Dating in Singapore

Dating etiquette in Singapore A typical dating scenario The majority of Singaporean women (61%) still believe that men should make the first move. However, only 20% of men agree with them, which can lead to a stalemate if you are waiting for someone to suggest a first date. That said, although it may be unusual for women to make the first move in the country, society does not frown upon it and it does not carry any particular negative connotations. In fact, it is becoming more popular among Singapore’s younger generations. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images First dates in Singapore are fairly casual, with 64% of singles saying that they prefer simple plans such as taking a walk or having a meaningful conversation over coffee. Therefore, you might want to wait until the second or third date to treat your partner to a fancy dinner or something special. Dating behavior Traditional viewpoints are still alive and well in Singapore. For example, 40% of Singaporeans believe that the man should pick up the bill on the first date. That number rises sharply to more than 50% among the over-35 age group too. So if you are in that category, be prepared for the man to pick up the tab during the first date. Regardless of gender, if the other person offers to pay, it is polite to offer to split the bill. Although the majority of Singaporeans prefer not to drink on a date, enjoying one is not totally out of the question, and you certainly won’t be judged for suggesting to meet at a bar. However, if you are used to going home together after just one date, you may be in for a shock. Indeed, only 11% of Singaporeans believe that it is acceptable to get intimate during the first two weeks of dating. Therefore, be prepared to take things slow.

Moving into a relationship In general, relationships in Singapore still tend to follow quite traditional lines. For instance, the majority (80%) of young singles aspire to get married and have children. The cultural expectation that a long-term relationship will lead to matrimony also remains extremely high. Getting married Marriage proposals have traditionally been a man’s responsibility in Singapore. The rise of social media has also seen several elaborate proposals go viral in Singapore. These often involve fully choreographed dance routines, fleets of drones and cars, and so on. However, this kind of visually spectacular proposal is the exception, rather than the rule, and getting down on one knee and offering a ring is still the most common form of proposal in the country. On average, men get married at the age of 30 in the Lion City, and women at 29. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images Marriage is very practical in the Lion City as it opens doors in terms of government benefits, housing, and tax breaks. Indeed, the Singaporean government offers a large amount of support to married couples, including priority housing schemes and grants. As a result, long-term, unmarried relationships are rare. In fact, while marriage rates continue to decline in many other countries, Singapore is bucking the trend. Indeed, in 2022, it recorded the most marriages since records began. Love & Family Getting married in Singapore Read more The challenges facing unmarried couples Unmarried couples face a number of potential pitfalls in Singapore which is something to bear in mind if you are moving there with your significant other. That said, women are not expected to take their husbands’ last names, which means that a couple with two different surnames will not cause a stir. Those who are unmarried will discover that buying a home is significantly more difficult as they do not have the same legal protections as their married counterparts. However, given that more than half (51%) of Singaporeans say they wouldn’t live with their partner before marriage anyway, this shouldn’t be a major problem for most. After all, if tying the knot is on the agenda, these legal protections will come into play at the appropriate time. Notably, while you won’t get socially shunned if you are part of a long-term unmarried couple, you might raise some eyebrows, especially if you have children. Indeed, starting a family without getting married is remarkably rare in Singapore. In fact, there are around 30,000 to 33,000 births per year, of which only 830 are to unwed mothers. Photo: Koh Sze Kiat/Getty Images It is also important to be aware that while the government does provide some support to single parents, life is far more difficult for couples who choose not to get married before having children. For example, fathers cannot enjoy paternity leave and will need to legally adopt their children. Moreover, only married spouses qualify for a Dependant’s Pass, which allows spouses and children of employed individuals to join them in Singapore.

Do families play a role in dating? Family units are important in Singaporean culture, and more than 50% of residents believe in meeting their partner’s family within nine months of dating. Like in many Asian countries, local culture dictates that children should support their elderly parents. As a result, close family connections are common in Singapore, and dating a local will involve getting to know their relatives. English is Singapore’s lingua franca, and it has become the most common language spoken in local households. That said, elderly people are less likely to speak it at home, particularly in the Chinese and Malay ethnic groups. While learning your new partner’s mother tongue may not be strictly necessary for communication, it will certainly help you impress their parents. The role of the family in weddings Families in Singapore are heavily involved in engagements. For instance, men should ask for permission from their girlfriend’s father before proposing. Expats looking to tie the knot will also need to prepare themselves for what could be a very expensive type of culture shock as dowries remain a tradition among Chinese, Malay, and Indian cultures in Singapore. In Chinese culture, the groom’s family offers a ‘bride price’ to the bride’s family. This should be at least S$1,000, and ideally, the figure should contain as many 8s as possible, as it is a highly auspicious number. This is in addition to dowry jewelry and betrothal gifts. Notably, the bride’s family also gives gifts but on a lesser scale. The standard Malay dowry is not as expensive, however, betrothal gifts and cash are still expected. An Indian dowry is traditionally paid from the bride’s family to the groom’s. However, these are no longer common in Singapore’s Indian community. That said, it is still appropriate for both families to exchange gifts leading up to the wedding and even during the celebrations.