must enter Singapore and get the pass within six months if approved.
Visa costs
The application fee is S$105 per pass. The cost for issuance is S$225 per pass.
Visa length
A new EntrePass is valid for 12 months; after that, you can renew it every two years as long as you meet the eligibility criteria.
Work Permits for migrant workers
The Work Permit is a work pass for lower-skilled foreign workers in Singapore.
It allows individuals from approved countries to work in sectors like:
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Marine shipyard
- Processing
- Services
Requirements
To qualify for a Work Permit, the worker must:
- Be from an approved source country such as Malaysia, China, or India
- Meet age requirements (typically 18–50 years old)
- Have a job offer from an employer or employment agent in Singapore
- Meet sector-specific criteria such as skills assessments
How to apply
The employer or employment agent applies on the Work Permit Online (WP Online) portal. Key steps include:
- Getting the worker’s written job offer consent
- Submitting the online application with these documents
- Scanned copy of the worker’s passport pages
- Employees educational certificates
- Previous work permits in Singapore (if applicable)
- Supporting letters for certain occupations
- Paying application fees
- Managing worker’s entry and initial formalities, such as
- Medical examination
- Settling-in program
- Safety courses
- Fingerprint registration
It takes about seven days to process Work Permit applications. Additional documents may be required in certain cases.
Visa costs
Applying for a Work Permit in Singapore involves several costs the employer must pay, including:
- S$35 application fee per worker
- Monthly foreign worker levy
- S$600 to S$2,000 security bond for non-Malaysians
- Mandatory medical insurance
Visa length
The Work Permit is valid for up to two years, depending on the security bond. It can be renewed if eligibility criteria continue to be met.
Migrant domestic workers
The Work Permit for Migrant Domestic Workers (WP–MDW) and Work Permit for Foreign Domestic Workers (WP–FDW) allow foreign domestic helpers to take up a job in Singapore. The employer must purchase medical insurance (MI) and personal accident insurance to cover the domestic worker while in their employment. They must also pay for the employees’ obligatory medical screenings.
The MOM provides a list of insurers, or you can contact international health insurance companies, such as:
If younger than 50, the government requires the domestic worker to go for a medical examination (6ME) every six months with a Singapore doctor, who will do the following screenings:
- Pregnancy and VDRL
- HIV (every two years)
- TB (once after two years in Singapore)
- Checks on Body Mass Index (BMI) and visible signs of abuse
Requirements
Both the employee and employer must meet specific eligibility criteria.
To qualify for the Work Permit, the MDW must:
- Be female and between 23 to 60 years old
- Have at least eight years of education with a recognized certificate
- Be from an approved source country like the Philippines or Indonesia
- Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
- Not be related to the employer
In addition, the employer must meet the following criteria:
- Be at least 21 years old
- Have the financial means to pay a fair wage
- Be a responsible employer
- Have the ability to provide acceptable accommodation
First-time helpers also need to attend the Settling-In Programme (SIP), while employers must complete the Employers’ Orientation Programme (EOP).
How to apply
The employer or employment agency can apply online using the FDW eService. They need to submit:
- Employee’s passport details
- Employer’s income documents
- Written job offer consent from the MDW/FDW
If the application is successful, they will receive an in-principle approval (IPA) letter to allow the MDW/FDW to enter Singapore.
Visa costs
It costs S$35 to apply and S$35 to get the Work Permit issued.
Visa length
The MOM typically issues Work Permits for up to two years, subject to the worker’s passport validity. You can renew these work visas online in Singapore.
Work Permit for confinement nannies
This short-term permit allows Malaysian confinement nannies to assist a new mother for 16 weeks from the day of the child’s birth.
The nanny cannot work for any other family or do any other work and will receive a Work Permit letter instead of a permit due to its short validity.
Requirements
To qualify, candidates (employer and employees) must:
- Employer
- Be older than 21
- Apply for a Work Permit on the nanny’s behalf
- Pay a monthly levy (S$60 – Singapore citizen, S$300 – non-citizen)
- Have a small baby younger than four months
- Nanny
- Malaysian
- Aged 23–70
- Work at the parents’ home
How to apply
The employer or agency must apply for the permit via the FDW eServices from four weeks before the expected birth date to 16 weeks after the child’s arrival. It only takes seven days to process.
Visa costs
The application fee is S$35.
Visa length
The visa is only valid for 16 weeks after the baby’s birth, no matter when the nanny arrives, and it is not renewable.
Work Permits for performing artists
The Work Permit for performing artists enables international performers to work in qualifying entertainment venues in Singapore, such as bars, hotels, and nightclubs.
Requirements
To qualify, applicants must:
- Have a job offer from an eligible employer with the required Public Entertainment License
- Pass a medical examination
- Meet vaccination requirements
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have not held a Work Permit in the past year
How to apply
The employer or the employment agent submits the Work Permit application online. They pay a fee of S$75 per application. After approval, the employer prepares for the performer’s arrival by purchasing a security bond and medical insurance. When the performer arrives, they undergo a medical checkup to get the Work Permit.
Visa costs
It costs S$75 to submit the application and another S$100 per pass when issued. The employer is also subject to a monthly levy of S$450 to S$750 per performer.
Visa length
The Work Permit for performing artists is valid for up to six months. It is not renewable, but performers must wait 12 months before applying again.
Students, trainees, and graduates
Student’s Pass
Singapore allows students to take up employment while studying at certain approved local institutions. They can work during vacation without needing a work pass if they hold a valid Student’s Pass issued by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and are at least 14 years old.
These students can work during the school term without a work pass if the employment meets one of these conditions:
- It must be for a maximum of 16 hours a week
- Be an industrial attachment that contributes to graduation requirements
The list of approved institutions includes:
- Singapore’s government schools
- Government-aided schools
- Certain independent schools
- Some special education schools
- Various universities
- Other educational organizations (e.g., polytechnics, arts institutions, and international schools).
A complete list of qualifying institutions is available on the MOM website.
Training Employment Pass
International professionals who want to enroll in a practical training course for career development can apply for a Training Employment Pass. Students or trainees who do not qualify for vacation work or industrial attachments can also use this work visa to undertake practical training that does not contribute to their graduation.
Requirements
The training course must be related to the applicant’s career or field of study. Also, they must meet these requirements:
- Applicants must earn a minimum of S$3,000 per month (professionals)
- Enrolled at a MOM-approved institution (student)
How to apply
You need to apply online via eServices and upload the following documents:
- Passport biometric pages
- Educational certificates
- Details of the training program
- Explanation letter if the applicant’s passport name differs from other documents
Visa length
The pass lasts up to three months, and the training needs to be related to their field of study, but pass holders cannot renew it.
Visa costs
The application costs S$105 for each pass, and you will pay another S$225 per approved work visa.
Work Holiday Pass
Students can also apply for the Work Holiday Pass under two schemes:
- Work Holiday Programme (WHP): Students/graduates, 18–25, valid for six months
- Work and Holiday Visa Programme (WHVP): Australian students/graduates, 18–30, valid for one year
How to apply
For both passes, the applicant needs to apply online using eServices, and it will take about three weeks to receive the Holiday pass card if approved.
Visa costs
Each pass costs S$175.
Training Work Permit (TWP)
Semi-skilled international trainees or students seeking practical training in Singapore can apply for the Training Work Permit (TWP).
However, companies only have a specific quota of TWP holders they can hire.
Requirements
The practical training must be related to the applicant’s career or field of study.
Eligible applicants include:
- Semi-skilled/unskilled workers from related international companies
- International students studying in Singapore
How to apply
Employers or agencies can use the eServices (WP OnIntertimline) to apply for the TWP and must provide the following applicant documents:
|Student
|Working trainee
|Copy of passport
|Copy of passport
|Copy of student pass
|Employment contract
|Letter from Singapore sponsor stating the purpose and details of training
|Letter from local employer stating the relationship with Singapore sponsor and details of training
|Letter from Singapore learning institution confirming the details of the student’s field of study
|Supporting documents to show the relationship between international and Singapore company (sponsor)
Interim approval can be as quick as one day, but typically, it takes three weeks to process and issue a TWP card.
Visa length
This work visa is only valid for six months, and you cannot renew it.
Visa costs
The application costs S$35 per pass and another S$35 when issued. Employers may also need to pay foreign worker levies and buy a S$5,000 security bond for each non-Malaysian worker.
Singapore’s Miscellaneous Work Pass
The Miscellaneous Work Pass allows seasonal and temporary employees to work in Singapore for short-term assignments up to 60 days. The pass is not renewable. It is for those who organize or conduct seminars, conferences, religious talks, or journalism assignments.
Requirements include sponsorship from a Singapore-based organization.
To apply, employers or local sponsors submit an application online at least two months prior, pay an S$175 fee, and provide supporting documents. Successful candidates must meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements to get their pass issued.
Volunteering and work experience
To volunteer in Singapore, you must apply via the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore for a tourist visa called the Short-Term Visit Pass (STVP). It is generally valid for up to 30 days.
For work experience, employers can apply for a Training Work Permit (TWP) for foreign trainees or students to undergo practical training in Singapore for up to six months. There is no minimum salary requirement.
Work visas in Singapore for family members
Family members joining Singapore citizens, residents, or work pass holders are allowed to work, subject to meeting certain requirements. The main work passes available for eligible family members are the Dependent’s Pass and Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP).
To qualify, the Singapore resident must meet minimum salary criteria and be sponsored by an established Singapore company. Eligible family members include:
- Legally married spouses
- Unmarried children under 21
- Common-law spouses
- Stepchildren
- Adult children with disabilities
- Parents (EntrePass holders)
Eligible family members can apply for the work passes through the Singapore resident’s company. They submit the application online along with the required documents, including:
- Passport details
- Marriage certificates
- Birth certificates
Processing takes around three weeks.
Once approved, the eligible family member will receive an in-principle approval letter. They can then enter Singapore on a pre-approved single-entry visa. After arriving, they need to complete additional steps like medical checks before the pass can be officially issued.
Appeals and complaints about work visas in Singapore
If your work pass application is refused in Singapore, you can complain to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). You must appeal within three months of receiving the rejection notification.
Individual applicants, employers, or authorized third parties can log into the MOM eService portal to complete an online appeal form and submit the necessary documents.
Processing times vary depending on the type of work visa and the complexity of the situation, but the ministry typically resolves disputes within six to eight weeks.
If you disagree with the outcome, you can file another complaint to MOM for further review. However, the department will request new information or documentation to reconsider their decision. As appeals and complaints involve high volumes, MOM does not discuss individual cases in person.
Useful resources
- Ministry of Manpower (MOM) – information on work passes and employment-related matters
- COVID-19 vaccinations – MOM’s vaccination requirements
- Medical Insurance (MI) – MOM’s list of insurance providers for domestic workers and nannies
- Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) – entry/exit procedures and requirements
- Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) – tax matters for individuals and businesses
- Employment Pass e-Services – digital online application portal