Top must-have apps for Singapore

Singapore’s public transport apps One advantage of Singapore being so small is that you can get almost anywhere by public transport. Most residents rely on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system – the local equivalent of London’s Tube or New York’s Subway – and buses to get around, as they are clean, safe, affordable, and efficient. However, it’s important to remember that most public transport stops running from 12:00–5:30. Photo: Carlina Teteris/Getty Images MyTransport.SG The official MyTransport.SG app is a great option for finding your way around the public transport network. You can use it to save your favorite routes and find the nearest bus stops or metro stations. You can even customize push alerts for delays or disruptions that might affect you. The app is available on Android and iOS. Citymapper Although Google Maps is the favorite app for walking routes, many locals in Singapore prefer Citymapper when it comes to navigating the city through public transport. EZ-Link Using contactless payment on public transport makes traveling around the city quick and easy. The EZ-Link card works on the MRT and buses around the city and can also be used to pay for road tolls and most parking lots. The card’s companion app is the easiest way to top up, check your balance, and claim reward points. It also works as a mobile wallet for contactless payments.

Getting around with other mobility apps in Singapore While Singapore has a fantastic public transport infrastructure, there are times when the MRT and buses just aren’t an option. In those instances, you need alternative methods for getting around the city. Grab Grab bought out Uber across Asia in 2019 and is a great option for ride-hailing. In Singapore, Grab offers a wide range of ride options, from standard cars and taxis to ride-sharing and luxury cars. They are also a good choice if you need special assistance, like wheelchair-friendly vehicles or vehicles with age-specific child seats. Gojek Another popular ride-hailing app among Singapore residents is Gojek. This app offers a range of vehicle choices and often works out cheaper than Grab, although they don’t have as many accessibility options. As there aren’t quite as many Gojek drivers around, it can take a little longer to get a car, but they are still a reliable option. Photo: Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images SG Bike If you’d rather cruise the city on two wheels, bike sharing app SG Bike is a great choice. You can choose from standard or premium bikes with a child seat; prices start at S$1 for 30 minutes. Using the app, you can locate the nearest bike to you and simply scan a QR code to start riding. CDG Zig As the official app for Singapore’s Comfort Delgro taxi company, CDG Zig connects users to the company’s extensive fleet of cabs. In just a few clicks, you can book a ride and be on your way. Writer and local expert Naomi Nunn Insider tip This can be a good alternative to other ride-hailing apps because it often works out cheaper than Grab and Gojek during rush hour. The app lets you choose a fixed or metered fare and you can pay with a stored credit card or cash.

Weather apps in Singapore The weather in Singapore can be quite unpredictable, so long-range forecasts aren’t the most effective. However, it’s still useful to keep a local weather app on hand. SG Weather For the country’s very localized heavy rain, the app SG Weather (for Android and iOS) is handy as it has high-quality radar images of rainfall. This means you can track the rain and decide if it’s worth rushing home or better to wait it out. IQ Air Air pollution is not a constant issue in Singapore, but the transborder haze from ‘slash and burn’ land clearing practices in bordering Indonesia can sometimes affect the quality. This tends to happen during the dry season from July to October. Installing an air quality index app on your phone, like IQ Air, can alert you when you need to be more cautious. This app lets you put widgets for specific air quality monitoring stations on your home screen (Android only) so you can quickly see how bad the air is.

Singaporean government apps Singapore’s government is quite technologically advanced and offers many services online and through mobile apps. Singpass The Singpass app allows digital identity verification and is required to access many government services. All expats with a residence permit or a Foreign Identification Number (FIN) can register for the app. It’s especially beneficial, as an international, when it comes to filing income taxes. SGWorkPass If you’re working in Singapore, the SGWorkPass app functions as a digital version of your work pass. Plus, you can check your permit’s validity and sign up to receive notifications from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Job search apps in Singapore If you’re planning a move to Singapore and are looking for a job or already living there and hoping to change careers, LinkedIn is an excellent place to start. However, you can cast your net wider with the following apps. Photo: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images The most commonly used job search apps in Singapore include Indeed, Jobstreet, and JobsDB. Indeed Indeed is an international job search portal and is popular in Singapore. You can create a profile listing your preferences and work experiences, and it will match you to the most appropriate job ads and vacancies. Of course, you can also add your resume or CV and make it visible to employers looking for candidates to fill a position. The app even has a resume-building tool to help you create the most relevant CV for specific roles. Jobstreet Jobstreet in Singapore is powered by the international job search portal SEEK. You can browse for jobs by title, specialization, or company in a specific area. You can also explore company profiles and salaries and find resources to build your resume. Jobstreet also offers informative articles with career advice. JobsDB JobsDB has partnered with Jobstreet to source career opportunities from various job sites across Singapore. You can use the website or access the mobile apps (Android or iOS) on your smartphone. Apart from searching for work by location, titles, companies, and types, you can also set up daily or weekly alerts to receive jobs matching your profile in your inbox. GrabJobs One of the best places to start looking, GrabJobs has thousands of listings for a wide range of jobs. You can search by district and type of position to easily narrow down your results. FastJobs FastJobs is another great place to continue your job search. This app allows you to filter by language, which can help narrow down your hunt, especially as an international.

Singapore’s real estate apps Finding a place to live in a new city can be challenging, but a good app is a great way to start your house hunt. 99.co One of the most popular property apps in the country, 99.co allows you to search places listed for sale or rent. They are known for providing high-quality listings with detailed information, which you can search through using a wide range of criteria. PropertyGuru With the PropertyGuru app, you can create a custom search for homes and apartments and set up alerts for new properties in desirable areas or buildings. This way, you can be at the front of the line to rent or buy your ideal home.

Singaporean TV, music, or streaming apps As an international in Singapore, you can access all your favorite streaming media with major international services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Spotify. But if you’re looking for something with more local flavor, there are a couple of options for you. Viu If you want to get into an Asian drama series, the streaming service Viu is a great place to start. If you don’t mind ads and waiting for the latest releases, there’s a free option. However, the paid-for version is also affordable at around S$9 per month. iQIYI Another option for Asian series, especially Chinese and Korean dramas, is iQIYI, a Chinese-based streaming service. You’ll also find a few Hollywood movies here, but don’t rely on it for all the latest releases. KKBOX If you want to listen to more Asian pop music the KKBOX app is for you. They have over 100 million songs, plus you can listen to podcasts for free on the app.

Get the news with apps in Singapore Anytime you’re settling into a new country as an expat, it’s a good idea to learn about local current events and Singaporean news. Photo: Carlina Teteris/Getty Images CNA Channel News Asia (CNA) is a news channel based out of Singapore and run by national public broadcaster Mediacorp. Naturally, their app is a great place to get local and regional news. The Straits Times Another essential news app to download is The Straits Times. As the most popular daily newspaper in the country, The Straits Times can help you stay up-to-speed on what’s happening around Singapore and the world.

Singaporean banking and money transfer apps Singaporean banks have decent mobile banking applications, and most have adopted the PayNow standard. This allows you to make instant, free money transfers to nationwide bank accounts using a phone number. So you don’t need a separate money transfer app most of the time. DBS digibank The banking app from DBS Bank is the most popular in the country. You can apply for a new account and sign up for the DBS PayLah! app, which you can use to book rides and tickets and order food. Singtel Dash The Singtel Dash app, from telecommunications company Singtel and Standard Chartered Bank, is a mobile wallet with many features. It’s an excellent option for fast international money transfers around Asia and offers ‘robot’ financial advice, insurance, and a rewards program.

Apps for socializing and events in Singapore Making friends and finding communities is one of the challenges of moving to a new city, but there are apps to help you connect to people and attend the latest events in Singapore. Meetup The popular international app Meetup is a great way to make new friends with similar interests. It’s an excellent resource for meeting new people, from drinks to hikes and even special interest groups like coding or mindfulness. Photo: Koh Sze Kiat/Getty Images Visit Singapore Travel Guide While the Visit Singapore Travel Guide might sound like an app for tourists, it’s also great for new residents. It has information on museums, galleries, parks, and the hottest cultural events around the city.

Sustainable lifestyle apps in Singapore Trying to maintain a sustainable lifestyle is essential no matter where you live. Fortunately, in Singapore, several apps help you on your green way. susGain A great place to start your green journey in Singapore is with susGain. This app will direct you to local eco-friendly stores, water refill stations, and more. Additionally, it rewards you for your sustainable behavior. treatsure Food waste is a huge problem, but treatsure tries to combat it by connecting you to grocery stores and restaurants with surplus food to sell. It’s a great way to save money, reduce your environmental impact, and eat some delicious meals. Upcircle We throw away so much, but the items we discard could often benefit someone else. That’s where Upcircle comes in, allowing you to turn your waste into someone else’s treasure – and we all know reuse is better than recycling.