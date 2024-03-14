Women’s rights in Singapore

What is the Singaporean societal attitude toward women? Singapore has generally held a rather traditional and conservative public attitude toward women. Societal norms mean that primary caregivers are usually women, and efforts to promote equality face challenges from some parts of the public. For example, in Singapore’s working culture, some male employees who wish to be more active in bringing up their children face negativity (PDF) from colleagues and employers. This could lead to women being more likely to take on these responsibilities. About Etiquette and social norms in Singapore Read more Furthermore, feminism is often met with skepticism. An IPSOS study from 2022 found that: Around one in three men in Singapore feel that feminism does more harm than good

24% of Singaporeans deny that gender inequality exists in the country

19% feel that violence towards women is provoked by the victim When it comes to social behaviors, two out of five people in Singapore agree that men should pay for the first date. Although legislation promotes women’s rights and gender equality, it seems that entrenched public attitudes will require further-reaching efforts.

Are there any laws on harmful practices in Singapore? Although Singapore has laws to protect women from forced and child marriage, some harmful practices remain widespread. The Women’s Charter in Singapore states that the minimum age for marriage is 18, as does the Muslim Law Act. However, the authorities can grant permission for minors to marry in certain circumstances. Singapore has signed UN treaties on child rights and women’s rights protecting against forced and early marriage, and there have been calls to end legal exceptions (PDF) to the laws on child marriage. There are no laws against female genital mutilation (FGM) in Singapore, and the government has no official position on it. Reports suggest that this occurs frequently among the Malay community in Singapore and that around 60% of these women may have experienced it. Meanwhile, Singapore’s Prevention of Human Trafficking Act 2014 criminalizes sex trafficking. The US government ranks Singapore as a Tier 1 country, meaning it meets minimum global standards to combat and eliminate trafficking.

Do women have political rights in Singapore? Can women vote? Women have had the right to vote in Singapore since the introduction of democratic elections pre-independence in 1948. In fact, women played a key role in the early success of the People’s Action Party (PAP) in national elections, winning four out of five seats they contested in the 1959 elections. Photo: Zakaria Zainal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images All citizens over 21 can vote to choose the country’s parliament and president. Are there any women in power in politics? Singapore currently has a female president, Halimah Yacob. Singapore has had 10 presidents and prime ministers since its independence in 1965, and this is the first time a woman has held either role. As of June 2023, 29.1% of Singapore’s parliament is female, the 67th highest percentage worldwide. Three out of 19 current cabinet ministers are female: Grace Fu Hai Yien, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment

Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs

Indranee Thurai Rajah, Minister, Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance, and Second Minister for National Development These figures are lower than those for overall workforce participation, showing that there is still some way to go to achieve gender representation in Singapore's politics.

What rights to education do Singaporean women have? Today, women have the full right to education in Singapore at all levels, and the country fares very well in terms of female enrolment. Almost all girls in the country complete primary and secondary school education, with many continuing to university. In fact, women in Singapore have higher graduation rates than men – 69.2% of women who enroll in higher education programs graduate, compared to 53.8% of men. Singapore ranks 65th in the world overall in terms of educational attainment according to the 2022 GGGR. Photo: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Women make up around 41% of participants in STEM courses in Singapore, above global averages. However, they account for only 37% of academic staff at higher education institutions, which is below international levels (2021).

What are the family and divorce laws in Singapore? The Singapore Women’s Charter 1961 grants women the legal right to choose their spouse freely and seek a divorce if things don’t work out. Photo: joyt/Getty Images Either spouse can file for a divorce in the family courts of Singapore. The only stipulations are: You have been married for at least three years, unless you have leave of court permission to divorce earlier.

You meet the grounds for divorce, for example, one of the spouses is guilty of unreasonable behavior, or the couple has been separated and living apart for at least three years.

Does Singapore have any laws around breastfeeding? Breastfeeding rates in Singapore are high. According to the most recent national survey (2013, PDF), 99% of new mothers attempted to breastfeed their newborn, and 50% of infants were exclusively breastfed. Singapore doesn't have any specific breastfeeding laws, and there are no restrictions against breastfeeding in public, as long you do not breach any laws against indecent exposure and appearing nude in public. Singapore's policies on breastfeeding are generally in line with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. However, public attitudes may be on the conservative side in some spaces.