Anne Morgan

Anne is a freelance writer who has been crafting compelling content since 2009. With a lifelong passion for the fantastical, she has lent her writing talents to an array of projects, from SEO articles to thought leadership pieces, sales materials, and non-fiction and fiction books as a ghostwriter. In her free time, she enjoys immersing herself in fantasy worlds through video games, movies, and books. She is also a devoted German Shepherd mom who loves embarking on outdoor adventures with her furry companion.