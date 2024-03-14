Societal attitudes towards sex and sexuality in Singapore Singapore has long been a socially conservative country. In a University of Singapore survey (2021), citizens showed generally low support for homosexuality, pre-marital cohabitation, and casual sex. This conservatism is apparent in law, too, where you can be fined for simply being nude at home if you’re visible to a member of the public. Despite these traditional views, attitudes are becoming more liberal. Singapore’s youth, in particular, are steering these changes. Photo: Joseph Nair/NurPhoto via Getty Images Significant steps have been taken over the past decade to improve the rights of Singapore’s LGBTQIA+ community. The government decriminalized gay sex in 2022 and implemented new legislation to protect Singaporean LGBTQIA+ residents from religiously motivated attacks. There is still plenty of change needed to equalize rights across the board, but these legal protections are steps in the right direction. Family remains integral to local culture, with some 99.2% of Singaporeans considering it their most important priority, according to the Our Singapore Values survey by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS, 2021). Filial piety – where children are expected to look after their elders – is also dominant in the country. Despite these strong attitudes, Singapore’s birth rates are falling, and many couples are choosing to have children later in life, if at all. This has led to public financial incentives to encourage family expansion, for instance: New parents get more money (earlier) in their newborns’ Child Development Accounts (CDA)

FWD Your first port of call for any sexual health concerns should be your general practitioner (GP) or doctor. You can also attend specialist sexual health clinics and anonymous test sites, like the Department of Sexually Transmitted Infections Control (DSC) or the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), for specific needs. While you can attend general pharmacies across Singapore for medication, sexual health clinics offer the best stock of prescriptions. If you are not sure which service is best for you, simply head to HealthHub – the official national platform for digital health services – to find a local clinic. There’s no need to pre-register for an appointment, as this process is typically smooth and quick on arrival. You can also use your SingPass ID to book a consultation.

Health insurance for sexual and reproductive healthcare in Singapore Sexual health checks are typically subsidized under Singapore’s national insurance system. It may be best for permanent residents to seek testing and advice from their local doctor or polyclinic, especially if their Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) provides free appointments. Otherwise, private health insurance offers a more comprehensive range of services available through local independent clinics. Health Health insurance in Singapore Read more Reproductive health is also subsidized in Singapore, with more comprehensive insurance plans offering better coverage. For example, couples may want to take out insurance to cover infertility treatments, such as IVF cycles. There is a wealth of private health insurance providers in Singapore for expats. Premiums will depend on the level of coverage you require, your age, and any pre-existing medical conditions. Some of the most comprehensive suppliers include: Allianz Care

What forms of contraception are available in Singapore? Condoms Condoms are the most common form of contraception in Singapore. You can readily pick them up from most grocery, convenience, and cosmetics stores across the country. Alternatively, there’s a flourishing online market for the discreet purchase of condoms and pleasure toys. Expect a branded packet of 10 to cost around $20. Other forms of contraception are less prevalent in Singapore because they require prescriptions. Birth control pills Birth control pills require a prescription. You can book a doctor’s appointment, talk with your local clinic, or opt for an online consultation to get them. Photo: d3sign/Getty Images Monophasic 21-day pills are the most commonly prescribed type in Singapore, but other options like progestin “mini pills” are also available. Transdermal patches Transdermal patches work like a pill but do not need to be used daily to render effective. Book an appointment with your doctor or gynecologist if you are interested in using them, as they are only available with a prescription. Contraceptive injections Again, contraceptive injections are available with a prescription and work like pills but with less regularity. So much so that you’ll only need to receive an injection every 12 weeks. Most clinics in Singapore prescribe Depo-Provera. Intrauterine device (IUD) This is a T-shaped device that is inserted into a woman’s uterus for up to 5 years. It’s available by prescription. Morning after pill Emergency conception pills help to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex. It is more effective the earlier it’s taken. However, a prescription is required, so visit your local GP as soon as you can. If your doctor can’t (or won’t) provide you with a pill, visit another clinic. Remember, you must book a consultation in person and a partner cannot do this for you. Sterilization Permanent surgery in the form of a vasectomy (males) or tubular ligation (females) is an effective option for long-term couples. Costs for the procedure start from $1,500 for insurance holders. Family planning services You can seek family planning advice and services at specialist clinics and local polyclinics in Singapore. They generally offer advice and prescriptions for birth control, contraception, and STD prevention. You can also book pre-conception counseling, infertility appointments, and pre-pregnancy tests.

Can you get an abortion in Singapore? Abortion has been legal in Singapore since 1970. There is also no minimum age nor legal requirement for parental consent to carry out the procedure. While abortions are prohibited after 24 weeks under Singaporean law, there are exceptions when the mother’s life is in danger. Expats must also meet the following criteria: They must be a Singapore resident for at least four months, or They must be married to a Singaporean citizen, or They must hold or be married to someone who holds a work permit or pass, not a temporary work permit Photo: ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images An abortion in Singapore can cost between $800 and $5,000 and may be undertaken at a public or private hospital/clinic. You can use MediSave to lessen these costs if you’re signed up as a permanent resident. Additionally, all patients must take mandatory counseling up to 48 hours before this procedure. For more information, read about women’s healthcare in Singapore.

Menstrual health in Singapore Singapore grocery and cosmetics stores stock a wide range of female sanitary items. Among the most widely used products are sanitary pads, tampons, and menstrual cups. Leading local brands include Laurier and Sofy, but you’ll find more familiar global brands online. Expect to pay $5 for a pack of 20 Laurier pads and $10 for a pack of 10 Tampax tampons. While these products are readily available, Singapore has been noted for its period poverty and menstrual taboos. Thankfully, this is beginning to change with public awareness campaigns and charities. If you’re experiencing any menstrual issues that are affecting your day-to-day life, book an appointment with your doctor or gynecologist. They can treat issues like dysmenorrhea and menorrhagia as well as provide lifestyle advice. What’s more, treatment may be available with subsidized healthcare.

What cancer screening programs are available in Singapore? Cancer screenings are available across Singapore for a range of conditions. Some inspections are recommended at regular intervals based on age ranges, while others are available on request. Photo: pondsaksit/Getty Images Cervical, colorectal, and breast cancer screenings are among the most widely accessible. These tests are heavily subsidized for Singaporeans with CHAS but are otherwise expensive. Cervical cancer Cervical cancer is the 10th most common cancer among women in Singapore. Females between the ages of 25 to 29 are invited by the MOH to test for it with a pap smear test. Consequently, they can undergo this every three years to check for any malignant growth. Additionally, an HPV test is offered to all women over 30 years of age every five years. Abnormal tests will be followed up with colposcopies to check for precancerous lesions. Most Singapore residents will receive a regular invitation for screening depending on their age. If you’re within the age range and haven’t received an invitation or exhibit symptoms like vaginal bleeding or abdominal pain, simply contact your local doctor’s clinic. The Screen for Life (SFL) subsidy reduces costs for locals between $15 and $33.75, depending on the test, while CHAS cardholders get screened for free. Breast cancer Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Singapore, with one in 13 women developing it at some point in their lifetime. Luckily, early detection and treatment means that Stage I patients have a five-year survival rate of 90%. As a result, mammogram screenings are highly recommended for all females aged over 40 years old. Those under 40 years of age should conduct monthly self-examinations for any changes. Singaporeans over 50 are eligible for subsidized screenings, while others can use their MediSave as a contribution. The Singapore Cancer Society also offers free mammogram testing for women over 50 who haven’t been screened in at least two years. Ovarian cancer Ovarian cancer is the 5th most common cancer among women in Singapore. As of 2024, there is no routine screening method to test for it. This is largely because it’s difficult to spot with few obvious symptoms. Nevertheless, if you notice a change to your abdomen or have a family history of the disease, you can book yourself in for testing with your doctor. This usually involves a physical exam, blood tests, ultrasound, biopsy, and laparoscopy (surgery) to confirm the disease. Prostate cancer Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in Singapore, with over 6,900 testing positive for it between 2017 and 2021. However, despite this prevalence, Singapore has not rolled out routine national screening. General medical advice is that men over 50 should get a prostate cancer screening as this is the window in which the disease often develops. A test is more urgent for those with a family history of prostate cancer. Inspection begins with a digital rectal examination and blood tests and is confirmed with a biopsy. Photo: skynesher/Getty Images The prevalence of prostate cancer increases with age. As it’s slow to develop, many men die with the disease rather than from it. Testicular cancer Testicular cancer is an uncommon disease that affects about 59 Singaporean men per year. It’s more common in young and middle-aged men and is among the most treatable cancers with a survival rate of over 95%. While there is no official screening, men are recommended to self-check regularly for any abnormalities, lumps, or changes in testicular size and weight. If you pick up on anything unusual, make sure to visit your doctor. Testing then involves an ultrasound or CT scan to confirm a diagnosis. Penile cancer Penile cancer is a rare disease that makes up 0.3% of malignant growths in Singapore. It takes the form of an ulcer or sore that doesn’t heal, often on the glans or foreskin of the penis. It’s also more common for men who are uncircumcised. Given its rarity, there is no screening program in Singapore. Instead, those with symptoms should book a doctor’s appointment for a physical exam. This can be followed up by a biopsy or imaging, although most men exhibiting symptoms will discover another cause.

Services in Singapore dealing with sexual problems There are several options available for tackling sexual health concerns in Singapore. This isn’t just limited to libido or safe sex advice but can include couples therapy to strengthen relationships. Sexologists and sex therapists are available to book privately in Singapore. You can also check out Psychology Today for a list of their recommended counselors. If you experience sexual health anxiety in Singapore, getting a referral from your doctor or booking a private therapist is a great first step to improve your mental wellbeing. Erectile dysfunction treatment Erectile dysfunction is vastly common in Singapore, affecting more than half of all men over 30. Treatment ranges from prescribed medication like Viagra to tests for underlying physical and psychological causes, like low testosterone or stress. Unfortunately, Sildenafil (Viagra) cannot just be purchased over the counter – you must first book a consultation with your doctor. However, if you find in-person appointments awkward, you can also attend an online medical consultation.

Services dealing with sexual abuse and assault in Singapore Sex-related crimes are taken very seriously in Singapore. Sexual assault, rape, and exploitation are strongly persecuted, so much so that these crimes are loosely referred to as “outrages of modesty“. How can you report sexual assault? Your first step should be to call 999 for immediate police assistance or visit a Neighborhood Police Centre (NPC). You can report an incident to the police no matter when it happened, although a more immediate report will help preserve evidence and build a solid case. An officer will guide you through the reporting process and interview you about the incident. You can also request the presence of a victim care officer throughout. How can you get support? Aside from legal and police support, you can also find help at charities like Aware. Aware provides a service by women for women in Singapore. It includes a helpline, a free legal clinic, and free advice on specific issues, like workplace harassment. The Sexual Assault Care Centre (SACC) provides survivors with services to help them process trauma and take their next legal steps. Care Corner also provides free support for survivors, including convenient access to a specialist via telephone or email.

Young people’s sexual health in Singapore Sex Education Sex education is mandatory and provided from Primary 5 (10 years old) to junior college (16 years and over) age groups in Singapore. It is covered in science classrooms, Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) lessons, and in the eTeens program. Photo: DisobeyArt/Getty Images While the basics of human anatomy, sexual reproduction, and puberty are covered, Singapore’s sex education has been criticized for its focus on abstinence. Singapore’s Ministry of Education also suggests that parents play the primary role in sexual education and has come under fire for advocating heterosexual marriages. Although Singapore’s sex education may be considered limited to the degree that genitals are censored, charities like Aware provide free online resources to broaden adolescents’ knowledge of the topic. Youth sexual health The legal age of consent is 16 in Singapore. The incidence rate of pregnancies and abortions among teenagers in Singapore has fallen over the past decade, to 2 in 1000 teenage girls in 2021. Nevertheless, STI rates are increasing among the young in Singapore, despite rates being generally low. STI awareness is introduced to the sex education curriculum at age 15 but some have found this lacking. You can find thorough advice on STIs and contraception through Aware. What sexual health services are available for youths? Singapore’s school system does not have a thorough sexual health service for adolescents. Instead, it’s up to clinics, doctors, and non-profits to provide advice. The DSC Clinic, in particular, offers information and a helpline for young people with any concerns on the topic.