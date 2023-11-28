Are you or your children planning to get an education in Singapore? Find the information you need, from the primary and secondary school systems to studying at a university, and even tips on learning the language in a local class. With our articles, you'll be ready for anything by the time the school year starts.

Children's Education Moving to Singapore with children? Choosing the right school for your kids might seem daunting, but our expert articles on children's education can help get you up to speed. From articles about international schools in Singapore to information on school holiday dates, you'll find everything you need to know.

Language Learning Moving to Singapore but can't speak Singaporeese? Learning the local language will not only make you feel a lot more comfortable in your new home, but it will also make everyday life much easier. Improve your language skills with our expert articles on language learning in Singapore and you'll be speaking like a local before you know it.