Human rights in Singapore

What political rights do you have in Singapore? Singapore is a representative parliamentary democracy that holds regular elections to choose its president and parliament. Voting is compulsory for citizens aged 21 and above. Only citizens can stand for public office in Singapore. Interestingly, the country scores below average when it comes to civil society participation. In 2022, only 43% of citizens were active in an organization that chooses and influences policy-makers. Although officially a multi-party democracy, Singapore has been criticized as being a de facto one-party state. The country ranks 70th globally on the 2022 Democracy Index and is classed as a flawed democracy. This is particularly due to a low score on the electoral process and pluralism, and political participation. Civil Affairs Government and politics in Singapore Read more Freedom House scores Singapore 19th out of 40 for political rights. Key problems include: Several structural barriers that benefit incumbent rulers at the expense of opposition parties (e.g., the voting system and lack of an independent electoral commission)

Free speech restrictions that obstruct criticism of the government

State power to shut down groups or organizations deemed as a threat

Corporatist structure creating close ties between business and government, with state-owned or controlled companies prevalent in many sectors Anyone in Singapore can join a political or social group as long as the group is legally permitted to operate in the country.

Social and cultural rights in Singapore Beyond guaranteeing the right to access education, practice one’s religion or belief, and establish educational institutions along the lines of religion, the Constitution doesn’t cover much in the way of social and cultural rights. Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Singapore (Photo: Peter Adams/Getty Images) There is also nothing explicitly protecting the right to any particular standard of life or access to social security. However, that the right isn’t protected doesn’t mean it is not there. Singaporean citizens and permanent residents can access social security through the Central Provident Fund (CPF). This compulsory insurance scheme provides healthcare, social care, pensions, and housing support. Unemployment benefits are not part of the social security net. Anyone who loses their job will have to rely on personal savings or a private unemployment insurance policy. Civil Affairs Social security in Singapore Read more It’s worth noting that foreigners living in Singapore (e.g., migrants and temporary residents) do not have an automatic right to welfare benefits. They’ll have to make their own arrangements and take out private insurance, unless their employer provides this through a benefits package.

What rights do workers have in Singapore? Citizens have the right to work, expats and migrants can only be employed with a work visa. Once you’ve found a job, the country’s labor laws will grant and protect your employee rights. Most of these are based on the Employment Act. However, parts of the labor laws only apply to workers with an income of S$2,600 a month or less (or S$4,500 or less if working in manual labor). Workers’ rights in Singapore include: A working week that does not exceed 44 hours

The right to annual leave and sick pay

Certain benefits like maternity pay There is no minimum wage, except for those working as security guards or in the cleaning industry. All non-government employees have the right to join a union, which, in 2019, was 22.2% of the population. Workers are also allowed to strike if over half of the union members approve the motion. Lastly, the country legally prohibits discrimination in the workplace on the grounds of race, religion, descent, and place of birth.

What are LGBTQ+ rights in Singapore? LGBTQ+ rights are severely restricted, and there are no legal protections for the LGBT+ community. Changing genders has been legal since 1996 but requires surgery. Gay sex was only decriminalized in 2022, and same-sex marriage is still not legal. What’s more, 58.6% of the population believes that homosexuality is not justifiable (Equaldex, 2022). As such, Singapore ranks 77th out of 197 countries on the 2023 LGBT Equality Index with a score of 50/100. If you’re looking for support or a community, you can reach out to: Oogachaga – Singapore’s oldest, most established, community-based non-profit organization

Project X – the only organization that provides social, emotional, and health support to sex workers in Singapore, including those who are gay and transgender

The T Project – a social service for the transgender community

Young Out Here – the longest-running non-profit volunteer community group in Singapore

Anti-racism and anti-discrimination legislation There are a couple of laws that concern racism and discrimination in Singapore. For example, the Constitution prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, descent, or place of birth, and chapter 15 of the Penal Code criminalizes race-related offenses, including the use of racist language or promoting racial hostility. Other laws dealing with racism and discrimination include: The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act (upcoming)

The Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act 1990

The Workplace Discrimination Law (upcoming) Freedom of religion, belief, or non-belief is generally upheld and the country is welcoming of diverse cultures and practices. That said, as many as one in two people have experienced workplace discrimination (AWARE, 2022). Persons with disabilities experienced discrimination at a significantly higher rate (78%) than those without disabilities (50%), as did LGBTQ+ persons (68%) compared to those who do not identify as such (56%). Looking at gender, around 53% of men and 58% of women responded they had experienced at least one type of discrimination. The discrepancy is worse for those experiencing racial discrimination; 89% of what AWARE calls the minority race felt discriminated against, compared to 44% of the majority race. It is unclear which races they refer to. Photo: Koh Sze Kiat/Getty Images The most common forms of discrimination in Singapore are: Race (41% of reports)

Age (35% of reports)

Gender (23% of reports) Interestingly, around half of the population believe racial discrimination is either a thing of the past or that it will be solved within the next decade. Nearly 56% of respondents felt racism was an important issue that needed to be addressed.

Rights of migrants and refugees in Singapore Singapore does not have legislation for refugees or seeking asylum, and migrant workers are often exploited. The country generally operates a tiered rights system when it comes to immigration. The Constitution protects citizens only, and non-citizens have no rights when it comes to voting or standing for political office. Most welfare rights apply to citizens and permanent residents, with citizens often afforded greater social protections. Employment rights typically cover all workers regardless of immigration status. However, migrant domestic workers are frequently excluded from labor law protections, and there has been much evidence of exploitation of this group. Singapore hasn’t signed the 1951 Geneva Convention on Refugees or the 1967 Refugee Protocol. The government has stated that it is too small a nation to accommodate any number of refugees. As there is no formal asylum application process in place, asylum-seekers risk detention or deportation. Any asylum applications and refugee registrations are handled by the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR. And even then, those certified by UNHCR do not have legal status in Singapore. In 2020, there were only five legal refugees in Singapore, the joint-lowest figure in the world.

What do you do if your rights are abused or restricted? There are a few routes you can take to report human rights violations, depending on the nature of the situation. For example, you can file an official report of workplace discrimination to TAFEP. If you’re experiencing sexual assault or violence, you can reach out to AWARE’s Sexual Assault Care Centre (SACC). This center does not constitute a formal report, but at least you’ll get some support. Photo: FG Trade/Getty Images LGBTQ+ people, exploited migrants, dissidents, and the like could file a report with the police, however, they may be safer with the UN OHCHR. The exact process will differ per issue, and whether Singapore has signed up to any international treaties.