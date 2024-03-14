1. Find your new home in your first week in Singapore Probably the most essential thing to do within your first week in Singapore is to secure somewhere to live, unless you’ve already managed to arrange this. As most people live in apartments in Singapore, looking at renting or buying one is your best bet. Marina Keppel Bay, Singapore (Photo: tobiasjo/Getty Images) Most internationals live in condominium buildings, which are generally modern and well-designed with extra amenities like pools and gyms. Of course, you would need to earn a decent wage. The other more affordable option is to rent a Housing Development Board (HBD) apartment, a government-subsidized property without amenities. Indeed, rents are lower; however, these state-owned residential buildings have a foreign resident quota. Move Where to live in Singapore Read more The best places to look for apartments are online. These housing websites have a wide selection of properties to buy and rent. They also have handy apps that you can use on the move: PropertyGuru

99.co Rental prices vary by area, with prices in the Central Business District ranging from around $5,000 to $8,000 for a 1,000-square-foot apartment. Outside of this area, expect to pay $3,000 to $5,000 for a similar-sized place. While looking for your perfect home, you can find short-term accommodation in hotels and serviced apartments. For example, you will find many options on Airbnb. Local expert Gayatri Bhaumik The law in Singapore doesn’t allow residential properties to be rented for less than three months, so sticking with serviced apartments is recommended.

2. Register as a Singaporean resident Most foreigners arriving in Singapore will already have a work or dependant visa sponsored by their employer. After arrival, you need to collect your Singapore Work Pass, which will be one of the following: An Employee Pass: For professionals earning at least $5,000 per month

For professionals earning at least $5,000 per month An EntrePass: For entrepreneurs looking to set up a business in Singapore

For entrepreneurs looking to set up a business in Singapore An S-Pass: For skilled workers who earn at least $3,150 a month Depending on your pass type and your employer, you may automatically receive your work pass in the mail shortly after arrival. Alternatively, you need to go to a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) Employment Pass Services Center to collect your pass. Once you have your work pass, you can sign up for a SingPass account, giving you access to all available government services. You can also manage your digital ID card and tax account via the app – which is essential for new Singapore residents.

4. Open a bank account in your first week in Singapore As soon as you have your work pass, opening a bank account is a good idea. This will be needed for receiving your salary and paying bills. Singapore has a wide range of banks with decent online and mobile banking services. Still, check and compare fees when opening a new account. Opening a new bank account is easy, but you must remember to take the following documentation to the nearest branch: Your passport

Work pass

Proof of address

Company ID Local expert Gayatri Bhaumik You may also need additional documents, so checking with your chosen bank beforehand may save you time! Some local banks to consider include: DBS

OCBC

POSB

5. Get a mobile phone and SIM card Making sure you’re connected and have a phone number is essential when you move to a new country. You’ll need a phone number for things like renting a house or finding a job. Luckily, getting a new SIM card is easy in Singapore. Photo: Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images When you arrive, you can use your overseas phone number if you have roaming enabled, but that can get expensive. A better idea is to get a cheap prepaid SIM on arrival and then switch over to postpaid when you have your work pass in hand. The various mobile operators in Singapore have outlets at Changi Airport and shops around the city, including SingTel and StarHub. Simply take your passport in to get a prepaid SIM. They offer a range of deals with varying sizes of data bundles and minutes. Of course, if you will be using your phone a lot to access local apps, ensure you get a decent amount of data.

7. Get your transport sorted in your first week in Singapore Most people in Singapore regularly use the excellent public transport system. The country has a fantastic network of buses and metro lines, which are safe, clean, and affordable. Singapore Mass Rapid Transit – MRT (Photo: Calvin Chan Wai Meng/Getty Images) In fact, many residents choose where to live based on the best public transport routes to their work. Local expert Gayatri Bhaumik Be sure to get an EZ-LINK card when you arrive to make traveling on public transport a breeze. If you’d rather drive yourself, owning a car in Singapore as an expat is possible but expensive. As the country is so small, they limit the number of vehicles on the roads with a Certificates Of Entitlement (COE) system. Before you can buy a car, you need to get a COE, so in your first weeks in Singapore, you’ll probably rely more on public transport and taxis. However, as long as you have a work pass, you can drive on your valid foreign license with an International Driving Permit (IDP) for up to 12 months.

9. Find a school for your children If you’re bringing your little ones to Singapore, childcare and education are key priorities. Children generally start school at age six, and international students can attend Singapore state schools. However, they are not guaranteed a place and will need to take an entrance exam and English aptitude tests. Your children will either need to be on a dependant pass, a student pass or have an immigration exemption order to be able to register for school. Education International schools in Singapore Read more Another option is international schools, and with more than 90 on offer, you can choose from a wide range of curriculum options in Singapore. If you have younger children, there are various childcare options, from domestic helpers to babysitters, nurseries, and preschools. However, it’s also essential to plan ahead when bringing young children to Singapore, as there can be long waiting lists for childcare facilities. English-speaking expats may be happy to know that the primary language of instruction in Singapore is English. However, depending on where your children attend school, they may also make friends with other students who speak Chinese, Malay, or Tamil as their mother tongue. So, learning at least one of these languages could be beneficial for their cultural immersion.

10. Get out and enjoy Singapore When you arrive in Singapore, don’t forget to enjoy yourself. Being such a safe city, it’s a great idea to explore your new home on foot in your first few weeks in Singapore, as long as you can cope with the heat. Singapore has a varied and exciting cultural life for such a small country. The food culture is significant, and you can find excellent meals, from cheap street food at hawker centers to world-class fine dining at the city’s many Michelin-starred restaurants. East Coast Park, Singapore (Photo: Carlina Teteris/Getty Images) You can also take a break from all the relocation tasks by exploring the many parks, beaches, and nature reserves. Some of the top places to visit include: The Gardens in the Bay

The Botanic Gardens

Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Sentosa About Top places to visit in Singapore Read more With such a diverse population, you’ll also experience various cultural and religious festivals. Of course, the city is home to fantastic art galleries and museums, like the ArtScience Museum, the National Gallery of Singapore, and the Asian Civilization Museum.