Setting up utilities in Singapore

Gas in Singapore Gas is common in Singapore. It’s the source of around 95% of the country’s electricity supply, and many homes also use a piped supply to fuel appliances like cookers and heaters. Some households in Singapore use canisters filled with LPG instead of having a piped gas supply. Photo: Calvin Chan Wai Meng/Getty Images All residential and commercial premises with a piped gas supply need an annual safety inspection by a registered engineer. The engineer will produce a Certificate of Fitness to SP PowerGrid. If you have any gas equipment installed, use a licensed engineer. Who are the major gas suppliers? Gas in Singapore is supplied to consumers by a number of private retailers. Eleven companies supply piped gas in Singapore, some of whom also provide electricity. These include: City Energy

Gas Supply

Keppel Gas

Seraya Two of the biggest suppliers of LPG canisters in Singapore are SingGas and Union Gas. How do you connect and disconnect gas in your home? You set up your SP utilities account before installing gas in your home. You should then contact City Energy with your address and SP account details. This company deals with gas pipe installation, supply, and termination. To do this, you must provide your SP account details and address. Finance Banks in Singapore Read more You will pay a connection charge of between SG$80–110 (excluding GST). The disconnection fee is SG$60 for residential customers. Can you change gas suppliers? You can change gas suppliers at any time in Singapore. However, check your account details in case you have signed up for a minimum period and have to pay an exit fee for early withdrawal. To change, inform your existing supplier and set up an account with your new provider. This company will bill you through your SP utilities account. Gas costs and tariffs Gas prices are regulated by the EMA and are reviewed quarterly. The regulated tariff from 1 April 2023 is SG$0.234 per kWh. Companies supplying gas can then offer their own price plans, which might be set for a fixed period or have a minimum usage. Average monthly gas bills range from SG$7.90 a month for one-bed apartments to SG$51.90 for detached bungalows. LPG canisters cost around SG$35 for a 12.7kg cylinder. How do you report gas faults and request repairs? If you experience a gas fault, you should turn off your supply immediately and contact the 24-hour City Energy hotline on 1800 752 1800. For serious emergencies, call 995 for fire or ambulance services. You can find gas safety tips for LPG canisters on both the SingGas and Union Gas websites.

How do I make a complaint about a utility company in Singapore? If you wish to complain about a gas or electricity company in Singapore, your first step should be to try and resolve it through their complaints team or department. If this is unsuccessful, the next step is to contact the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE). This association offers advice, mediation, and assistance with taking the matter to court. However, there is usually a fee for services. Photo: Koh Sze Kiat/Getty Images Meanwhile, you can complain about water provision services directly to the PUB, either online or by phone. The PUB also has a Whistleblowing Channel where you can report fraudulent, unethical, or corrupt practices without fear of retaliation. This channel is for employees, contractors, and stakeholders as well as customers. You can also contact the MSE, the government ministry responsible for the PUB, if you have any unresolved issues. If you are not satisfied with the outcome your water complaint, you can pursue legal action through the courts. However, this can be costly and time-consuming, as you will have to pay your own legal fees. Other avenues of complaint resolution with Singapore utility providers are Small Claims Tribunals (for low-value disputes) and the Singapore Tourism Board (to report inappropriate retailer behavior).