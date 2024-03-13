Emergencies and emergency numbers in Singapore

Emergency services and numbers in Singapore Singapore’s main emergency number is 995. This number is used in most emergencies because it is the direct line for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance and fire response teams. These teams respond to nearly 250,000 calls across Singapore each year. Photo: Kokkai Ng/Getty Images However, the Lion City has various numbers for emergency and non-urgent situations. Therefore, you will need to know which one you need in different cases.

Fire services in Singapore In any emergency involving fire, you should call the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at 995. The SCDF is responsible for all fire services. Be careful not to misuse this number – non-emergencies and prank calls are not recommended! If you have any non-emergent fire issues, you can call the following numbers instead: SMS fire emergency service: 70995

Fire hazard reporting: 1800 280 000

General inquiries: 1800 286 5555

Singapore’s police service You can reach the police in Singapore at 999. Other important numbers include: Police emergency SMS service: 71999

Inquiry hotline: 1800 255 000 The police’s emergency number is useful if you need immediate assistance or want to report a crime in Singapore. Civil Affairs Crime and the legal system in Singapore Read more The Ministry of Home Affairs is responsible for the Singapore Police Force, which oversees a wide range of services. It has several departments, including the following: Airport Police Department

Home Team School of Criminal Investigation

Public Transport Security Command

Traffic Police Through these, the police also manage community programs like the Safety and Security Watch Group, organize security for public events, and conduct criminal investigations. The police are also responsible for handling cases of commercial crimes, misappropriation of property, housebreaking and trespassing, car theft, sexual assault, scams, and more. In addition, you can access a range of individual and corporate services through the Singapore Police Force’s e-services website, including: Non-urgent police reports

Lost/stolen property

Traffic accident report

Mediation referral

Permits – such as assembly, procession, wedding, funeral, and road closures

Driving license

Certificates of clearance

Singapore’s road and traffic emergency services Planning to hit the road? You will likely deal with Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) at some point. In addition, it’s essential to know Singapore’s numbers for road and traffic issues in case of emergencies. Keep the following ones handy: 24-hour Emergency Road Service: 9182 8211

LTA Checkpoints Traffic Information Hotline: 6863 0117

LTA Reporting Hotline: 1800 225 5582

Parking Enforcement: 1800 338 6622

Traffic Police Hotline: 1800 547 1818

Traffic Police Enquiries: 6547 0000 Photo: Asia Images Group/Getty Images If you get in an accident or your car breaks down, only call the police if someone is hurt. Otherwise, call your insurance company and a towing service. The following are some numbers for popular car insurance companies: AIG Insurance: 6338 6200

AVIVA: 6333 222

ETIQA: 1800 886 491

Great Eastern: 6339 2155/6536 0511

Liberty: 1800 542 3789

NTUC INCOME: 6789 5000

HL Assurance: 6922 6009

United Overseas Insurance: 6453 8110

LGBTQIA+ support services in Singapore Although Singapore is making slow, tentative steps towards inclusivity and equality, the LGBTQ+ community still faces marginalization. Despite decriminalizing gay sex in 2022, the country still does not recognize same-sex marriage and affords few rights to these couples. Civil Affairs LGBT+ rights in Singapore Read more Still, members of the LGBTQ+ community can seek support at the following hotlines: Brace Spaces: 8788 8817

Gayhealth.sg: 6254 0212

Oogachaga: 6226 2002

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800 221 4444

Homeless shelters and welfare services in Singapore Despite a high average standard of living, a strong economy, and subsidized housing, homelessness does exist in Singapore. The Ministry of Social & Family Development has several services to assist rough sleepers, such as: MSF Hotline: 1800 111 222

Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers:

Senior Group Homes and Sheltered Homes

Transitional shelters

Welfare Homes The following organizations also offer support services for those experiencing homelessness: Catholic Welfare Services

Homeless Hearts of Singapore

New Hope Community Services

Yio Chu Kang Chapel

Report and search for lost or stolen property in Singapore If you lose personal property in Singapore, you have several options for reporting it. For example, if you lose your bag, jewelry, phone, or local Singaporean ID, you can file a report with the police. For a phone, you will also need to contact your service provider to get a replacement phone and SIM card. iPhone owners can also try to track their phones using the “Find My iPhone” app. If you lose your passport, you will likely need to file a police report and visit your local embassy for help. However, if you lose your bank or credit cards, contact your provider immediately so that they can cancel your cards and ensure there are no fraudulent transactions. In addition, you may want to file a report with the police in case it turns up later.

What to do in an emergency Come across an emergency in Singapore? Here’s what you should do. Call an ambulance (995), the police (999), or other relevant service. Provide the appropriate information, including: Your name and number,

Address of your current location

Details of the situation, including how many people are affected, if any of them have any medical issues, and whether any drugs, alcohol, or weapons are involved Gather appropriate documents, such as ID, medical information, or car insurance. Try to stay on the line until help arrives. How do you call a Singaporean emergency number if you are overseas? The international dialing code for Singapore is +65. While you can call any of Singapore’s emergency numbers that have the traditional format (+65 xxxx xxxx), you cannot dial any toll-free numbers (starting with 1800) or emergency numbers such as 995 or 999.

Other useful phone numbers in Singapore Comfort & City Cab: 6552 1111

Consumer Association of Singapore: 6227 5100

Dengue Hotline: 1800 933 6483

LTA Checkpoint Traffic Updates: 6863 0117

National Environment Agency Hotline: 6225 5632

Premier Cab: 6363 6888

Traffic conditions and updates (online)

The Straits Times (Singaporean broadsheet news online in English)

Weather: 6542 7788