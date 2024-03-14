FIN and other ID numbers in Singapore

ID numbers in Singapore Singapore’s most important ID numbers are the FIN and the NRIC. These are necessary for all kinds of services, including paying taxes, opening a bank account, applying for social security, and registering for healthcare. Photo: Carlina Teteris/Getty Images The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issues ID numbers in Singapore. Expats and foreign residents must apply for their unique FIN number if they want to stay in Singapore for more than 30 or 90 days, depending on their nationality. The NRIC, colloquially known as IC, is mandatory for citizens and permanent residents over the age of 15.

What is an NRIC number in Singapore? NRIC numbers are the equivalent of FIN numbers in that they are unique identification numbers of Singaporean citizens and permanent residents. The number has the same format, consisting of one letter, seven digits, and a final letter (e.g., S1234567A). The first letter is either an S (if the holder was born before 2000) or a T (if they were born after that year). Apart from the status, the number also shows the year of birth for the residents born after 1968. Like the FIN number, your NRIC is unique and stays with you forever. Who needs an NRIC, and why? All Singaporean citizens and permanent residents over the age of 15 must have an NRIC. Those failing to get one are in breach of the National Registration Act and risk a fine of up to S$5,000, a five-year prison sentence, or both. One of the main purposes of this number is to set up a SingPass account. You can use this platform to access various government services online. It also links to your bank accounts and lets you sign documents digitally, register with a healthcare provider, and file income taxes. The NRIC allows you to access Singapore's social security benefits (Central Provident Fund – CPF) and the public health insurance programs MediSave and MediShield Life. What data does the ICA keep about me? As well as your financial information, your NRIC number is linked to your: Full name

Date and place of birth

Gender

Race

Passport photo and biometric data

Address and contact details

Educational background

Employment history Singaporeans may change their race on their NRIC twice, once before and once after turning 21. Citing the government website, "a child's race can follow either parent's race or an acceptable hybrid race. A Singapore citizen may also choose a double-barrelled race (i.e., comprising both parents' races)." It is very common to provide your NRIC in Singapore, as it is the country's main form of ID. However, since it is linked to so much personal data, you should safeguard who can access your NRIC and only give it if required by the law or if it's necessary to prove your identity. Legally, organizations cannot collect, use, or disclose a person's NRIC without their permission. How to apply for an NRIC in Singapore Citizens and permanent residents will need to apply for their first NRIC when they turn 15. You will receive a notification to apply for the identity card online. You can then make an appointment to submit your biometric data, or, if you're attending a government or government-aided school, submit your data through there. Once the application is processed, you can pick up your identity card at your school or the Citizen Services Centre in the ICA Building. You must re-register twice (at ages 30 and 55) to ensure your photographic ID remains up to date (unless you've been issued a replacement IC within the last 10 years). You'll receive a letter by mail inviting you to renew your NRIC. If you reside overseas during the re-registration period, you must re-apply within one year of your return to Singapore. Applications are typically processed within seven working days, though it may take longer during peak periods. Once ready, you'll be notified by SMS and email. You can then schedule an appointment to collect your IC within three months of the notification. Unlike the FIN number, the NRIC is not fully digital. As such, citizens and permanent residents still have a physical ID card. This costs S$10 for citizens and S$50 for permanent residents.

What to do if your ID card is damaged or lost? If your IC is damaged or defaced, you can use the ICA’s e-Service to request a replacement. You’ll also have to pay a S$60 fine. If you’ve lost your ID card, you must report it within 14 days using ICA’s e-Service. You can use the same platform to replace your IC. If you’re residing overseas at the time of the loss, you must report it within 14 days and replace your card the next time you return to Singapore (using the same e-Service). It’s worth noting that you don’t have to report a lost ID card to the police. Losing your NRIC will result in a fine of S$100 for the first loss and S$300 for any subsequent losses.