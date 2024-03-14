It’s no secret that moving abroad can be stressful. Sirelo’s team of removal advisers is here to help. They provide five free quotes from international shipping companies so you can find the best options at the best prices. Take the stress out of your relocation to Singapore with Sirelo.

Take advantage of this insightful local perspective on where to live in Singapore by exploring the following topics:

Whether you want to be on the happening river quays, somewhere with a sea view, or in the leafy suburbs, you will be spoilt for choice.

With accommodation options to suit most budgets and lifestyles, a fantastic transport network, and expat-friendly real estate agents, finding your perfect home in Singapore is relatively easy.

Cosmopolitan, multicultural, and with great living standards, the city offers something for pretty much everyone: the career-driven, the entrepreneur, the foodie, the traveler, or the type that simply wants to sample life in one of Asia’s most dynamic, modern metropolises.

It may be diminutive in size, but Singapore sure packs a punch and is one of the most sought-after spots for expats from across the world to live and work.

In addition, the country’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental health is clearly shown through the dedicated efforts of the National Environment Agency (NEA). It strives to enhance Singapore’s livability for its residents through rigorous waste management regulations, vigilant monitoring of air and water quality, and the advancement of conservation and sustainability practices .

Singapore is a diverse and multicultural society with many ethnicities, religions, and languages, making it easier for newcomers to assimilate, settle into a community, and build a support network.

For example, the 2023 Mercer Quality of Life Survey places Singapore in 29th place out of 241 global cities. However, housing and its cost of living can be expensive.

This Southeast Asian island nation also ranks highly on most indices for its quality of living based on factors such as:

According to the World Bank , Singapore is among the world’s most competitive economies and a leading financial hub with its entrepreneurial-friendly business culture.

Which are the best districts to live in Singapore?

River Valley and The Quays

Expats love this district for its social lifestyle and convenience.

The Quays might lie almost in the shadows of the central business district’s towering office blocks, but life here is more about playing hard than working hard. This makes it especially popular with young (child-free) couples and singles. Residents in this neighborhood live in the country’s most exclusive condominiums and frequent some of its most lively bars, restaurants, and clubs.

Of course, a vibrant social lifestyle and convenience come at a cost. Expect monthly condo rents to start at S$3,000 for a small furnished studio, rising to five figures.

Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The district runs roughly parallel to a fairly short section of the Singapore River, the island’s main waterway. Since the late 1990s, this stretch has been cleaned up, glammed up, and transformed into one of Singapore’s most liveable areas.

From Robertson Quay, the river passes through an attractive park to the Zion Road vehicle bridge, with Great World City as a major landmark. This is a useful pitstop, with the well-stocked Cold Storage supermarket in the basement offering imported groceries (including very expensive cheese and wines). There’s also a Meidi-Ya Japanese supermarket, a cinema, restaurants, and many other interesting shops.

People flock from across Singapore to eat at Zion Road hawker center opposite Great World City. If you move into the area, check out the famous Char Kway Teow stall, but be prepared for the lines.

A two-minute walk from here is River Valley Road, lined with condos and useful amenities, including nurseries, a handy supermarket at Valley Point, and doctors’ and dentists’ clinics.

As elsewhere in Singapore, this district also offers plenty of green leisure spaces. There’s a landscaped path along the river with exercise and rest areas and weather shelters.

It’s perfect for cycling, jogging, or a spot of dawn tai chi, but it’s not just humans that enjoy the surroundings. Don’t be surprised to share your space with one of the giant monitor lizards living in the river. Don’t worry, they look scarier than they are.

Local expert Gayatri Bhaumik Close to Robertson Quay, a charming family of wild otters add fun and color to daily city life. But do not try to pet them; they look cute but can be vicious little critters.

Holland Village

Holland Village was the original expat hangout before the Quays and River Valley became fashionable.

Located a few kilometers northwest of downtown Singapore, the ‘village’ – which, if you’re wondering, has nothing to do with the Netherlands – still has a slightly retro vibe.

Life revolves around the family-oriented condos along Holland and Ulu Pandan Roads. Lor Mambong is a pedestrian street lined with cafes, restaurants, bars, hair salons, boutiques, massage parlors, and yoga studios.

Local expert Gayatri Bhaumik Treat yourself by popping into one of the popular neighborhood bakeries, cafes, and restaurants on Jalan Merah Saga, specifically Tiong Bahru Bakery, Baker & Cook. You won’t regret it!

Newcomers like Holland Village for its international feel, even by Singapore’s cosmopolitan standards. This means diverse culinary adventures and an expat-geared Cold Storage supermarket. There’s even an old-school newsagent just outside the MRT station that sells international magazines and newspapers.

More affordable than River Valley and the Quays, Holland Village is nonetheless an expensive place to live. Think upwards of S$6,000 monthly for a three-bedroom condo with all the facilities.

East Coast

East Coast refers to a string of suburbs that run roughly from east of downtown Singapore toward Changi Airport. It is parallel to the East Coast Park and East Coast Parkway (ECP), which is the main highway running out to the airport.

Its quick airport access makes this area especially popular with frequent travelers. The green MRT line also runs along this corridor out to the airport.

East Coast districts include Kallang, Geylang, and Bedok, each with its own subtle personality.

If being near water is your thing, Kallang’s a good choice. There are a number of high-end condos built around the inlets of Kallang Basin, where people sail dragon boats, kayak, and generally enjoy aquatic leisure activities. There are also many safe cycleways around the basin, with plenty of pitstops, especially around the Indoor Stadium.

East Coast (Photo: Pat Law Photography/Moment via Getty Images

All in all, this is a pleasant, airy neighborhood close enough to the city’s heart without feeling claustrophobic. Again, it’s not the cheapest part of the island. Expect to spend upwards of S$6,000 monthly for a two-bed condo with all the facilities.

East of here are the areas of Geylang, Bugis, and Bedok. Geylang once had a bit of a ‘reputation’ for its ‘alternative’ nightlife, but it’s much more sedate now.

These areas also offer the option to live in converted shophouses, which are colorful terraced houses oozing character, although they don’t come cheap. Think S$7,000 per month, usually without a garden.

West Coast

Expat families like this area because of its concentration of international schools, particularly around Dover Road.

Because it’s that little bit further out of the city center, rents are a little lighter on the wallet.

Life revolves around condos, most of which have Singapore-staple facilities such as swimming pools, gyms, tennis courts, and more. You will also have access to well-stocked supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants. Furthermore, close by on Alexandra Road, you will find an IKEA (one of two in Singapore).

The island playground of Sentosa is a short hop, skip, and jump away.

Orchard

The names Nassim, Grange, Scotts, Orchard, Emerald Hill, Tanglin, and Dempsey are synonymous with luxury living in the heart of Singapore.

This is where the city’s movers and shakers live in swanky condos and glitzy villas, all just a stone’s throw from Singapore’s most famous shopping street, Orchard Road.

To see how the other half live, take a stroll from Tanglin Road down Ridley Park and on to Dempsey Hill. The beautiful old ‘black and white’ villas in this area speak of a different era in Singapore’s history.

These colonial piles are popular with those residents with five-figure monthly budgets.

Bukit Timah Road

From Little India up to the island’s central catchment area lies another ‘expat belt,’ with international schools and expat-oriented social clubs like the:

Hollandse Club

Swiss Club

British Club

Local writer and expert Mark Lazell This area is also the ‘lungs’ of the island. Bukit Timah Nature Reserve is great for a sweaty jaunt to Bukit Timah Hill, Singapore’s highest point. Many people also enjoy hiking and exploring the natural beauty of the lakes and forests in the Central Water Catchment.

Changi Village

For a much quieter choice of living, consider Changi Village.

About as far as you can get from the city center on the island, it is a sleepy antidote to downtown’s hustle, bustle, and magnitude of services and amenities.

However, it has a unique charm, is close to the airport, and is relatively affordable. Still, the downside includes being some distance from the central business district without an MRT station nearby, so you’ll be reliant on your own wheels, Uber, or the bus.

The Heartlands

Many citizens would agree that districts like Woodlands, Toa Payoh, and Ang Mo Kio are the ‘real’ Singapore and attractive to some expats for exactly this reason.

Photo: AndrewLam/Getty Images

The Heartlands is the collective term for these areas of Singapore dominated by high-rise public housing (known as HDBs governed by the Housing & Development Board). What HDBs lack in condo luxuries (e.g., pools and gyms), they more than compensate in local flavor and affordability. Of course, there re some condos in the Heartlands as well.

Local writer and expert Mark Lazell Indeed, hanging out on an HDB void deck (i.e., communal space on the ground floor) with a beer or cup of teh tarik is a quintessential Singaporean experience.

Of course, the Heartlands are meticulously planned and organized around MRT stations, public transport hubs, and retail areas.