Country Flag
Expatica logo

Civil Affairs

Feeling confident about handling your civil affairs as an expat in Singapore is important. This includes administrative errands and governmental information, as well as your rights and freedoms as a resident. Our articles offer help understanding social security, getting a driver's license, human rights in Singapore, and much more.

#

Expat tools

Make your expat journey easier with our handy tools

expat tool

Dating

Put yourself out there! Meet expats with similar experiences and find your soulmate

Read more

expat tool

Dating