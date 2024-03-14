Singaporean visas: how to immigrate to Singapore

Immigration in Singapore With its competitive economy, political stability, and family-friendly society, Singapore remains an attractive place for international businesses and a firm favorite among expats. According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, the country was home to around 1.77 million non-resident foreigners (roughly 30% of all inhabitants) at the end of June 2023. Most of those had a work visa (80%); only 16% were in the country on a family visa, and 4% on a student visa. This number did not take into account the 538,600 permanent residents, as these are usually counted within the total resident population. The Merlion in the Marina Bay in Singapore (Photo: Joseph Nair/NurPhoto via Getty Images) The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is responsible for most matters related to visas, immigration, and citizenship in Singapore. This agency falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) covers work visas and other related things.

Who needs a visa to go to Singapore? Most nationalities do not need a visa if they only visit Singapore for a short holiday of up to 30 days. Notably, if you are from the following countries, you can stay up to 90 days without a visa, for example: Australia

European Union

New Zealand

Norway

South Korea

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States However, if you travel on a passport from certain countries, you may indeed need an entry visa. These countries are categorized into two assessment levels: Assessment Level I Assessment Level II Armenia Afghanistan Azerbaijan Algeria Belarus Bangladesh China Egypt Georgia Iran Hong Kong Iraq India Jordan Kazakhstan Kosovo Kyrgyzstan Lebanon Macau Libya Moldova Mali North Korea Morocco Russia Nigeria Tajikistan Pakistan Turkmenistan Palestine Ukraine Somalia Uzbekistan South Sudan Sudan Syria Tunisia Yemen Entering the country All non-resident visitors must apply for an SG Arrival Card, regardless of whether they need an entry visa or not. This only requires visitors to complete an online form before they arrive. It is not a visa application. If you are just passing through on a connecting trip or already have a long-term visa, you don’t need an entry visa. Photo: artiemedvedev/Getty Images You must apply for an arrival card within three days before your arrival. The ICA will validate it at the border and can still deny you entry if they deem it necessary. All foreign nationals visiting Singapore for non-immigration reasons, such as tourism, will receive a passport stamp indicating their authorized period of stay upon arrival. This process is distinct from the validation of their SG Arrival Card. If you travel from a country with a high caseload of yellow fever, you must provide an International Certificate of Vaccination for Yellow Fever. Anyone who cannot produce a certificate (e.g., children aged 1 or below) must quarantine for six days. Transits in Singapore If you’re in Singapore to catch an onward flight, you may need a transit visa. You can check with your airline to see whether you need to go through immigration or if you can remain in the transit area. Some travelers are eligible for the visa-free transit facility (VFTF). This allows you to stay in the country for up to 96 hours. Eligible citizens are from selected countries that do not otherwise qualify for visa-free travel, including nationals from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine. Certain conditions apply if you are from India or China. Extensions are strictly prohibited. Short stays (up to 30 or 90 days) Singapore has visa waiver agreements with over 160 countries. This allows you to travel visa-free to Singapore for up to 30 or 90 days, depending on your nationality. As such, most foreigners – including includes those from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – only need a valid passport to visit Singapore for up to 30 days. The Sultan Mosque (Masjid Sultan) in Singapore (Photo: Lu ShaoJi/Getty Images) Citizens from the following countries can stay for up to 90 days (provided they have a valid passport): Andorra

Australia

European Union (EU) member states

New Zealand

Norway

South Korea

Switzerland

United Kingdom (UK)

United States (US) If your country does not have a visa-free agreement with Singapore, you require a short-stay visa. For example, if you’re from India, Morocco, North Korea, Russia, and Ukraine. You will also need a visa if you are traveling on: A Palestinian Authority passport

A temporary passport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Refugee travel documents issued by a Middle Eastern country You can check whether you need a visa on the ICA website or that of your local embassy or mission. Long stays (over 30 or 90 days) Expats who are looking to stay in Singapore for more than 30 or 90 days must apply for a long-stay visa. This includes those visiting Singaporean family members for an extended period of time. Immigration Exemption Order If you work as a diplomat, consular representative, or visiting force member, you can apply for an Immigration Exemption Order (IEO). This permit allows you and your family to stay and work in Singapore. For more information, you can visit the website of your local embassy.

What are short-stay visas in Singapore? There are only two types of short-stay visas available for Singapore. These are: The Short-Term Visit Pass (STVP) – this standard 30-day visa allows you to visit Singapore for tourism, social visits, or medical treatment

– this standard 30-day visa allows you to visit Singapore for tourism, social visits, or medical treatment The Singapore business visa – if you’re traveling for business (e.g., negotiations, conferences, and seminars), you will need a business visa. This is a multiple-entry visa that allows you to visit Singapore for up to 30 days within a span of two years. How to apply for a short-stay visa: process, requirements, and costs You should apply for your short-stay visa at least two weeks before your intended travel date. Applications can be submitted online or at your local embassy or mission. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images You will generally need to submit the following documents: Completed visa application form 14A

Valid passport with at least six months validity on the date of entry into Singapore

A color passport-sized photo taken within the last three months

Proof of booked return ticket All documents in a foreign language, including official notes, must be accompanied by an English translation. Depending on your application, you may be asked to provide additional information (e.g., a completed V39 form, which is a Letter of Introduction for Visa Application (LOI)). Visa applications are usually processed within three to five working days (excluding the day of submission). However, in some circumstances, it can take up to 30 days, so it’s recommended to apply well in advance. The exact fees can vary, with standard processing fees of S$30, plus agency charges. Short-stay visa extensions In some cases, you may extend your stay for up to 89 days. You can only do so with a local adult sponsor (i.e., a permanent resident or citizen of Singapore over the age of 21) or if you’re seeking medical treatment. The actual period of extension will be set by the ICA. You can apply for an extension online within 14 days of your original STVP expiring. Depending on your purpose of stay, you may be required to submit additional documents (e.g., a letter from your doctor). Visa extensions typically take three days to process and cost S$40.

Asylum seekers and refugees in Singapore Singapore hasn’t signed any of the United Nations Conventions on refugees or stateless persons. As a result, there isn’t any legislation in place for refugees, and the country rarely takes in asylum cases. In fact, 2020 saw only five refugees recorded in Singapore, the joint-lowest figure in the world (together with countries like Fiji and Haiti). Cultural Integration How you can help refugees Read more According to the Ministry of Home Affairs: “Singapore is not in a position to accept any persons seeking political asylum or refugee status, regardless of their ethnicity or place or origin [due to its limited land size].” As such, refugees and asylum-seekers who enter the country illegally risk detention, prosecution, and deportation. The UN Refugee Agency UNHCR works together with the Singaporean government to process any asylum claims and relocate them elsewhere.

Residence and Singaporean citizenship The long-stay visa allows you to live in Singapore for a pre-determined time. While most permits can be renewed, they are not intended for indefinite residency. About Singapore Living as an expat in Singapore Read more Expats looking to make Singapore their lifelong home can apply for Permanent Residency (PR) or citizenship. These options offer far greater benefits, including access to public housing, public healthcare, and social security. Permanent residency in Singapore Unlike many other countries, you don’t have to have lived in Singapore for a number of years to apply for permanent residency. In theory, you can file an application on your first day in the country. However, gaining permanent resident status is notoriously difficult. In general, the more time you’ve spent in Singapore, the deeper your ties and the better your prospects. Move Permanent residence in Singapore Read more You’re eligible for PR if you are one of the following: Spouse of a Singapore citizen or PR

Unmarried (adoptive) child under the age of 21 years, with at least one parent who is a Singapore citizen or PR

Aged parent of a Singapore citizen

Employed in Singapore and holder of an EP or S Pass

Student in Singapore and holder of an STP

Foreign investor Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. The ICA will consider your age, qualifications, residency history, economic contributions, and connection to Singapore. The general processing time is six months and costs S$100, plus additional charges. Citizenship in Singapore After two years of permanent residency, you can apply for citizenship in Singapore. Eligible PRs include: Adults over 21

Spouses of citizens (must be married for at least two years)

Unmarried children under 21 with at least one parent who is a citizen

Students who have lived in Singapore for at least three years and passed a national exam

Aged parents of citizens Aside from your age, qualifications, residency history, and economic contributions, you must prove your integration into society and commitment to Singapore. Applications typically take 12 months to process, and cost S$100, plus additional charges. Move Getting Singaporean citizenship Read more Once approved, you must take an Oath of Renunciation, Allegiance, and Loyalty (ORAL) at a citizenship ceremony. It is worth noting that Singapore does not recognize dual citizenship. As such, you must give up your original nationality once you become a Singaporean citizen.

How to complain or appeal a visa decision? If you believe your visa application was rejected unfairly, you may submit an appeal through the same Authorized Visa Agent or embassy used when applying. For short-stay visas, you must do so within 15 days of receiving the decision. If your LTVP was denied, you can file an appeal within three months. The processing time for appeal is typically 14 working days, depending on its complexity. The ICA usually keeps the reasons for rejecting an application private, but some of the common include: Your passport is due to expire

You submitted a photograph that was not taken on a white background

You have visited Singapore too frequently and in succession

You failed to submit all documents required

You have a criminal record

You used false or incorrect documents

You did not provide an English translation of foreign documents

There is conflicting information on the application (e.g., addresses or names) You should also be mindful of using fake and scam websites to submit your visa application. You are advised only to apply through missions endorsed by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). If you want to lodge a complaint about the ICA or give other feedback, you can do so on the ICA website.