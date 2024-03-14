Violence and hate crimes against the LGBT+ in Singapore The Singaporean government doesn’t collect data on violent crimes against LGBT+ groups, and there is limited independent research on the issue. Oogachaga produced a report on homophobia and transphobia back in 2012 that found that: 60.2% of respondents had experienced abuse and discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, with the highest rates among transgender females (94.4%).

The most common forms were homophobic jokes and name-calling.

Abuse is common in schools and from the general heterosexual population. More recently, Sayoni produced a qualitative report on violence and discrimination against lesbian, bisexual, trans, and queer women in Singapore that looked into the effects of physical, psychological, and sexual violence and some of the reasons behind it. Civil Affairs Crime and the legal system in Singapore Read more Although violent physical attacks on LGBT+ people in Singapore are not commonplace, incidents do occur. In 2021, police investigated a Singaporean man who made knife threats against the LGBT+ community in an Instagram video. The Penal Code in Singapore outlaws violent crimes in general in the country, but there is no legislation targeting crimes and abuse against the LGBT+ community. Hate speech laws focus on harmful acts against racial and religious groups but offer no specific protection to LGBT+ people.

What are public attitudes towards LGBT+ people in Singapore? IPSOS carried out its most recent survey on public attitudes towards LGBT+ people in Singapore in 2023. This study found that: 55% are for the legalization of either same-sex marriage or civil union, compared to 27% against.

57% agree that same-sex couples should be allowed to adopt children, compared to 33% disagreeing.

79% agree that transgender people should be protected from discrimination in employment, housing, and access to businesses. This research shows that attitudes are slowly changing in favor of more acceptance of LGBT+ people in Singapore, as younger survey respondents were more likely to support their rights. However, sentiment against LGBT rights groups remains widespread. For example, some anti-LGBT groups are active on social media.

What kind of LGBT+ community is there in Singapore? Despite a few draconian laws and a tendency towards conservative social attitudes, Singapore has a thriving LGBT+ scene that attracts many international visitors, especially during the summer months. Photo: Luca_Boveri/Getty Images Although you might want to be wary about displaying too much public affection as a same-sex couple in Singapore – a bit of a no-no in the country, even for heterosexual couples – there are some great gay-friendly places. One of the most established pillars of the LGBT+ community in Singapore is Pink Dot. Since 2009, this organization has run annual Pride events in June that regularly attract more than 25,000 revelers. A wider commercial festival began in Singapore in 2018 called Pink Fest, which celebrates the LGBT+ community with a program of arts, culture, and lifestyle events throughout June. If you’re looking for LGBT-friendly bars and clubs, head down to the fabled Neil Street in Chinatown. This is widely considered as Singapore’s LGBT+ district, consisting of many venues, including the Home of the Blue Spin collective of bars and clubs. For fun in the sun, check out the Tanjong Beach Club, which hosts LGBT+ parties on Sundays. If you’re new to the country, it’s worth hooking up with local groups such as MOVE Community or the Pelangi Pride Center. Websites such as Queer In The World and Travel Gay provide a wealth of information on LGBT+ venues, events, and activities in Singapore.

Are there any LGBT+ rights movements in Singapore? Although government laws make it difficult for LGBT+ organizations to register legally, and the state has the power to shut down NGOs it deems a threat to public order, there are plenty of groups promoting LGBT+ rights in Singapore that have sprung up and developed over the last decade or two. These include: IndigNation

Oogachaga

Pink Dot

Purple Alliance

Rainbodhi Singapore

Sayoni

The T Project

Transbefrienders