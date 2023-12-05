Search the Expat Directory

Find the expat services you need to navigate your new life. Expatica’s Singapore directory is an exhaustive list of service providers in Singapore that specialize in the expat market, ranging from financial services – mortgages, accountants, banks, and more – to childcare and beyond.
APRIL International is a health and travel insurance provider operating globally. Their range of insurance products is tailored to the needs of expats, whether you’re relocating your family or taking a semester abroad. Get covered for your new life with APRIL International.
Cigna Global is a world-leader in providing premium international health insurance. Their specifically designed expat-friendly policies offer access to a worldwide network of over 1 million healthcare specialists and providers. So, whether you’re moving to Belgium or Belize, you’ll get the right health cover for you.
XE is an online currency converter and money transfer service. They let you send money online to more than 170 countries in over 100 different currencies. You can also keep track of live exchange rate with their online tools. Check out XE to make low-fee international transfers quickly and easily.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets